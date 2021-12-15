 Skip to content
 
Tornado watch issued for the Twin Cities. On December 15th.
46
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's been a tempestuous week in Lake Wobegon, out there on the edge of the prairie.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So this is Greta's fault, right?

/show your work
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The sun has been down for hours and I've been watching the temp slowly creep up to 60... farking weird.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: The sun has been down for hours and I've been watching the temp slowly creep up to 60... farking weird.


Yikes. Stay safe, over there.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jars.traptone: arrogantbastich: The sun has been down for hours and I've been watching the temp slowly creep up to 60... farking weird.

Yikes. Stay safe, over there.


I'll be fine. Save the worry for someone who needs it
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
8:30 PM and it's 54 in the NE metro with heavy rain and thunder.  Tomorrow is going to suck when the temps drop below freezing and the roads / sidewalks turn into hockey rinks.  Good day to hibernate provided the power stays on...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tornadoes in Minnesota. Whouda thunk. Then again, 2 years ago, a tornado dropped on Cape Cod. A small F1, but nevertheless. Weather is getting freaky.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My power is out, after about five minutes of high wind. Now there's nothing going on except light sprinkles. Meh.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sister in CO said they got blasted with high winds and an apocalyptic thunderstorm around 8am(MT).
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Warning for areas near Plainview, MN...

https://twitter.com/NWSTwinCities/sta​t​us/1471303776225030146?t=k-JCPxR1LdF_v​skdSdqoVw&s=19
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes but it snowed in May so this is obviously a deep state false flag operation overseen by the Soros-Biden-Obama-Clinton Crime Hegemony.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Wisconsin, and today is legitimately warm enough that I'm glad I've procrastinated at putting on the winter tires because it's too warm for them.

Normally I put them on the week after Thanksgiving.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: My sister in CO said they got blasted with high winds and an apocalyptic thunderstorm around 8am(MT).


80-100mph winds down in CO Springs.  Every year has a weather disaster that teaches people to eschew nice cars.  Today was 2021's.  Blown out windows all over.

/now has to turn a 25' tree into firewood this weekend
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Central Missouri checking in, and I can't quite describe what was happening here. For a couple of hours, it was just LOUD outside. Not much wind, no rain... just LOUD, like a plane was constantly flying over, and flying low.

The roar was... eerie.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until Greenland finishes melting, and the conveyor current taking cold water south stops.  Then the real climate fun starts.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

006andahalf: Jake Havechek: My sister in CO said they got blasted with high winds and an apocalyptic thunderstorm around 8am(MT).

80-100mph winds down in CO Springs.  Every year has a weather disaster that teaches people to eschew nice cars.  Today was 2021's.  Blown out windows all over.

/now has to turn a 25' tree into firewood this weekend


Knocked out power throughout the day too, was rough!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This went green hours after the storm has passed.

/ It's Not News, It's Fark
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: The sun has been down for hours and I've been watching the temp slowly creep up to 60... farking weird.


To be fair..
c.tenor.comView Full Size


To be fair, I'm pretty sure the sun sets at noon this time of year in Minneapolis.

Update as of 10:30 CST storm wasn't too bad in the cities. South closer to Iowa got some damage though. Stay safe, roads gonna be slick tomorrow.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: 8:30 PM and it's 54 in the NE metro with heavy rain and thunder.  Tomorrow is going to suck when the temps drop below freezing and the roads / sidewalks turn into hockey rinks.  Good day to hibernate provided the power stays on...


That's one of the best things about having a travel trailer, if we lose electricity I can go out and it's got heat, a fridge, propane stove and oven, 12V lights, and during the non-freezing part of the year running water (though I keep ~7 gallons even in the winter in portable containers).
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there might have been a tornado on the downs last night, but it was only a wayward wight.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sitting in my living room right now, in Michigan, at almost midnight, with the window open. It's 60 degrees outside.

/This is fine
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's less a winter in a true sense, and more a string of mild days serrated by "the jetstream is switching so it's going to drop thirty degrees."
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Central Missouri checking in, and I can't quite describe what was happening here. For a couple of hours, it was just LOUD outside. Not much wind, no rain... just LOUD, like a plane was constantly flying over, and flying low.

The roar was... eerie.


SEMO here, same. If it weren't for all the trees & hills that wind would've been awesome. It was still cool hearing it though.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gestalt: It's less a winter in a true sense, and more a string of mild days serrated by "the jetstream is switching so it's going to drop thirty degrees."


Yeah, it's been like that here. Not so bad mixed with holy sheet it's cold.
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Lake Superior is supposed to be 37 foot waves on Thursday: https://twitter.com/bryanha​nsel/status​/1471189783057686530
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: Looks like Lake Superior is supposed to be 37 foot waves on Thursday: https://twitter.com/bryanhan​sel/status/1471189783057686530


Holy shiat
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
cHiNeSe hOaX
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mainsail: Looks like Lake Superior is supposed to be 37 foot waves on Thursday: https://twitter.com/bryanhan​sel/status/1471189783057686530


They say she never gives up her dead when the gales of...December...come early. Or on time even.
 
drtgb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I live north of Saint Paul and that was a nothing storm... a bit of lightning, some thunder. Down south toward Albert Lea on the Iowa border there was a report of a tornado and Rochester had tornado warnings.

