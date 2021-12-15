 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Subby is going to start visiting Estate sales   (nypost.com) divider line
    Albrecht Drer drawing, Renaissance star Albrecht Drer  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Before you go running to estate sales, the usual headlines are:

'Family's home needs fumigation after getting bedbugs in estate sale clothing'
'Family gets injured after purchasing broken furniture at estate sale'
'Family needs electrician after using TV purchased at estate sale'
'Family gets lead poisoning from estate sale tea set'

...and the unwritten one...

'Family wastes money on crap at estate sale'
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The key is recognizing the one good piece every 485 sales
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...


I had a client that collected cars he had several outbuildings just full of them. I asked him if he ever drove them? 'Oh, absolutely not!". What fun.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: The key is recognizing the one good piece every 485 sales


The key is being the only one there that recognizes the good pieces.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Jeff5: The key is recognizing the one good piece every 485 sales

The key is being the only one there that recognizes the good pieces.


Being first.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Estate and yard sales are fun, if you know what to look for. And have [alot] money to blow. Otherwise you can end up with a bunch of stuff you can't get rid of.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did the resell as a side hustle for a while. I'd occasionally turn a $5 find into $300 bit never broke a thousand on a single sell. You need storage space for the stuff while you're trying to sell it.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Jeff5: The key is recognizing the one good piece every 485 sales

The key is being the only one there that recognizes the good pieces.


I've been a junk dealer off and on for a long time. Just sold 25 place settings of vintage 60s restaurant-ware to a TV production company. Of 129 pieces UPS managed to break 85. Stuff is nearly indestructible.

I told the set buyer I'll be there tomorrow with replacements (it's only 300 miles) so she wants 10 more settings...
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gone to them and found literally everything I needed to set up my retro consoles in my library. Saved me days of time and lots of money trying to get everything individually.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a really good looking estate sale that starts here tomorrow. I was wishy washy about going, but now I think I'm going.  My girlfriend is regardless of my presence.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a sketch from that guy's brother, Hurr

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Wedding Crashers reboot?
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then there was that time I'd just moved into my first place, my dad had an extra 25 cents and got me one of those old-school, tiny can openers. The kind where you turned the crank to get the little metal piece to drop and cut the can top off.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A painting found in an attic bought someone I used to know their house, and financed the renovation.

The painting was by a well known artist, but damaged to the point of being worthless. The person I knew was a skilled artist with some experience with forgeries, though, so...

It sold for a small fortune, in the end. As far as I know, they mostly took the secret to their grave, and nobody has realized the painting had been damaged and repaired. I only know because I was helping them clean out the place when they found it.

One day, I hope to find out that the person who purchased it is a real piece of shiat, that'd be a fun way to ruin someone's day.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Schorer saw more than that. While inspecting the work, he said, "I was alive with electricity ... and went out on a limb. I advanced [the seller] $100,000 without conditions. "'

I wonder what it's like to be able to do that.  AT that level I assume you don't even need to check your bank/brokerage account to make sure there's enough in there.  You just casually throw down more than most people's annual income because you've got a hunch.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Estate sales are always a good place to pick up older chicks, I find.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There have been a ton more estate sales in my area compared to previous years. Can't figure out why.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Before you go running to estate sales, the usual headlines are:

'Family's home needs fumigation after getting bedbugs in estate sale clothing'
'Family gets injured after purchasing broken furniture at estate sale'
'Family needs electrician after using TV purchased at estate sale'
'Family gets lead poisoning from estate sale tea set'

...and the unwritten one...

'Family wastes money on crap at estate sale'


I went to a neighbor's estate sale just the other day. It was full of old people stuff.

"I don't know what I expected." - Michael Bluth
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

0z79: Then there was that time I'd just moved into my first place, my dad had an extra 25 cents and got me one of those old-school, tiny can openers. The kind where you turned the crank to get the little metal piece to drop and cut the can top off.


Do mommy and daddy know you're on the internet?
 
