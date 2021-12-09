 Skip to content
(YouTube)   NEWS: WaPo interviews people who have been devastated financially by long COVID. FARK: Subby is at start and end of video. DIT   (youtube.com) divider line
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, everyone. Fully vaxed and boosted subby here. Man, this is a tough one to write, but here goes...

As some of you may know, I got COVID in May of 2020 and developed post-acute COVID syndrome (PASC or long COVID). I've been sick for 19 months, and it's left me with cognitive and cardiac issues, among many other symptoms.

I was recently interviewed by the Washington Post for an article about the financial impact long COVID is having on long-haulers and their families.

For my wife and me, it's been truly devastating: I lost my job in September of 2020, and with pandemic unemployment having run out just before Labor Day this year, we've been trying to get by on just my wife's SSDI (she has chronic health issues) in the NY metropolitan area. Spoiler alert: it's impossible.

We're faced with having to sell our apartment, which we've lived in for over 13 years, ASAP, and we now have moving and storage expenses to cover as well as everything else (medication, insurance, doctor visits, etc.). Honestly, we don't even know where we could rent anything given our current (lack of) income. My wife has been a rock through this, and I really believe that if there is anything we can do, she'll find it...but it'll take time, and that's one thing we don't have much of right now.

Please understand: I want more than anything else to get back to work, but it's impossible when my cognitive issues prevent me from retaining information or following directions and my cardiac stuff makes my BP and pulse spike into what my PCP calls "stroke territory," often from just having a simple conversation.

I hate being in this position, and it's taken a lot of time, effort, and swallowing of what's left of my pride just to write this. In the past, I was worried about "outing" myself to the FARK community as a whole, but right now, I don't think I have that luxury anymore. Also? I really hate how I look in the video, but that's what over a year and a half of horrible symptoms and constant stress have done to me (to us, really).

Some friends set up a GoFundMe for us, if you're able and want to help. Even if you can't help directly, please share the links to the article and video (and GFM, if you can) widely; it could really do a lot to help us, as well as to raise awareness about the many people in a similar situation.

Please feel free to DM me if you have questions or want more info. Thanks for reading this far!
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Coolness. Congrats!
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Coolness. Congrats!


At being interviewed and featured, not for getting Covid.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope things turn around for you.  Talking about it helps, so thanks for sharing.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This should be a reminder to all the "it only kills 1% of people"

Death isn't the only covid outcome
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: thatguyoverthere70: Coolness. Congrats!

At being interviewed and featured, not for getting Covid.


LOL...smart and funny to you, sir. Thanks for clarifying!
 
Buzzerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Donated. It's the first time I can do something like this, too.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sitting here wondering what kind of material help I can send you. I am sorry. I really really am.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, I really hope the Fark  "There is no long COVID"  trolls just give this thread a skip.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Donated.  I hope things turn around for you soon. Take care.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fellow chronic sickie here, popped you a little money. Hope it helps. Nothing makes the crippling illness monster even harder like money stress.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stay strong, brother.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 I'm a long hauler from having an intestinal disorder from 8 years ago.   It wasn't until we had this huge influx of COVID victims that any doctor has been willing to consider my long symptoms more than just aging.   The brain-fog has made it incredibly difficult to keep going in my career as a scientist.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm so angry every time some idiot just minimizes by talking about how "low" the death rate.

The lack of imagination and empathy is killing our nation and the world.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This kind of situation is one of many reasons I support UBI. I had a coworker with cancer who was on disability but still wanted to work a few hours a week. Disability would have deducted her income from her aid so it was pointless to work. It's forced poverty. God forbid people actually be able to afford to eat and live.


/I hope things turn around, subby.
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So sorry you have to deal with this. It's good of you to speak up and share your experience.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Donated my beer money, momma says we should all make sacrifices. Fark soon, get well now brother!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Donated.  Hope you heal.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
my mom developed chronic fatigue syndrome after a bout of mono in the 1980s.

she couldn't get out of bed for 2+ years. a cousin moved in with us to help take care of her and us while my dad took a second job.

she eventually got disability but we had to get legal help to do so.

her symptoms leveled off enough to where she could take care of herself, but she was never well enough to work again nor really take care of anyone else.

so yeah, I feel for these people with long covid.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hang in there Subby.  Hope things get better.


/donated
 
