(MSN)   Navy discharging seamen
44
    More: News, MSN  
•       •       •

rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worth noting Jake Angeli, aka "Qanon Shaman" (Buffalo helmet dipshiat) was discharged from the Navy for refusing the Anthrax vaccine.

And, as I often note, after 2+ years he was discharged as an E-2 Seaman Apprentice.  If he couldn't make E-4 after two years - hell, he should have been at least an E-3 after 2 years - tends to indicate he wasn't going to be splitting the atom anytime soon.  either a shiatty farking sailor, or just not very smart.

and in light of things turned out, i think we know the answer.....
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The URL made me happier than the actual headline

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/nav​y-starts-kicking-sailors-for-refusing​-the-covid-vaccine
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What's the process for getting promoted? Do you have to take a test?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Looks like it's time and a couple exams. I doubt they're difficult exams, though.

/Army it's just time in grade and in service up to SPC.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reduced troop levels may affect our ability to lose wars
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're getting rid of the right people. Every time. The base I work at is losing less than 100 civilian workers and to a man they're the biggest pieces of garbage here. I'm losing 2 and both of them are terrible.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

yes.  You also have to spend a minimum time "in rate" ("rate" is the navy word for specified job;  Boatswain's Mate, Sonar Tech, Aircrew, etc) for a minimum period of time.  Boot Camp everyone is an E-1, some people may have contracts that promise E-2 upon graduation, others you have to spend at least 6 months as an E-1 and, as you asked, pass a test.  then, as an E-2, you have to wait I think another 6 months to make E-3, then you have to wait I think 9 months in-rate and pass a test for E-4.  As you get higher up the wait times are longer.  Like me, I had to wait I think 3 years as an E-5 to even be eligible to test for E-6.

In my case,my contract (and not everyone has a contract, some just join and while you're in, you choose a job) was for a 6-yr enlistment (advanced electronics, I scored really high on the ASVAB).  so my contract said "E-2 on graduation, then upon graduation from 12 month Navy school, guaranteed E-4".

but, my job went away and the Navy closed the books on advancement.  I tested for E-5 like, 5-6 cycles (they only did two tests a year) and passed every time but they'd only promote one, count it, one person to E-5.  My community (antisubmarine warfare, the SOSUS / IUSS system, google it), we'd have maybe....pffft.......300 total E-4s test and one would advance.  then, the last year I was in, when they formally disestablished my rating, they opened the books and, with all my "PNA" (Passed, Not Advanced) points, I made E-5 but then got out about a year later.

/only nerded out because when I've said I got out after 6 as an E-5, I've had the same comment I made flipped on me:  "6 years and an E-5?  Uhh.......pottle, meet kettle".  Again, the Navy makes you wait in rate for certain periods adn the Navy, for my job, closed the books for 3-4 years.

//apparently other branches don't have the time periods?  I kinda recalll Army/Marines saying they made E-6 in three years.  Mathematically impossible under Navy Regs.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How come natural immunity doesn't count?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*Giggle*
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do these people not remember basic?  Where you line up to get a dozen shots, none of them pleasant?  Officers and enlisted both have to roll up sleeves and drop trou, there are no exceptions.

The COVID shot is a big nothing- I couldn't raise my arm over my head for a couple of days past that initial bank, and I didn't even have to get the battery the guys deploying to Korea needed.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

For the same reason they don't accept Pizza Hut Book It Coupons for a Mensa application. If you had to ask, it didn't help.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had a friend who was a competition skydiver in the Navy.  Team's name was "Chutin' Seamen".
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Both?  Like it wouldn't surprise me if he barely made it past e1
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Most senior one I'm aware of is an O-5 Commander XO (second in command) of a destroyer
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

"Anthrax is just a mild bacterial infection."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stupid cow.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cue the Village People.

If you like adventure, don't you wait to enter
The recruiting office fast
Don't you hesitate, there is no need to wait
They're signing up new seamen fast
Maybe you are too young to join up today
But don't you worry 'bout a thing
For I'm sure there will be always a good navy
Protecting the land and sea
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know it seems like a harsh penalty, but if you're too stubborn and childish to take a safe and effective vaccine --- for your own health and health of your fellow fighters --- then you're a liability as far as all other types of orders go.

Jerks.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As Republicans rage about mandate

Imagine what they'd say if it was members of the military ignoring a lawful order from a Republican president.

Something tells me they'd sing a different tune
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Are we really supposed to know, or give a shiat, what an E1, 2, or 4 is? or how quickly you're supposed to acquire such ranks?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

E1, E2, E4?  Dude, I think you just sunk his battleship
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Military and law enforcement are of strict Christian faith. They don't need no Marxist vaccines. No siree bob.

Jesus will protect them from the unholy virus of the profane. They are of the pure Germanic bloodline.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The vaccine improves your immune response even if you've already had the virus.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hopefully, they are all wearing eye protection in addition to their face-masks.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

yes.  You also have to spend a minimum time "in rate" ("rate" is the navy word for specified job;  Boatswain's Mate, Sonar Tech, Aircrew, etc) for a minimum period of time.  Boot Camp everyone is an E-1, some people may have contracts that promise E-2 upon graduation, others you have to spend at least 6 months as an E-1 and, as you asked, pass a test.  then, as an E-2, you have to wait I think another 6 months to make E-3, then you have to wait I think 9 months in-rate and pass a test for E-4.  As you get higher up the wait times are longer.  Like me, I had to wait I think 3 years as an E-5 to even be eligible to test for E-6.

