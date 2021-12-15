|
Fark NotNewsletter: Tornadoes, bourbon, & voting for Fark Headline of the Year
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-12-15 3:50:41 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
A bunch of folks have asked if we were affected by the Kentucky tornadoes last weekend. The two largest ones went just north and just south of the county I live in, so we weren't directly impacted. However, pretty much everyone knows someone affected. People have asked me where the best place is to donate to help. There are about a million organizations doing fundraising, but so far the best one I've come across is the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit. Starting tomorrow they'll be auctioning off rare and interesting booze, all proceeds from the auctions will be then added to the main state fundraiser Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. That's the one I'd recommend, because booze and benevolence are a great combo.
Coming tomorrow: It's the 2021 Headline of the Year contest. I have personally compiled the best hundred or so headlines of the year, each week every week for the entire year. And now we have finalists! You bunch are damn talented headline writers; at times while creating the list of finalists I laughed so hard I scared the cats. We need your votes to help decide a winner. Vote early, vote often. Winners to be announced next week!
This week on the Fark News Livestream: Join me, Christine, Dill, probably Trevor, and maybe Rebecca for omicron updates, talking psychotic cats, they finally caught those damn zebras, and a roundup of strange things showing up in donation bins across the country.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Spice Must Flow knew the ultimate way to top off the punishment for people who throw "air rage" tantrums on planes
EnzoTheCoder had a suggestion to "help" Combustion do some independent research
AbuHashish found that the design for Amazon's planned shipping containers for cargo ships they'll charter is already done
Rectum damn near killed em showed the kind of thing that's definitely not on AmbassadorBooze's computer
Gordon Bennett wanted to reach out to Monkees co-founder Michael Nesmith's loved ones
JessieL had confusing feelings brought on by a Fark headline
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat remembered where Nesmith came from
freakingmoron inspired the slogan, "It's Not A Cult, It's Fark"
azpenguin made Kia's new SUV look more like the meme with a similar name
hobnail was sad to read an article about a strange series of events that resulted in the drowning deaths of 10 geese
beezeltown explained why authorities should've known sooner when a man was paid to take up to 10 other people's COVID-19 vaccinations in one day
Smart:
hubiestubert suggested airlines could work together on more than just price fixing
ryebread explained why one common theme in works of fiction just hits differently now
FleshFlapps pointed out that you're wrong if you think a crow knows nothing
zbtop brought up part of why the biggest retailers in the U.S. are the way they are
edmo revealed one way to be treated well and get unearned privileges
Sliding Carp shared a memory of Michael Nesmith
CSB Sunday Morning: It seemed like a good idea at the time
Smart: Petey4335 learned that sometimes doing an entire project yourself can cost you something much more valuable than the money you saved
Funny: MusicMakeMyHeadPound found out that using your toddler's words for things can get rather awkward
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Pocket Ninja considered the fact that counties that voted for Donald Trump have a higher COVID-19 death rate
OdradekRex came up with a name for Louie Gohmert's band with Gaetz and Greene
Metastatic Capricorn thought that a huge part of Bob Dole's legacy had been forgotten
mrshowrules acquired immunity the natural way
educated had a bone to pick with giantmeteor
Politics Smart:
eurotrader had bad news for your attorney
Aussie_As examined an attempt by Fox News to blame the Oxford school shooting on "liberal school personnel"
flamark thought that John McCain and Bob Dole had a lasting impact on the Republican Party
OldRod looked at why President Biden hasn't been able to "beat the virus" yet
koder saw the sad way in which Marjorie Taylor Greene was right to compare COVID-19 to cancer
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
kabloink revealed what the original Chewbacca looked like
RedZoneTuba brought in a dancer to play football
dlarsen222 showed beloved comic strip characters about to jump off a cliff
Driver made a pre-pre-prequel to a classic war movie
west.la.lawyer found out what happens when a chiropractor really wanted to be an architect
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave this kitty room to branch out
Yammering_Splat_Vector decided to do away with winter
Yammering_Splat_Vector's apartment building just remembered someplace else it needs to be
TrollingForColumbine touched His Noodly Appendage
RedZoneTuba bore witness to a miracle
Farking Tip: If you think you might enjoy the cheap thrill of getting a submission greenlit on Fark, consider submitting a Photoshop contest. Normally a few Fark Photoshop contests go to the Fark Main page every day, but the Fark admins don't always have a lot of Photoshop submissions to choose from - so you have a decent chance of getting a greenlight if you put one in the hat. You can see all the current and upcoming greenlit contests here, including Caption, Fartist Friday, and Farktography threads.
