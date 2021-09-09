 Skip to content
 
(Stuff.co.nz)   Stingy former deep-sea treasure hunter still holding out on the whereabouts of his bounty after six years in jail. Feds say they won't let him out until he coughs up the 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck   (i.stuff.co.nz) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He buried it.
Pirate's code.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since December 15, 2015, for that refusal. He is also incurring a daily fine of US$1000 (NZ$1470).

Who is the stingy one?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's in prison for not talking. People rape, murder, steal, and more yet get less. But he's in for not talking. Because in Murica, not talking can be a crime. Sounds like a political prisoner to me.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's in prison for not talking. People rape, murder, steal, and more yet get less. But he's in for not talking. Because in Murica, not talking can be a crime. Sounds like a political prisoner to me.


How is Steve Bannon doing?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's in prison for not talking. People rape, murder, steal, and more yet get less. But he's in for not talking. Because in Murica, not talking can be a crime. Sounds like a political prisoner to me.


difficultly.  New Zealand, not sure what the laws are  there for contempt.  But in the US there usually is a maximum
 
please
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is farked up. The government is keeping him jailed until they get their slice.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is the way that being held in contempt of court or congress should work. Fark that shiat about it being a separate charge. If you withhold evidence, your ass should be in jail until you stop being a lying asshole or die.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isn't this all a violation of his fifth amendment right to not self incriminate?
 
galahad05
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Isn't this all a violation of his fifth amendment right to not self incriminate?


It would be if he were in the United States.
 
galahad05
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Okay, never mind.  I failed this one. It's a New Zealand article about an event going on in the United States.
my bad
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good god do we have an obsession for that mostly useless metal.

The search for The Moon Nazi GOOOOLD has destroyed many otherwise well preserved historical artifacts.

/ It's also why they don't tell anyone where cool stuff they find is anymore
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

galahad05: Okay, never mind.  I failed this one. It's a New Zealand article about an event going on in the United States.
my bad


The Constitution is really more what you might call guidelines as opposed to actual rules....
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If they let him out they probably find it real quick.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: If they let him out they probably find it real quick.


Just knock him out and shove a tracker in him
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

El_Dan: This is the way that being held in contempt of court or congress should work. Fark that shiat about it being a separate charge. If you withhold evidence, your ass should be in jail until you stop being a lying asshole or die.


In this case, he's claiming he doesn't have any knowledge, and is being held in contempt for not disclosing that which he doesn't know.

They're holding him, based on the article, on a literal logical fallacy, "prove to me you don't know" aka Russell's Teapot.

Even if he did know, six bloody years and $2.2 million in fines (and counting) is way beyond reasonable punishment, be it US, or NZ, or anywhere. There's no way those 500 coins are worth $4,400 each.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Isn't this all a violation of his fifth amendment right to not self incriminate?


In New Zealand?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is New Zealand, not the US. He's farked. NZ has some of the worst treasure hunting laws in the world. If you find anything at all, you have to leave it be and contact authorities.

In the US if you find something and it's either over 300 years old, or not deliberately hidden as the results of a crime, or not found on gov't owned land, you're free and clear.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Bob The Nob: If they let him out they probably find it real quick.

Just knock him out and shove a tracker in him


I don't want to kink shame, but...
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"500 missing coins made from gold found in a historic shipwreck"

JFC, have all of the editors died?

Did he find 500 gold coins in a historic shipwreck or did he take gold from the shipwreck and make 500 coins?
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: This is New Zealand, not the US. He's farked. NZ has some of the worst treasure hunting laws in the world. If you find anything at all, you have to leave it be and contact authorities.

In the US if you find something and it's either over 300 years old, or not deliberately hidden as the results of a crime, or not found on gov't owned land, you're free and clear.


Reread the article Headline.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: This is New Zealand, not the US. He's farked. NZ has some of the worst treasure hunting laws in the world. If you find anything at all, you have to leave it be and contact authorities.