In my case,my contract (and not everyone has a contract, some just join and while you're in, you choose a job) was for a 6-yr enlistment (advanced electronics, I scored really high on the ASVAB).  so my contract said "E-2 on graduation, then upon graduation from 12 month Navy school, guaranteed E-4".

but, my job went away and the Navy closed the books on advancement.  I tested for E-5 like, 5-6 cycles (they only did two tests a year) and passed every time but they'd only promote one, count it, one person to E-5.  My community (antisubmarine warfare, the SOSUS / IUSS system, google it), we'd have maybe....pffft.......300 total E-4s test and one would advance.  then, the last year I was in, when they formally disestablished my rating, they opened the books and, with all my "PNA" (Passed, Not Advanced) points, I made E-5 but then got out about a year later.

/only nerded out because when I've said I got out after 6 as an E-5, I've had the same comment I made flipped on me:  "6 years and an E-5?  Uhh.......pottle, meet kettle".  Again, the Navy makes you wait in rate for certain periods adn the Navy, for my job, closed the books for 3-4 years.

//apparently other branches don't have the time periods?  I kinda recalll Army/Marines saying they made E-6 in three years.  M ...


Army has time in grade/service requirements, as I said above, but some of those can be sorta shortened if you're super motivated. You can get in at E-4, move to 5 at 18 months in service, then 6 at 48 months TIS.

/I think I've heard of something about being bumped to a higher rank for some SOF roles, but I can't find anything official on that.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Looks like it's time and a couple exams. I doubt they're difficult exams, though.


i wouldn't know, re the E2,3, and 4 exams, as I got auto promote as I said.

the E-4 to E-5 was legit, though.  it was maybe..........100 questions?  200?  maybe a quarter where just general Navy stuff about leadership or history or navy corporate structre ("the CNO reports to who?") but the other 75% were job specific, and I had an advanced electronics job.  some equations to solve, some "if the XYZ system failed, and the error code on the ABC sub-system is "NNNNNN", the most likely cause is A/B/C/D?"  Next question:  "Same fact patters as above, but if the error code is "ZZZZ", the most likely cause is A/B/C/D?"  You really did have to know your job.  I had friends that didn't pass or one time I barely did.  It wasn't 'the president is who?" type stuff.

certain medals also got you points.  i knew a girl who jumped to E-4 "early" because she gave the Heimlich to some civilian.  She got a Navy Comm or Lifesaving (??) medal gave, which gave her like, Z points added to her test score she got fast tracked.  *shrug*
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I'll point out that furries are keeping the internet running, develop vaccines, basically revived "artist" as a modern viable occupation and prove not only can geeks get laid but probably have better sex than you.

Qanon Shaman is effectively the opposite of all those things.  Can't even get the cow fursuit right.  Guess it's a durrsuit.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too late and they can't do it fast enough.
 
AeAe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Well yeah. Haven't you heard bathing in the blood of Christ protects you from illness?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: /I think I've heard of something about being bumped to a higher rank for some SOF roles, but I can't find anything official on that.


the navy also did something called "frocking", where - it's been so farking long - i think how it worked was, if you did something meritorious (????) the Captain would "frock" you, meaning you were given permission to wear (frock, duh) the next highest rank insignia and the permissions thereof, but not the $$$ until you hit the time of service window.  soemthing like that.  I had a friend get frocked and he was like, "this is nice, but, godamn, i'd rather have the money!"
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The fact that he hadn't learned the vessels don't have enough headroom for his cover removes a lot of doubt
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

This is Fark, I wouldn't expect you to know anything about what you comment on
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: The fact that he hadn't learned the vessels don't have enough headroom for his cover removes a lot of doubt


ha, nice.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natural immunity is useless. Got it. Shut up and take the shot.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*Ducks*
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're just in time. I hear business owners complaining all the time that they can't find people willing to work. Surely these ex-Navy personnel will be willing to step in for minimum wage and no benefits.
 
flondrix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Has the COVID shot been added to that ensemble for new recruits yet?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Now yer gettin it.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

USDA put off the "enforcement" for those who aren't vaccinated or registered for an exemption until January.  I am looking forward to losing a bit of dead-weight in my organization too.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good. If you refuse to do your part to protect the USA then you don't belong in the military.

Don't tell me you will give your life for America and then refuse to get a life saving vaccine.  Farking cowards.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I can assure you the variants don't care if you've had an earlier version. Natural immunity is a myth. Get vaccinated if you want to be a loyal American.
 
fargin a
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Because it's better than a vaccine.

Mask up Cali!
 
Theeng
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Depends on the rate and rank.  I ran the tests for my last ship and those things are taken pretty damn seriously.

As for them kicking out the unvaxxed? farking good, if you're enough of an ass to not get the vaccine when you're on a ship you deserve to get booted out.
 