Rancho Apocalypto
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Happens rarely but it happens - which is why it gets reported when it happens. It gives Publishers-Clearinghouse-lottery-winni​ng-style hope to the common folk. Like so:

Some 4 years ago a secondhand furniture outfit in our small town got ahold of a weird painting as part of the furnishings they were hired to clear out of a rural-area home to sell for whatever they could get. They hung the weird painting in their store. Customer comes in, freezes, sez how TF did YOU GUYS get a de Kooning?!? Turns out it was indeed a de Kooning, one that had been stolen from a Tucson AZ museum some decades previous. The secondhand store owners did the right thing & repatriated the painting to the museum tout d'suite.

Punchline: ever since, everyone in this small town is combing thru everything they have, to find the next de Kooning. Are there rare, off-print dollar bills used as bookmarks in the Readers Digests that Mom kept? Is Dad's Franklin Mint collector's plate a rare first edition hand-painted by Bob Ross? Look behind the dryer in the laundry room - there's just gotta be a Picasso stashed there!

/ No, really.
// I live in this small town.
/// Heard it with my own ears.
//// More than once.
// Gah.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I might have scored on one.  Never looked into it.

In the mid-90's I found a copy of Albert Einstein's "Theory of Brownian Motion" which later became the basis of his atomic theory work.  It was at a yard sale in Sea Cliff, NY. It is a 1030's edition, before he became well know, and he is listed as "professor of mathematics at Berlin university" or something like that.  The entire book is full of notes and corrections, in pencil, in both English and German.  I like to tell myself "maybe these are his actual notes".  Someday I may have to bring it to a handwriting expert to compare it with some of his known handwriting samples.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeff5: RTOGUY: Jeff5: The key is recognizing the one good piece every 485 sales

The key is being the only one there that recognizes the good pieces.

I've been a junk dealer off and on for a long time. Just sold 25 place settings of vintage 60s restaurant-ware to a TV production company. Of 129 pieces UPS managed to break 85. Stuff is nearly indestructible.

I told the set buyer I'll be there tomorrow with replacements (it's only 300 miles) so she wants 10 more settings...


My wife and I collect vintage stuff (her, clothes, and both of us, pretty much any mid century modern stuff and I have a softness for dinnerware and crockery), and we occasionally sell some of it.  She sold a dress to the marvelous Mrs' Maisel costume department.  We don't watch the show but may check out the next season to see if we can spot it.  it probably would be used for a background or extra, but we may be surprised.

My wife has a pretty decent fashion eye.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As for the original finder, like everything else involving him and this work of art, his ultimate financial outcome remains mysterious. Though Schorer would not reveal their contractual terms, he did describe the original payment as a $100,000 "advance" and characterized the agreement as "an interesting deal."

Ah so the original guy who bought it at the estate sale is getting fleeced.  I think the moral of this story is that if someone offers you 100k for something 5 minutes after looking at it, you can probably hold out for a whole lot more.
 
0z79
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: 0z79: Then there was that time I'd just moved into my first place, my dad had an extra 25 cents and got me one of those old-school, tiny can openers. The kind where you turned the crank to get the little metal piece to drop and cut the can top off.

Do mommy and daddy know you're on the internet?


I'm autistic... I need a little extra help navigating the world that YOU take for granted, ableist jerk.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...


If you're looking to turn a profit and have an eye for that sort of thing, that's great.

Unfortunately, if this guy actually appreciated the piece for what it was... now he can't possibly afford to keep it, because Uncle Sam is going to want his $17M and change in taxes, so he has to sell it, whether he wants to or not.

Yeah, I know, cry me a river, world's smallest violin, etc.  $30M+ would set me up for life quite nicely, of course...  Build whatever sort of house I want, wherever I want, do what I want, go where I want, eat where I want.  Must be nice.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Last estate sale I went to I picked up an old school police whistle for $1. It is really loud and worth next to nothing. Still a good purchase.
 
Rancho Apocalypto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: I might have scored on one.  Never looked into it.

In the mid-90's I found a copy of Albert Einstein's "Theory of Brownian Motion" which later became the basis of his atomic theory work.  It was at a yard sale in Sea Cliff, NY. It is a 1030's edition, before he became well know, and he is listed as "professor of mathematics at Berlin university" or something like that.  The entire book is full of notes and corrections, in pencil, in both English and German.  I like to tell myself "maybe these are his actual notes".  Someday I may have to bring it to a handwriting expert to compare it with some of his known handwriting samples.