In the US if you find something and it's either over 300 years old, or not deliberately hidden as the results of a crime, or not found on gov't owned land, you're free and clear.


The paper is from New Zealand, everything else is American.

He salvaged the S.S Republic, a gold-rush-era wreck, some of the investors convinced the Court he's holding out some of what was salvaged, the hiding out under an assumed name didn't help...
 
Jeff5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scanman61: "500 missing coins made from gold found in a historic shipwreck"

JFC, have all of the editors died?

Did he find 500 gold coins in a historic shipwreck or did he take gold from the shipwreck and make 500 coins?


They were minted in California during the Gold Rush, worth a mint.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think he doesn't know where it is. Another six years might convince me.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: edmo: He's in prison for not talking. People rape, murder, steal, and more yet get less. But he's in for not talking. Because in Murica, not talking can be a crime. Sounds like a political prisoner to me.

How is Steve Bannon doing?


He's not in prison.
 
falkone32
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Isn't this all a violation of his fifth amendment right to not self incriminate?


Looking into it, he agreed to help locate the gold in a plea deal to avoid charges for fraud and whatnot.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeff5: vilesithknight: This is New Zealand, not the US. He's farked. NZ has some of the worst treasure hunting laws in the world. If you find anything at all, you have to leave it be and contact authorities.

In the US if you find something and it's either over 300 years old, or not deliberately hidden as the results of a crime, or not found on gov't owned land, you're free and clear.

The paper is from New Zealand, everything else is American.

He salvaged the S.S Republic, a gold-rush-era wreck, some of the investors convinced the Court he's holding out some of what was salvaged, the hiding out under an assumed name didn't help...


My mistake, it was the Central America.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chitownmike: pastramithemosterotic: Bob The Nob: If they let him out they probably find it real quick.

Just knock him out and shove a tracker in him

I don't want to kink shame, but...


It'd be easier to just give him the covid vaccine.

/though not as much fun, I suppose
 
falkone32
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The Gang Searches for Sunken Treasure"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snort: vilesithknight: This is New Zealand, not the US. He's farked. NZ has some of the worst treasure hunting laws in the world. If you find anything at all, you have to leave it be and contact authorities.

In the US if you find something and it's either over 300 years old, or not deliberately hidden as the results of a crime, or not found on gov't owned land, you're free and clear.

Reread the article Headline.


Oh wow, I re-read the article. Didn't realize it was just NZ reporting on an American story. Yeah, the Judge holding him in contempt is ignoring US law. Surely one of the many innocence project teams will take up this case? I hope? He must know the law very well and is probably playing the correct hand in refusing to talk cause eventually he will get out, they can't hold a man against US law forever, and when he does he's sitting on 88 million.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ajgeek: El_Dan: This is the way that being held in contempt of court or congress should work. Fark that shiat about it being a separate charge. If you withhold evidence, your ass should be in jail until you stop being a lying asshole or die.

In this case, he's claiming he doesn't have any knowledge, and is being held in contempt for not disclosing that which he doesn't know.

They're holding him, based on the article, on a literal logical fallacy, "prove to me you don't know" aka Russell's Teapot.

Even if he did know, six bloody years and $2.2 million in fines (and counting) is way beyond reasonable punishment, be it US, or NZ, or anywhere. There's no way those 500 coins are worth $4,400 each.


Some of the coins off that ship sell for north of $40,000.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: He's in prison for not talking. People rape, murder, steal, and more yet get less. But he's in for not talking. Because in Murica, not talking can be a crime. Sounds like a political prisoner to me.


Sounds like "cannot take it. Not yours to take" "took anyways".
Weird uh?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Good god do we have an obsession for that mostly useless metal.

The search for The Moon Nazi GOOOOLD has destroyed many otherwise well preserved historical artifacts.

