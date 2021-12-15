 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This looks bad. Months of drought and now 80-100 mph winds   (twitter.com) divider line
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
:( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Start praying to whatever dumbfark Abrahamic bullshiat you consider valid. 

Not that it'll do a damned bit of good.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
They will only believe in the stupid dummy Liebral conspiracy of climate change when it f*cking kills them.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: They will only believe in the stupid dummy Liebral conspiracy of climate change when it f*cking kills them.


No they will not. 

They will blame the gays, and others.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: NewportBarGuy: They will only believe in the stupid dummy Liebral conspiracy of climate change when it f*cking kills them.

No they will not. 

They will blame are already blaming the gays, and others.


FTFM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If another dustbowl is what it takes to get people to mask up then so be it.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like they were in a bowl of dust.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.


Right now 7 states, the Federal Government and Mexico are holed up in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas trying to figure out how to share less water on the Colorado River without actually changing the laws that govern this despite knowing it is severely overallocated. They are crashing Lake Powell to save Mead so that CA and AZ can still get their water. The thing is, they know the system is over allocated- they say it all the time- but the politicians are listening to the developers and not the scientists. The environment is all but ignored. We are in serious trouble.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason, I can't seem to share videos from YouTube anymore. I don't get it.

So, here's Dust in the Wind, by Kansas.

/sing it to yourselves
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.

Right now 7 states, the Federal Government and Mexico are holed up in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas trying to figure out how to share less water on the Colorado River without actually changing the laws that govern this despite knowing it is severely overallocated. They are crashing Lake Powell to save Mead so that CA and AZ can still get their water. The thing is, they know the system is over allocated- they say it all the time- but the politicians are listening to the developers and not the scientists. The environment is all but ignored. We are in serious trouble.


But don't let anyone hear you say that last part about developers vs. scientists. You'll get called a communist for daring to speak out against The Almighty Dollar™.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Nadie_AZ: jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.

Right now 7 states, the Federal Government and Mexico are holed up in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas trying to figure out how to share less water on the Colorado River without actually changing the laws that govern this despite knowing it is severely overallocated. They are crashing Lake Powell to save Mead so that CA and AZ can still get their water. The thing is, they know the system is over allocated- they say it all the time- but the politicians are listening to the developers and not the scientists. The environment is all but ignored. We are in serious trouble.

But don't let anyone hear you say that last part about developers vs. scientists. You'll get called a communist for daring to speak out against The Almighty Dollar™.


I do it anyways. And when I get that, I simply tell them that mother nature doesn't give a damn about my thoughts and feelings anymore than theirs. Once the water is not able to sustain life, life won't be sustained. Can't legislate that, buy it, ignore it or anything else. It just is. People don't like that, either.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

rhysfunk: This is just north of the Oklahoma Panhandle. https://t.co/xgHaVaSX3D


Kansas is looking much better than I remembered.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a good time for a gender reveal party involving incendiaries.

/s
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Toto, I have a feeling we're in Kansas.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.


I'm sorry, have you met humans? We can barely get our shiat together for existential issues staring us in the face, and you want us to pull together to stop something 20+ years off? Hell, we still can't even agree this is happening. To pull from recent events, we're going to be the guy being put on a vent, begging for the vaccine that won't help anymore.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.

Right now 7 states, the Federal Government and Mexico are holed up in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas trying to figure out how to share less water on the Colorado River without actually changing the laws that govern this despite knowing it is severely overallocated. They are crashing Lake Powell to save Mead so that CA and AZ can still get their water. The thing is, they know the system is over allocated- they say it all the time- but the politicians are listening to the developers and not the scientists. The environment is all but ignored. We are in serious trouble.


Capitalism is as capitalism does.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.

I'm sorry, have you met humans? We can barely get our shiat together for existential issues staring us in the face, and you want us to pull together to stop something 20+ years off? Hell, we still can't even agree this is happening. To pull from recent events, we're going to be the guy being put on a vent, begging for the vaccine that won't help anymore.


I've met some really good ones, and some really bad ones. I guess I still had some bit of hope that the good ones would prevail.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma where the wind goes whipping down the plains! Farkin' hayseeds.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No big deal. Shiat happens.

Climate change is still a Chinese Hoax.

/believe you me
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, people are witnessing what happened during the era of the Dust Bowl.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tornado Warning in Omaha right now.

In farking DECEMBER!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.


On a geologic timescale, we're living on an exploding firecracker.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They will only believe in the stupid dummy Liebral conspiracy of climate change when it f*cking kills them.


You'd think so but many won't believe COVID-19 is deadly even while dying of it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Biden.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Bootleg: jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.

I'm sorry, have you met humans? We can barely get our shiat together for existential issues staring us in the face, and you want us to pull together to stop something 20+ years off? Hell, we still can't even agree this is happening. To pull from recent events, we're going to be the guy being put on a vent, begging for the vaccine that won't help anymore.

I've met some really good ones, and some really bad ones. I guess I still had some bit of hope that the good ones would prevail.