Rotsa ruck. Handwriting analysis has been debunked. Plus, It don't work on numerals so forget any calculations in the margins. More likely, some amateur who thought they were smarter than Einstein made their unique "corrections" to the "foreigner Jew's" work. Prime suspect = Charles Lindbergh. If he wasn't bilingual, then I blame Edward Teller. He threw everybody under the bus.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...

If you're looking to turn a profit and have an eye for that sort of thing, that's great.

Unfortunately, if this guy actually appreciated the piece for what it was... now he can't possibly afford to keep it, because Uncle Sam is going to want his $17M and change in taxes, so he has to sell it, whether he wants to or not.

Yeah, I know, cry me a river, world's smallest violin, etc.  $30M+ would set me up for life quite nicely, of course...  Build whatever sort of house I want, wherever I want, do what I want, go where I want, eat where I want.  Must be nice.


Wouldn't he be liable for taxes when he sold it?  I mean I'm no accountant, but my stocks are up a bit this year, and I don't owe taxes (capital gains) on them until I sell them? Also, how would the value it with no sale?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: It is a 1030's edition, before he became well know


I'd say the 1030s were before Einstein became well-known.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mock26: Last estate sale I went to I picked up an old school police whistle for $1. It is really loud and worth next to nothing. Still a good purchase.


the last one I went to I got a photographers negative loupe, and a vintage mini spotlight (like for lighting up plants and accents etc)

I think I spent 7 dollars, and it was totally worth it.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...


Username makes a lot of sense in that context
 
0z79
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...

If you're looking to turn a profit and have an eye for that sort of thing, that's great.

Unfortunately, if this guy actually appreciated the piece for what it was... now he can't possibly afford to keep it, because Uncle Sam is going to want his $17M and change in taxes, so he has to sell it, whether he wants to or not.

Yeah, I know, cry me a river, world's smallest violin, etc.  $30M+ would set me up for life quite nicely, of course...  Build whatever sort of house I want, wherever I want, do what I want, go where I want, eat where I want.  Must be nice.


I've always wanted a subterranean home.. something very nice on the outside, but my living room is that hill, my atrium's built into a cliff face and my power generation's hidden in a waterfall. So by "very nice," I mean it's as unobtrusive as possible, as synergistic with the natural environment as it can be, and far the fark away from anyone else.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This happens to people and I can't even win a $10 on a scratch off ticket!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Estate and yard sales are fun, if you know what to look for. And have [alot] money to blow. Otherwise you can end up with a bunch of stuff you can't get rid of.


Lemme see... an orbital sander so you sand your space stations; a garden tiller with a bad attitude, troy built chipper vac for those who just hate feet & ankles; rechargeable tools but they're NiCad; a questionable claymore with general anxiety disorder and sleep deprivation; the little dog which was probably not for sale, but you know a lot of places won't let you sell dogs and that nice old lady wanted our parking space so we just tossed him in the back and floored it.

It's a shame we missed the raffle for the "heirloom" hand-me-down baby clothing mystery box.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: TheOtherGuy: giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...

If you're looking to turn a profit and have an eye for that sort of thing, that's great.

Unfortunately, if this guy actually appreciated the piece for what it was... now he can't possibly afford to keep it, because Uncle Sam is going to want his $17M and change in taxes, so he has to sell it, whether he wants to or not.

Yeah, I know, cry me a river, world's smallest violin, etc.  $30M+ would set me up for life quite nicely, of course...  Build whatever sort of house I want, wherever I want, do what I want, go where I want, eat where I want.  Must be nice.

Wouldn't he be liable for taxes when he sold it?  I mean I'm no accountant, but my stocks are up a bit this year, and I don't owe taxes (capital gains) on them until I sell them? Also, how would the value it with no sale?


He might owe a few dollars in sales tax. But unless there is some art tax that I don't know about, you usually get taxed after selling.

Insurance is what will hurt.
 
0z79
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: 0z79: Then there was that time I'd just moved into my first place, my dad had an extra 25 cents and got me one of those old-school, tiny can openers. The kind where you turned the crank to get the little metal piece to drop and cut the can top off.