/ It's also why they don't tell anyone where cool stuff they find is anymore


You are thinking of gold jewelry. Gold is used in a multitude of electronics. Even if you consider it useless it's certainly not worthless. I'll take any you are wanting to rid yourself of!
 
scanman61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeff5: scanman61: "500 missing coins made from gold found in a historic shipwreck"

JFC, have all of the editors died?

Did he find 500 gold coins in a historic shipwreck or did he take gold from the shipwreck and make 500 coins?

They were minted in California during the Gold Rush, worth a mint.


So, "500 missing gold coins found in a historic shipwreck"
 
frankb00th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

falkone32: "The Gang Searches for Sunken Treasure"

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Good one.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scanman61: Jeff5: scanman61: "500 missing coins made from gold found in a historic shipwreck"

JFC, have all of the editors died?

Did he find 500 gold coins in a historic shipwreck or did he take gold from the shipwreck and make 500 coins?

They were minted in California during the Gold Rush, worth a mint.

So, "500 missing gold coins found in a historic shipwreck"


Yep, lots of folks looked for that ship for lots of years, it had a farkton of gold on board, including entire runs of certain coins. Came up in pristine condition after 150 years or so, this guy disappeared with a bunch leaving several investors who paid for the salvage holding the bag.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kkinnison: edmo: He's in prison for not talking. People rape, murder, steal, and more yet get less. But he's in for not talking. Because in Murica, not talking can be a crime. Sounds like a political prisoner to me.

difficultly.  New Zealand, not sure what the laws are  there for contempt.  But in the US there usually is a maximum


The case is in the U.S.  Amazingly, media in New Zealand report on events that take place elsewhere.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

galahad05: wildcardjack: Isn't this all a violation of his fifth amendment right to not self incriminate?

It would be if he were in the United States.


He is, and it isn't.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Gubbo: edmo: He's in prison for not talking. People rape, murder, steal, and more yet get less. But he's in for not talking. Because in Murica, not talking can be a crime. Sounds like a political prisoner to me.

How is Steve Bannon doing?

He's not in prison.


Yet.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The story of the Central America was totally cool. Guy From Ohio does his research and his own money and takes a stab in the Atlantic and finds the Central America. Meets with people and gets financial backing from investors will to take a chance that it is the C.A. They end up salvaging tons of gold and silver and artifacts. Then they had to fight off Ins companies that had insured the gold. Basically the courts told the ins companies  "hey, you could have done just what he did. But you didn't. You waited for someone to spend the time and $ to get it and and try and lay claim to it."
But reading further I now find that Thompson stiffed his investors, sold a lot of the gold and refused to pay taxes on the treasure. He could have walked away a modern day hero/treasure hunter for all time, with tons of money in his pocket. But it turns out he is just a greedy treasure hunter. the final chapter in the C.A. book will be that he could have been someone but instead is just a common thief.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's safe to assume he didn't abscond with many commons, those 500 coins are worth $20 million or better.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Ship of Gold in the deep blue sea".  Nice coffee table book about the search and recovery.  Coins, bars, dust, and nuggets.  They even recovered luggage with some of the few examples of 19th century clothing
 
fngoofy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kkinnison: edmo: He's in prison for not talking. People rape, murder, steal, and more yet get less. But he's in for not talking. Because in Murica, not talking can be a crime. Sounds like a political prisoner to me.

difficultly.  New Zealand, not sure what the laws are  there for contempt.  But in the US there usually is a maximum


Susan McDougal didn't have that max limit I'd I remember correctly
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know exactly where those coins are.


esquireme.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

falkone32: "The Gang Searches for Sunken Treasure"

[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"What say you and I go toe to toe on Pirate Law and see who comes out the victor?"
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ajgeek: In this case, he's claiming he doesn't have any knowledge, and is being held in contempt for not disclosing that which he doesn't know.


In the past he has claimed the coins were turned over to a trust in Belize. He's refusing to execute a limited power of attorney to allow that Belizean trust to be examined, as required under his plea deal.

So, he's a victim of his own making. He could sign a piece of paper but he refuses to do so.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.