It looks like we may catch a bit of something on the back of this low pressure system but, right now, its 55, 17 mph winds and clear.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some places in the midwest broke record temps by 20 degrees. TWENTY DEGREES. wtf, when does that ever happen? Normally it's by 1 or 2 degrees. 5 is like, whoa, shattered the record dude!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

drtgb: I live north of Saint Paul and that was a nothing storm... a bit of lightning, some thunder. Down south toward Albert Lea on the Iowa border there was a report of a tornado and Rochester had tornado warnings.

It looks like we may catch a bit of something on the back of this low pressure system but, right now, its 55, 17 mph winds and clear.


Tomorrow will be a disaster in its own way, though.
 
queen biatch of the universe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The sun has been down for hours and I've been watching the temp slowly creep up to 60... farking weird.


Same deal in southern Wisconsin.  Mid-60s and extremely humid.  I've lived here for 20 years and have never seen anything like.  I took a walk around the neighborhood in a short sleeve t-shirt today.  Went out for groceries and I think it was a few degrees warmer at 7.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think the Twin Cities would take it if it means their average high temp stayed above freezIng all 12 months of the year.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

151: I'm sitting in my living room right now, in Michigan, at almost midnight, with the window open. It's 60 degrees outside.

/This is fine


Might wanna' close that window before bedtime. It will be getting a little breezy in a few hours.
 
starzman2003
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's currently 61 here in Traverse City.

The snow is melting so fast it's created quite the fog. Which is now starting to get blown away by the stiff wind

Walked outside with no coat and shorts. And laughed since it's Dec 15. Driveway is clear once again.
 
raygundan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The sun has been down for hours and I've been watching the temp slowly creep up to 60... farking weird.


Meanwhile, it's currently about 40F in Phoenix already, and we might even see freezing tomorrow.
 
mainsail
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: mainsail: Looks like Lake Superior is supposed to be 37 foot waves on Thursday: https://twitter.com/bryanhan​sel/status/1471189783057686530

They say she never gives up her dead when the gales of...December...come early. Or on time even.


Or really ever.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FutherMucker: 151: I'm sitting in my living room right now, in Michigan, at almost midnight, with the window open. It's 60 degrees outside.

/This is fine

Might wanna' close that window before bedtime. It will be getting a little breezy in a few hours.


Kinda the point, it's already 20mph sustained right now, I just like fresh air. It's supposed to drop 30 or so degrees by 5ish pm tomorrow, but it'll be warmer when I wake up than it is right now, for the 4th time in a couple weeks the "nighttime low" was higher than the daytime high
 
Dinodork
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: 006andahalf: Jake Havechek: My sister in CO said they got blasted with high winds and an apocalyptic thunderstorm around 8am(MT).

80-100mph winds down in CO Springs.  Every year has a weather disaster that teaches people to eschew nice cars.  Today was 2021's.  Blown out windows all over.

/now has to turn a 25' tree into firewood this weekend

Knocked out power throughout the day too, was rough!


I think we were the only street in Manitou to keep the lights on all day. Had to close work early and send folks home because power was out up the hill
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Live a few miles from MSP airport...talk about a nothing burger. A little bit of thunder, a little rain, a little wind. I mean, I'm glad and all, but the forecasters really screwed the pooch on this one, IMO. Yeah, tomorrow the roads may suck but talk about lighting candles and having flashlights at the ready for nothing!Sheesh.

And, FTR, while the warmth was nice, I would've preferred mid 30s and plenty of sun instead. The fog was depressing as shiat.

/get off my lawn
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Warning for areas near Plainview, MN...

https://twitter.com/NWSTwinCities/stat​us/1471303776225030146?t=k-JCPxR1LdF_v​skdSdqoVw&s=19


Spotting a tornado after dark is difficult in most parts of the state, but is much easier when they are in Plainview.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: jars.traptone: arrogantbastich: The sun has been down for hours and I've been watching the temp slowly creep up to 60... farking weird.

Yikes. Stay safe, over there.

I'll be fine. Save the worry for someone who needs it


Username checks out.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just flew into the Twin Cities from LA where it was in the 50s earlier today.

/and boy are my arms tired
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: Live a few miles from MSP airport...talk about a nothing burger. A little bit of thunder, a little rain, a little wind. I mean, I'm glad and all, but the forecasters really screwed the pooch on this one, IMO. Yeah, tomorrow the roads may suck but talk about lighting candles and having flashlights at the ready for nothing!Sheesh.

And, FTR, while the warmth was nice, I would've preferred mid 30s and plenty of sun instead. The fog was depressing as shiat.

/get off my lawn


don't move to PDX. the fog has been like something straight out of Limbo.
 
bionicjoe [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The sun has been down for hours and I've been watching the temp slowly creep up to 60... farking weird.


It did the same thing here in KY on Friday. 
60 degree weather in December isn't new. 
A tornado in December isn't new. 

55 degrees at noon, 65 at midnight is farking new. 
F4 or F5 tornadoes on the ground for 227 miles is REALLY farking new. 
Multiple tornadoes over 2 weeks in December is new. 

Unrelated to story, but related:
It rained in the Arctic this year. 500 miles north of the Arctic circle at elevation of 11,000 feet completely unfrozen rain was recorded for the first time ever. 
Ice core samples have no evidence of rain. (It would appear as a solid layer of ice.)
 
