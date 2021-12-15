 Skip to content
 
(KFDM Port Arthur)   30 to 50 feral hogs invade Southeast Texas neighborhood   (kfdm.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably an improvement to the neighborhood.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can you imagine how many assault rifles are about to converge upon that neighborhood?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porky's Revenge?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Porcine Renegades are having a party
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Porky's Revenge?


A collage girlfriend had a roommate who owned a potbellied house pig. One night we heard a woman being murdered in the back yard. It was Rocky saying he wanted in. Apparently he was all done destroying the back yard.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Notabunny: kdawg7736: Porky's Revenge?

A collage girlfriend had a roommate who owned a potbellied house pig. One night we heard a woman being murdered in the back yard. It was Rocky saying he wanted in. Apparently he was all done destroying the back yard.


I'll bet she was put together real nice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't javelinas with frickin AK-47s strapped to their heads.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
BLUE LIVES MATTER
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pig trifecta in play?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pig trifecta in play?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Notabunny: kdawg7736: Porky's Revenge?

A collage girlfriend had a roommate who owned a potbellied house pig. One night we heard a woman being murdered in the back yard. It was Rocky saying he wanted in. Apparently he was all done destroying the back yard.

I'll bet she was put together real nice.


🤣😂
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Pig trifecta in play?


Went whole hog on the simulpost. 🐷
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pig trifecta in play trifecta in play?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Notabunny: DoctorCal: Notabunny: kdawg7736: Porky's Revenge?

A collage girlfriend had a roommate who owned a potbellied house pig. One night we heard a woman being murdered in the back yard. It was Rocky saying he wanted in. Apparently he was all done destroying the back yard.

I'll bet she was put together real nice.

🤣😂



She's kinda hot.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Then she met - him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trifecta post trifecta in play?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The day for brief hog articles on Fark
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trifecta post trifecta post trifecta in play.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For you pig trifecta guys. There's already a cop thread, so pig trifecta is done.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fine ham abounds!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Fine ham abounds!


Bower's place!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image 425x395]


That's the hardest I've laughed all week.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Start digging a really large bbq pit and buy all the chili flakes, brown sugar and cider vinegar you can, boys.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Naido: Can you imagine how many assault rifles are about to converge upon that neighborhood?


It's a waste of time to shoot them individually. You need to trap them.
 
