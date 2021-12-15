 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Much like Calvin's dad taught us how they determine the weight limit on a bridge, we now know that lake ice is safe for 11 elk   (mlive.com)
28
    Northern Michigan, Inch, Michigan, elk-hunting guide, DNR conservation officers, Elk, Gaylord, Michigan  
28 Comments
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I understood that reference, subby. Nicely done.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very practical man that Calvin's Dad
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Very practical man that Calvin's Dad


I based many of many of my early parenting decisions on "What would Calvin's dad do in this situation?"

All of the kids made it to adulthood, thoroughly warped but they made it...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Gubbo: Very practical man that Calvin's Dad

I based many of many of my early parenting decisions on "What would Calvin's dad do in this situation?"

All of the kids made it to adulthood, thoroughly warped but they made it...


Did any turn into Calvin?

And I mean that in a good way. A kid with imagination, passion to learn about the things that interest him, and well....not outright evil behind most of his/her actions.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Firstborn was/still is kinda like that.

The other two are smart/fun in their own ways, but probably didn't have a chance at developing Calvin characteristics with the oldest constantly telling them "Don't listen to dad, he's usually full of crap .."

Ah well
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Firstborn was/still is kinda like that.

The other two are smart/fun in their own ways, but probably didn't have a chance at developing Calvin characteristics with the oldest constantly telling them "Don't listen to dad, he's usually full of crap .."

Ah well


Ugh. Having a kid who sees through your bullshiat sounds terrible :)
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Depends on the average weight of an elk.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sooooo hunting turned in to fishing?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA:. Crapo Lake
The name of the lake is also the last thought that went through the elk's head
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I was a kid (in pre-C&H days), my dad told me how they calculated the suggested speed on sharp curves.  "They load a school bus with bricks and let most of the air out of the tires.  Then they drive it around the curve faster and faster until it tips over."
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Firstborn was/still is kinda like that.

The other two are smart/fun in their own ways, but probably didn't have a chance at developing Calvin characteristics with the oldest constantly telling them "Don't listen to dad, he's usually full of crap .."

Ah well


One of my proudest parenting moments was when one of my then pre-K children asked what the jumper cables in my trunk were for and I said, without missing a beat, "They're used to climb trees." My wife was not impressed, but I know somewhere Calvin's dad was smiling.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: [Fark user image 425x138]

I understood that reference, subby. Nicely done.


Pulling crap like this on your kids is one of the inalienable rights that accompany dad-hood.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"In northern Michigan," wrote someone who was too farking lazy to look at a map.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: [i.pinimg.com image 800x1021]


I like how the first two frames are an entire joke on their own.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: FTFA:. Crapo Lake
The name of the lake is also the last thought that went through the elk's head


Release the polar bears!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: When I was a kid (in pre-C&H days), my dad told me how they calculated the suggested speed on sharp curves.  "They load a school bus with bricks and let most of the air out of the tires.  Then they drive it around the curve faster and faster until it tips over."


When we were little we were heading through the tunnel into Richmond BC. My brother saw a sign that had the height limit and asked my Dad what happens if you're too high. My Dad said, "Well you slow down, speed up, slow down, speed up, swerve to the left and right..."
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn, that's cold PC
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Calvin's dad?
 
pdieten
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: [Fark user image 425x138]

I understood that reference, subby. Nicely done.


Coincidentally, that was the C&H strip of the day today.

https://www.gocomics.com/calvinandhob​b​es/2021/12/15
 
Katwang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like Crapo Lake had Crapo Ice on it.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: Depends on the average weight of an elk.
[Fark user image 512x349]


Came for the Anne Elk reference, leaving satisfied
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: [Fark user image image 425x714]


Bullwinkle's Corner - The Horn
Youtube hZvR5yYcp2g
 
BigMax
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Very kind of the elk, freezing themselves to preserve their meat.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You first determine the weight of the heaviest vehicle that will cross the bridge. Then you determine how many of those vehicles can be on that bridge at the same time. You then build that bridge to hold that much weight.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sexy Jesus: [Fark user image image 425x714]

[YouTube video: Bullwinkle's Corner - The Horn]


CotAF

myteespot.comView Full Size
 