Do mommy and daddy know you're on the internet?


Can't keep myself from responding again, so: I can't help having neurological issues. I can't help how I was born. But you can help being an asshole. You CHOOSE to be an asshole, probably because you started from a better place than I did and of course, you let that make you think you're better than me or anyone else.

When really, your mommy and daddy were loaded and you were blessed with a fully functional nervous system.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...


that's the kind of thing where I sincerely believe if I were that rich and that addicted to obsessing about how many assets I had wasting away, I could still take every other year off, and on the off years buy a farkton of medical debt to forgive, pay old people's heating bills, protect thousands of kids from malaria... and still be perfectly happy.

but, that's probably exactly why I'm not that rich.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

0z79: TheOtherGuy: giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...

If you're looking to turn a profit and have an eye for that sort of thing, that's great.

Unfortunately, if this guy actually appreciated the piece for what it was... now he can't possibly afford to keep it, because Uncle Sam is going to want his $17M and change in taxes, so he has to sell it, whether he wants to or not.

Yeah, I know, cry me a river, world's smallest violin, etc.  $30M+ would set me up for life quite nicely, of course...  Build whatever sort of house I want, wherever I want, do what I want, go where I want, eat where I want.  Must be nice.

I've always wanted a subterranean home.. something very nice on the outside, but my living room is that hill, my atrium's built into a cliff face and my power generation's hidden in a waterfall. So by "very nice," I mean it's as unobtrusive as possible, as synergistic with the natural environment as it can be, and far the fark away from anyone else.


If you're in the US, then you may be in some pretty big luck soon with fresh ICBMs that for some reason will require newer holes in the ground as lobbyists do the capitol building fitness trail once again.

You can make your LSD in it if you're outside of Utah.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: TheOtherGuy: giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...

If you're looking to turn a profit and have an eye for that sort of thing, that's great.

Unfortunately, if this guy actually appreciated the piece for what it was... now he can't possibly afford to keep it, because Uncle Sam is going to want his $17M and change in taxes, so he has to sell it, whether he wants to or not.

Yeah, I know, cry me a river, world's smallest violin, etc.  $30M+ would set me up for life quite nicely, of course...  Build whatever sort of house I want, wherever I want, do what I want, go where I want, eat where I want.  Must be nice.

Wouldn't he be liable for taxes when he sold it?  I mean I'm no accountant, but my stocks are up a bit this year, and I don't owe taxes (capital gains) on them until I sell them? Also, how would the value it with no sale?


I honestly don't know how capital gains work with respect to material objects.  I do recall similar comments around the time of the Oprah car fiasco, so at least in some jurisdictions you immediately owe income tax if you obtain goods of sufficient value.  Maybe it was state income tax for California or some edge case, but I'm assuming not.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

0z79: I Swear I'll Jump: 0z79: Then there was that time I'd just moved into my first place, my dad had an extra 25 cents and got me one of those old-school, tiny can openers. The kind where you turned the crank to get the little metal piece to drop and cut the can top off.

Do mommy and daddy know you're on the internet?

I'm autistic... I need a little extra help navigating the world that YOU take for granted, ableist jerk.


Oh, well, what you described is an actual can opener. I'm curious, what were you using before?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...

If you're looking to turn a profit and have an eye for that sort of thing, that's great.

Unfortunately, if this guy actually appreciated the piece for what it was... now he can't possibly afford to keep it, because Uncle Sam is going to want his $17M and change in taxes, so he has to sell it, whether he wants to or not.

Yeah, I know, cry me a river, world's smallest violin, etc.  $30M+ would set me up for life quite nicely, of course...  Build whatever sort of house I want, wherever I want, do what I want, go where I want, eat where I want.  Must be nice.


CPA here
He won't pay any taxes on the gain until he sells the art.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeff5: RTOGUY: Jeff5: The key is recognizing the one good piece every 485 sales

The key is being the only one there that recognizes the good pieces.

Being first.


She's still a human being, bud.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KingKauff: There's a really good looking estate sale that starts here tomorrow. I was wishy washy about going, but now I think I'm going.  My girlfriend is regardless of my presence.


...yes, yes she is?