Good will always ultimately prevail because evil people are intrinsically incapable of ultimately cooperating.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pan handle must be really really really gay since gayness causes tornados.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well look on the bright side, at least it isn't raining.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Start praying to whatever dumbfark Abrahamic bullshiat you consider valid. 

Not that it'll do a damned bit of good.


I was just listening to John Lennon today: "God is a concept by which we measure our pain."
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess them gays are really going for it
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.


To put things in perspective, the Enlightenment started about 300 years ago and religion has been fighting it every step of the way and losing, slowly but surely. Think of it as a process and things are less disheartening.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They will only believe in the stupid dummy Liebral conspiracy of climate change when it f*cking kills them.


Worse, they'll tell us the oil companies and major polluters were trying to fix it for decades, but the liberals kept taking their money and giving it to poor people.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just had to have that one last gay pride parade, didn't you. Behold, god's wrath!

But seriously, we're farked. Take your life savings, head to Vegas and win it all to live out you last days like a king or blow your brains out in a Wendy's parking lot.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's consuming like 40% of Kansas right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm genuinely worried about the world my kids (14 and 10) are going to be living in the next 50 years. It's depressing, seriously.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Start praying to whatever dumbfark Abrahamic bullshiat you consider valid. 

Not that it'll do a damned bit of good.


That's part of what got us here in the first place.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to worry about. "Experts" on the Internet have reassured me that the climate is always changing and that this is all normal.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: The thing is, they know the system is over allocated- they say it all the time- but the politicians are listening to the developers and not the scientists.


It isn't the developers. It is agriculture. They are growing rice and switchgrass in the desert because they have the water rights to do it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Tornado Warning in Omaha right now.

In farking DECEMBER!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They will only believe in the stupid dummy Liebral conspiracy of climate change when it f*cking kills them.


Wrong. They'll blame abortion and the gays.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe, my midwestern tornado farkers.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orezona: I'm genuinely worried about the world my kids (14 and 10) are going to be living in the next 50 years. It's depressing, seriously.


What makes you believe they're going to live that long?

/mine's 17
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grapes of Wrath 2: Electric Boogaloo
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal. It'll pass.

Just close your eyes - only for a moment, and the moment's gone.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They will only believe in the stupid dummy Liebral conspiracy of climate change when it f*cking kills them.


Judging by the people choking out "My body my choice!" through a ventilator, dying of their own pink lung butter, I'm uh, gonna politely disagree
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: jars.traptone: Bootleg: jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.

I'm sorry, have you met humans? We can barely get our shiat together for existential issues staring us in the face, and you want us to pull together to stop something 20+ years off? Hell, we still can't even agree this is happening. To pull from recent events, we're going to be the guy being put on a vent, begging for the vaccine that won't help anymore.

I've met some really good ones, and some really bad ones. I guess I still had some bit of hope that the good ones would prevail.

Good will always ultimately prevail because evil people are intrinsically incapable of ultimately cooperating.


Evil people don't need to cooperate in this case, though. They just need to drag their feet enough to keep the good people from acting, and all of them independently throwing up obstacles is just as effective as a single coordinated effort.

/Actually, it's more effective, because there's not one single obstacle to work against, but "My lifestyle will change" and "It'll impact my profits" that need different responses.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.

Right now 7 states, the Federal Government and Mexico are holed up in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas trying to figure out how to share less water on the Colorado River without actually changing the laws that govern this despite knowing it is severely overallocated. They are crashing Lake Powell to save Mead so that CA and AZ can still get their water. The thing is, they know the system is over allocated- they say it all the time- but the politicians are listening to the developers and not the scientists. The environment is all but ignored. We are in serious trouble.


It's over-allocated *right now*.

The future river water from mountain runoff is only going to get smaller in the coming decades as winter snow pack on mountains is only going to be collecting less and less.  Less snow collection means less snow to later melt and flow into tributaries to rivers.

Get ready for even worse droughts.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: :( I had hopes. 

Hopes that we'd be able to get our shiat together, about ten years ago. 

Hopes that we'd step back from the precipice of superstition and hokum, and embrace scientific discovery, and knowledge. 

Hopes that we'd avert certain doom. 

We're farked, now.


We had a chance, with Gore in 2000 at least trying to sell the matter.  But no.  We got Bush and with the Bushlove for the House of Saud, and other adventures, we went backward.  Then we got Obama, who understood, but was kneecapped.  But at the end, he rose to the occasion and had us leading the world again, for about 18 months.  Maybe a chance?  Then Trump.  Backward again, I mean, 19th century backward.  Farking selling coal.  Totally didn't get it at all and the whole GOP incompetent.  OTOH, thank farking god someone/organism for the pandemic.  That's given us maybe another year, 18 months.  But anyone who seriously plots it out, with, supposedly, the "US leading the world" it looks like it ain't gonna happen.  Build a bunker, look for the last of the Interceptors, whatever's your end of world kink.  We're pretty much farked and done.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: NewportBarGuy: They will only believe in the stupid dummy Liebral conspiracy of climate change when it f*cking kills them.

Judging by the people choking out "My body my choice!" through a ventilator, dying of their own pink lung butter, I'm uh, gonna politely disagree

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
