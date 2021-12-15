 Skip to content
(Daily Hive)   The Barge abides   (dailyhive.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, subby, that's just, like, your opinion, man.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It really ties the bay together.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What's in the barge?"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 274x184]

"What's in the barge?"


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 274x184]

"What's in the barge?"


Nothing, apparently.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sign will be stolen by the weekend.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
themarysue.comView Full Size


Nobody f*cks with the Barge.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Local radio CFOX has been running breaking news "BARGEWATCH" segments for a while now.  Nope, it still hasn't moved.
 