Fartist Friday: Create artwork showing your pretend time machine in a historical event
thatguyoverthere70 went back in time to use the Force
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: To celebrate "Monkey Day," create a poem about our primate pal or one in honor of iconic Monkee Mike Nesmith who recently passed. You can write a haiku, limerick, free verse, sonnet, etc, all newly-created for this contest.
Farktography: A Thing of Beauty is a Joy Forever
Lovesandwich photographed a branch of vibrant plumeria blossoms
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Two local residents who went maskless at zoo test positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms, ask for privacy citing HIPPO regulations
Many, many days late, the National Baseball Hall of Fame is no longer a Buck short
The COVID-19 vaccination map looks almost exactly like the 2020 election map, which I guess means that we can just overturn the entire pandemic with a few strategically placed lawsuits of questionable validity
German man performing castrations on eight men lied about being medically trained. His only reference was getting someone unstuck from a chair with slightly spaced out planks
Suspect in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrested in Paris; story still coming together
Waking up right after drifting off to sleep can boost creativity, especially if you're in the fast lane on the 405 freeway
Close the book on French Open director Guy Forget. Who? Exactly
Have they tried taking him out of the casket and blowing on him?
People are buying drugs via Instagram. I mean, it's right there in the name
Joey Chestnut eats 17 pounds of shrimp cocktail in eight minutes. Oh sure, when he does it he's a winner, when subby does it he's "ruined the company Christmas party"
Today may be Heisenberg's 120th birthday
New Super Stealthy Navy destroyer is covered in rust. Protip: If you're gonna spend $9 billion, get the undercoating
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we learn that Andy Griffith's generosity with his coworkers in the 1960s and '70s directly led to his career resurgence in the 1980s . On the Quiz itself, Redh8t's score of 1018 took our top spot and a ticket to the 1000 club, where we'll be playing back-to-back episodes of "Salvage 1" all week on an old VCR and 19" TV combo strapped to a wheeled metal stand with "A/V Room" painted on in silver magic marker, salvaged from an elementary school in 1988. Denjiro took second with 978 and ThunderChild took third with 959. dochaha made fourth with 943, and spudbeach made it into the top five with 937.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about China's space program. Only 21% of quiztakers knew that the Zhurong rover and Tianwen-1 spacecraft are currently studying Mars. Yes, the Chinese also thought it would be cool to drive a RC car around on another planet, so at least we Americans can say it's not just us, it's an innate human need to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new terrain and new racetracks, to boldly drive things around where no man has driven things around before. (Yes, China also has a rover on the moon - the Yutu-2.)
The easiest question on Hard Quiz was about what the Wright Brothers were doing in Dayton, OH before they got bored and went to the beach to fly a really big kite with one of them strapped to it. 96% of quiztakers knew that they ran a bicycle shop back in 1892. I'm wondering if they could already foresee the aggressiveness of the average American driver while around slower cyclists and decided to just abandon roads altogether.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was amazingly about the Konami Code. Only 30% of quiztakers knew that it first showed up in the NES game Gradius. When the programmer porting the game from the arcade version thought it was too hard for him to playtest, he added a way of getting all the game's power-ups so he could actually make it through the game. He forgot to remove it before the game went to production, but everyone loved it - mainly because they thought the game was too hard, too (it was originally designed to eat quarters). Konami repeated it in further releases, notably Contra. The code didn't work on Metroid, which was developed in-house by Nintendo.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what Jim Belushi has been up to lately while we're all not watching "The World According to Jim" reruns. 88% of quiztakers caught the report from a "Men's Health" reporter who went skinny dipping with him and toured his Mothership 1 & 2 greenhouses where he grew his artisanal cannabis. I'm guessing he's trying to find the right strain that will let him forget about the entire "K-9" series (yes, he actually made three of those).
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
