(US Naval Institute)   U.S. Marines decide that their Amphibious Assault Vehicles are too lethal to ever use in attacking a beach again. Tragically, the vehicles proved to be deadly to U.S. Marines   (news.usni.org) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Amphibious assault vehicles are something the Marine Core really needs to get right, particularly with their shift away from armor
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Concerning the Marines disciplined for alleged failures that led to deaths with an AAV sinking during an amphibious exercise, does this decision absolve or mitigate their charges?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I believe Eddie Murphy and Dudley Moore filmed a documentary exploring similar problems in a tank-based system way back in 1984. I guess history really does repeat itself.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do we still assault beaches?  I'm pretty sure we haven't done that since 1991, and even then we faked it.  But I suppose it makes the defense contractors happy.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Do we still assault beaches?  I'm pretty sure we haven't done that since 1991, and even then we faked it.  But I suppose it makes the defense contractors happy.


We may want to have a few on hand when the time comes to storm Mar-A-Lago and take TFG into permanent custody.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Repaint them in bright colors for summer tourist season in Boston harbor.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From the 70s?

How does the budget not reach them ffs? They cant get to the oil if they can't breach the shorelines.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Use them for tours near Branson, MO.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just clear the beach with a drone swarm and roll up on it leisurely
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: Amphibious assault vehicles are something the Marine Core really needs to get right, particularly with their shift away from armor


Sempir Fib?

Where did that guy go?
 
