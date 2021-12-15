 Skip to content
(CNN)   "One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up"   (cnn.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody went anywhere so nobody spent the money they didn't have.

Unless you're a Covidiot. You were out spitting in each others mouths non-stop.

I assuming that anyways. I don't really have any of those morons left in my immediate orbit. I'm sure it was much more lurid than spitting.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody needs to be blamed for the dropoff in profit.

Blaming the workers for being lazy is just the standard response from the top.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait, are you saying that right-wingers were completely wrong about something they were shouting to the four-winds at the top of their lungs...again?!
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's like management wanted us all to die like dogs
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You have a choice between working your ass off for a toxic boss dealing with asshole customers and starving.  Or not working your ass off and not dealing with a crowd of karens and starving.

Neither is a great choice, but the latter is definitely preferable.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: You have a choice between working your ass off for a toxic boss dealing with asshole customers and starving.  Or not working your ass off and not dealing with a crowd of karens and starving.

Neither is a great choice, but the latter is definitely preferable.


Seriously.  Why is it "Government money makes you lazy" and not "Government money helps you avoid horrible work you take just to survive"?

We're SO rich as a society, but we're also so focused on letting a handful of people hoard all the wealth that we don't give much thought to spending some of it on a decent basic standard of living.  Except in the US.  There it's thought of, but the conclusion is that it's evil.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There seems to be a lot of toxicity in American employers towards their.workers. the side effect of the right wing derposphere is it seems to make people think it's ok, even ever, to be a dick.

"Help wanted, looking for people who can do a days work.without whining and complaining asking to leave early or instant promotion "

And are you going to pay them well.enoughbto not gripe all day?

Of course not. The Minimum wage of $8 was more than the boss made when he was 22 in 1988.
 
pacified
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No one is working cause they got $2000 over two years! Lol
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been doing pretty well with freelance copywriting gigs. My thing isn't really money. It's stability and having an HR department to deal with benefits so I'm not spending hours a week dicking around with insurance companies.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've been doing pretty well with freelance copywriting gigs. My thing isn't really money. It's stability and having an HR department to deal with benefits so I'm not spending hours a week dicking around with insurance companies.


Yeah, when I went freelance, I looked into a group of institution-less academic researchers that a friend had joined up with, but they took a 20% cut.

If I had known that self employment tax was 20%, so it really cost me nothing, I'd have done it in a heartbeat.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, nope, no, I do not think that is an insidious lie. I don't think anybody believes it. Nobody. At all. There is not even a chance that was believeable.

Especially, since if it was true, there would be no downside to it.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm glad I retired in 2018. If I'd waited another year, all the right-wingers would say I'm just lazy, living off my pensions, investments, Social Security and Medicare.
 
oldfool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't believe it was insidious because it wasn't gradual but I do believe it was deliberate with intent to cause harm.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The financial crises of the past two decades, and our failure to predict them, have wreaked havoc on more than just the global economy. The bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000, the Enron scandal and the global financial crisis of 2008 have led to a loss of faith in economics itself.

But these crises and scandals do not mean that the science of economics is inherently unreliable. Most of them occurred because we ignored what we knew.

Perhaps most obviously, we deputized - and continue to deputize - the wrong people as authorities. For instance, many assume that the real experts on the subject of money are those who have a lot of it. But the opinions of wealthy tycoons are often dissociated from scientific evidence, out of touch with reality and all too plainly wrong. Amassing wealth as an individual is not the same thing as building and sustaining broad economic growth across nations. Often, making a private fortune is a matter of luck. 'Fortuna' is the Latin word for luck, after all."

http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/​l​a-oe-ioannidis-economics-is-a-science-​20171114-story.html
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm surprised at how many of my co-workers spread this garbage.  "We're short handed because people just don't want to work!"

I admit, I'm a little stumped as to why we are having such a hard time attracting workers.  It *is* hard work, but the starting pay is good  for the area, and benefits are pretty damn awesome.  I feel like maybe our job descriptions need work...
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 748x500]


Yes, but no. I still can't convince people it's better to spend $200 to have me fix their appliances than to just throw them out and buy something new for 4x as much. When our society has evolved to preference waste over labor, well, there's nothing I'm going to say to anyone to justify paying me twice as much because I say they should.

Hell, you see it with cars on this site already. "I need a car because something 8 years old is so unreliable!"

Well, awesome, but you just sank a few million jobs that are based on car repair and maintenance. 

Somewhere along the way, people came up with the idiotic idea that they need NEW NEW NEW NEW NEW rather than just preserving the life of what has already been purchased and saving themselves literal container ships of money each year. You know what is exceedingly cheap to insure? A 20 year old used car that's worth $1000. Know what costs hundreds of dollars a year to insure? A car that someone lied to you and told you would be more "reliable" than a used car.

Anyways, off my soapbox, but the labor shortage is real. Especially skilled labor. Good luck finding people to join the trades in 2022 when people keep selling them on the "benefits" of six figures of education debt they then complain to everyone else they need repaid for them.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Anyways, off my soapbox, but the labor shortage is real. Especially skilled labor. Good luck finding people to join the trades in 2022 when people keep selling them on the "benefits" of six figures of education debt they then complain to everyone else they need repaid for them.


I know an electrician that has done some work at my house and he told me that he can't find anybody to hire. Nobody learns skills like that anymore.

I think the public education system should be a public education system. Forget about teaching to those goddam standardized tests and get colleges to quit hyper focusing on grades so that kids will take a class or two out of their comfort zone.

Maybe if they could take a class on some of these trades they would find out that they have an aptitude for one of them and that they like it. Nothing is better than making a good living doing something you really like to do.
 
