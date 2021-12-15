 Skip to content
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd like to see someone tie the two of them together at the wrist and then have them knife fight.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I had billions of dollars, I give it to the poor. Nah, who am I kidding. I'd try to get off the planet, too.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Christ, what vexes our overlords this fine day?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's like a douche singularity.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The future is Elon Musk running his mouth in our face. Forever.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: It's like a douche singularity.


when they collide we'll be able to measure the gravity wave
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: If I had billions of dollars, I give it to the poor. Nah, who am I kidding. I'd try to get off the planet, too.


And go where?
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: If I had billions of dollars, I give it to the poor. Nah, who am I kidding. I'd try to get off the planet, too.


Volcano lair with an underwater entrance that I access with my submayacht.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x731]

Why?


Did Bezos have a stroke or something?

/oO
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: Zero Point Scalar Field: If I had billions of dollars, I give it to the poor. Nah, who am I kidding. I'd try to get off the planet, too.

Volcano lair with an underwater entrance that I access with my submayacht.


I too wish I was wealthy enough to own a space volcano.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Get a room, you two.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does Bezos have a glass eye?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Get a room, you two.


Christ, no. That poor child would be hideous.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only thing worse than a story about some rich asshole is a story about two rich assholes.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

