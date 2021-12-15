 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Collapsing Antarctic glaciers could raise global sea levels 2-10 feet any time in the next three years, leaving Lex Luthor Inc as owner of most of the world's new beachfront property   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I think somebody's bad at math. The oceans are very, very large. It would take a huge amount of ice to raise them two inches, let alone two feet.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

bingethinker: I think somebody's bad at math. The oceans are very, very large. It would take a huge amount of ice to raise them two inches, let alone two feet.


The Thwaites Glacier has a volume of 483,000 km^3 which is indeed a huge amount of ice. A baker's shiatload of ice even. Enough to raise the sea level 2 feet. Can that much ice fall into the ocean in 3-5 years? Seems unlikely.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Stop scaring me like that.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
  I want realistic scientific info not scare stories. They do no good.   Having said that, i keep reading that the models on the Colorado River have been way too conservative. And those are the worst case scenarios. So maybe?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

a far candle: The Thwaites Glacier has a volume of 483,000 km^3 which is indeed a huge amount of ice. A baker's shiatload of ice even. Enough to raise the sea level 2 feet. Can that much ice fall into the ocean in 3-5 years? Seems unlikely.


The tsunamis created by that much ice getting into the ocean in that amount of time would make the sea level rise look like a minor problem mostly because there wouldn't be anything left near the beach to worry about.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA is high, and I'm movin on
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to the exponential change part of this lesson my dudes. Too bad your puny human brains can't comprehend it
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ten feet of sea level rise doesn't scare me, Florida man's diaspora scares me.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buh bye, Florida.  Nothing of value will be lost.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Ten feet of sea level rise doesn't scare me, Florida man's diaspora scares me.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Climate change is real, and arctic thaw is happening. That said, I'd believe this report more if it was in the form of an actual peer-reviewed study, not an alarmist video made by an alarmist-video site.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And people are freaking out about the weather we're getting now...
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Two16: [pbs.twimg.com image 321x195]


It's a tiny place.

/I'd move there.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm going to call my state representative and demand they take action to keep Florida man from migrating north.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You keep being you, 2021!
I heard your younger sister 2022 is going to try to top your sh*t.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
See, the denialists were right. It's too late to do anything.

/Future generations will not judge us kindly
//I mean, if there's still a civilization and records to show what we did, and didn't do.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ifky: I'm going to call my state representative and demand they take action to keep Florida man from migrating north.


BUILD THAT WALL!
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

a far candle: bingethinker: I think somebody's bad at math. The oceans are very, very large. It would take a huge amount of ice to raise them two inches, let alone two feet.

The Thwaites Glacier has a volume of 483,000 km^3 which is indeed a huge amount of ice. A baker's shiatload of ice even. Enough to raise the sea level 2 feet. Can that much ice fall into the ocean in 3-5 years? Seems unlikely.


My guess is the front lip is anchored on a shoal, & when it's knocked back off it's shoal, the bay portion breaks up immediately & the glacier will then spill freely into the bay at a rate of 2-3 inches per year.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I think somebody's bad at math. The oceans are very, very large. It would take a huge amount of ice to raise them two inches, let alone two feet.


hmmm...let's see...Scientists say there's enough ice melting to cause problems.  Random internet farkwit has "done his research" on the internet and has different opinions....who to believe...who to believe...
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Stop scaring me like that.



Fark user imageView Full Size



/seems obvious
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2 to 10 feet, that's a large range. are we talking Bay of Fundy tides?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So my Canadian fish wife can move closer. Sweet.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When no one was looking, Lex Luthor made the sea level rise twenty fourinches.
He raised it 24 inches. That's as many as 2 feet.
And that's terrible.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some people say they'll never need math after school. Then they prove it by writing articles for the internets.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Climate change is real, we are actively killing the planet, and we are proving it every year with more and more unpredictable weather.

This however seems a little fanfiction to me. I'm skeptical at best the end result would be 10' of ocean rise.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Climate change is real and pollution levels keep rising. How can we get everyone on board with new green initiatives to help save the planet?"

"What if we pumped out a bunch of alarmist videos telling everyone it's already too late and there's no point in trying anymore?"

"Sounds totally counterproductive to our goals, but I do like being an alarmist! Let's go for it!"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Climate change is real, and arctic thaw is happening. That said, I'd believe this report more if it was in the form of an actual peer-reviewed study, not an alarmist video made by an alarmist-video site.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://cires.colorado.edu/news/threa​t​-thwaites-retreat-antarctica%E2%80%99s​-riskiest-glacier

You mean like this?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hissatsu: See, the denialists were right. It's too late to do anything.

