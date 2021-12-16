 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   "Ruinous Pig" would make a great screen name, band name, street name, monster truck name, book title... it's the best name of the decade   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Cool, South Carolina, Facebook page, photos of a large pig, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, police, SUMTER, Monday, post  
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Large, pink & elusive:' S. Carolina police seek ruinous pig

That's a bold way to recruit new officers.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't know how much help I could be. My annoying mongoose is oblivious to demeanor after three drinks.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would make for an interesting alternative Charlotte's Web
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But enough about my mother.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Terminator pig
 
palelizard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That'll do, pig. That'll do.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Porcine Renegade is a pretty good band name, book title, monster truck,...too
 
saywhat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First person I thought of...
 
red230
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I preferred Interstellar Pig as a youth.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

saywhat: [Fark user image image 850x478]

First person I thought of...


Don't you dare insult a noble creature like a pig like that.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lots of bacon, two hams and two shoulders for the smoker...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was a tiny article
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Lots of bacon, two hams and two shoulders for the smoker...


Wait until the next 'pigs loose in a neighborhood' story hits green status, you could fill several freezers/smokers.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry folks...'Ruinous Pig' has already been trademarked for the Karl Rove autobiography
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