She regards my presence?

There's a joke in here somewhere, damnit.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

0z79: TheOtherGuy: giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...

If you're looking to turn a profit and have an eye for that sort of thing, that's great.

Unfortunately, if this guy actually appreciated the piece for what it was... now he can't possibly afford to keep it, because Uncle Sam is going to want his $17M and change in taxes, so he has to sell it, whether he wants to or not.

Yeah, I know, cry me a river, world's smallest violin, etc.  $30M+ would set me up for life quite nicely, of course...  Build whatever sort of house I want, wherever I want, do what I want, go where I want, eat where I want.  Must be nice.

I've always wanted a subterranean home.. something very nice on the outside, but my living room is that hill, my atrium's built into a cliff face and my power generation's hidden in a waterfall. So by "very nice," I mean it's as unobtrusive as possible, as synergistic with the natural environment as it can be, and far the fark away from anyone else.


I think a lot of people have similar fantasies, including me.  At the very least, the folks who'd find that idea repulsive have suffered some population loss because they're the ones trying to party during a pandemic, and suffering the attrition that results...

Personally, I always wanted to challenge an architect to find a secluded lot and build the most maintenance-free home that's technologically possible.  I don't care what it looks like, and I don't want opulence, but I do want it to be comfy, and require absolutely no repair or replacement of anything for decades on end, or as close as can be achieved.  Off-grid power, heat, & water would be nice, too, but those are probably mutually exclusive with "maintenance-free".
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Jeff5: RTOGUY: Jeff5: The key is recognizing the one good piece every 485 sales

The key is being the only one there that recognizes the good pieces.

I've been a junk dealer off and on for a long time. Just sold 25 place settings of vintage 60s restaurant-ware to a TV production company. Of 129 pieces UPS managed to break 85. Stuff is nearly indestructible.

I told the set buyer I'll be there tomorrow with replacements (it's only 300 miles) so she wants 10 more settings...

My wife and I collect vintage stuff (her, clothes, and both of us, pretty much any mid century modern stuff and I have a softness for dinnerware and crockery), and we occasionally sell some of it.  She sold a dress to the marvelous Mrs' Maisel costume department.  We don't watch the show but may check out the next season to see if we can spot it.  it probably would be used for a background or extra, but we may be surprised.

My wife has a pretty decent fashion eye.


Username checks out
 
0z79
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: 0z79: I Swear I'll Jump: 0z79: Then there was that time I'd just moved into my first place, my dad had an extra 25 cents and got me one of those old-school, tiny can openers. The kind where you turned the crank to get the little metal piece to drop and cut the can top off.

Do mommy and daddy know you're on the internet?

I'm autistic... I need a little extra help navigating the world that YOU take for granted, ableist jerk.

Oh, well, what you described is an actual can opener. I'm curious, what were you using before?


Well, I'd look at the can very, very sternly... and it popped right open. After I used my P38....
 
flondrix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

0z79: I've gone to them and found literally everything I needed to set up my retro consoles in my library.


Pics?
 
flondrix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

0z79: I've always wanted a subterranean home.. something very nice on the outside, but my living room is that hill, my atrium's built into a cliff face and my power generation's hidden in a waterfall.


And the missiles launch up through the crater of a nearby volcano...
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: TheOtherGuy: giantmeteor: I had a client a few years back who did something very similar. He bought an ink drawing at auction for $250,000 then had it reappraised and auctioned for $5 million. I had another client who bought $1 million worth of art every year and keeps it in a warehouse as an investment, he doesn't even look at it. Rich people man...

If you're looking to turn a profit and have an eye for that sort of thing, that's great.

Unfortunately, if this guy actually appreciated the piece for what it was... now he can't possibly afford to keep it, because Uncle Sam is going to want his $17M and change in taxes, so he has to sell it, whether he wants to or not.

Yeah, I know, cry me a river, world's smallest violin, etc.  $30M+ would set me up for life quite nicely, of course...  Build whatever sort of house I want, wherever I want, do what I want, go where I want, eat where I want.  Must be nice.

CPA here
He won't pay any taxes on the gain until he sells the art.


What was the hubbub about the liability for the Oprah audience car recipients, then?
 