/Future generations will not judge us kindly
//I mean, if there's still a civilization and records to show what we did, and didn't do.


Humanity will survive. Society won't.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Everything is bad and will only get worse.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Corn_Fed: Climate change is real, and arctic thaw is happening. That said, I'd believe this report more if it was in the form of an actual peer-reviewed study, not an alarmist video made by an alarmist-video site.

[Fark user image image 425x721]
[Fark user image image 425x450]
https://cires.colorado.edu/news/threat​-thwaites-retreat-antarctica%E2%80%99s​-riskiest-glacier

You mean like this?


Oh, come on, you can use facts to prove anything!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hissatsu: See, the denialists were right. It's too late to do anything.

/Future generations will not judge us kindly
//I mean, if there's still a civilization and records to show what we did, and didn't do.


A huge portion of earth was covered in ice where did it go? The planet heats and cools we're speeding up the heating but it isn't like the planet was going to ever be stuck in some climate stasis forever. Humans will adapt like we've always adapted it isn't going to be the end of the species.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: hissatsu: See, the denialists were right. It's too late to do anything.

/Future generations will not judge us kindly
//I mean, if there's still a civilization and records to show what we did, and didn't do.

Humanity will survive. Society won't.


Humans are social animals. If we survive, so will society. It just won't be the same society we're currently used to.

It'll be more Waterworldly, with lots of jetskiing and plentiful cigarettes.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Two16: [pbs.twimg.com image 321x195]


Otisburg?!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Corn_Fed: Climate change is real, and arctic thaw is happening. That said, I'd believe this report more if it was in the form of an actual peer-reviewed study, not an alarmist video made by an alarmist-video site.

[Fark user image 425x721]
[Fark user image 425x450]
https://cires.colorado.edu/news/threat​-thwaites-retreat-antarctica%E2%80%99s​-riskiest-glacier

You mean like this?


The better question is, why wasn't that used as the original link, instead of an alarmist video?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Climate change is real, and arctic thaw is happening. That said, I'd believe this report more if it was in the form of an actual peer-reviewed study, not an alarmist video made by an alarmist-video site.


This news comes from the International Twaites Glacier Collaboration which is an international team of scientists funded by the US and UK governments. The report that came out isn't alarmist, it's factual research. 100's of media sites have been covering this since the report came out, but for some reason Fark decided to link to the shadiest, worst, fear-mongering, site they could find. Here's a much better one...

https://cires.colorado.edu/news/threa​t​-thwaites-retreat-antarctica%E2%80%99s​-riskiest-glacier
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: hissatsu: See, the denialists were right. It's too late to do anything.

/Future generations will not judge us kindly
//I mean, if there's still a civilization and records to show what we did, and didn't do.

A huge portion of earth was covered in ice where did it go? The planet heats and cools we're speeding up the heating but it isn't like the planet was going to ever be stuck in some climate stasis forever. Humans will adapt like we've always adapted it isn't going to be the end of the species.


Except ice age transitions in the past took thousands of years. We accomplished a new environmental epoch and may melt all polar ice within the span of a single human lifetime.

The living may envy the dead.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The tsunamis created by that much ice getting into the ocean in that amount of time would make the sea level rise look like a minor problem mostly because there wouldn't be anything left near the beach to worry about.


You're not going to get a tsunami from a multi-year melting event.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A lot of beach homes and condos are going to be involuntarily turned into artificial reefs. My only hope is that the pig farkers running this train off the cliff get soaked hard enough to have to eat ramen for awhile.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: thealgorerhythm: Corn_Fed: Climate change is real, and arctic thaw is happening. That said, I'd believe this report more if it was in the form of an actual peer-reviewed study, not an alarmist video made by an alarmist-video site.

[Fark user image 425x721]
[Fark user image 425x450]
https://cires.colorado.edu/news/threat​-thwaites-retreat-antarctica%E2%80%99s​-riskiest-glacier

You mean like this?

The better question is, why wasn't that used as the original link, instead of an alarmist video?


Because I submitted it and you didn't. 😭😭😭
 
PreMortem
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The sea level rise isn't the problem, it's the billion people heading inland. Remember when just a million people fled to Europe to escape the Syrian civil war? Multiply that times F**ked.
 
