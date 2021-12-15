 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Ohio police investigating after 58-foot footbridge bridge goes missing missing   (fox8.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footbridge bridge is a bridge made of feet?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Footbridge bridge is a bridge made of feet?


It's a bridge made of footbridges?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, some guy now has a bridge to sell you.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: markie_farkie: Footbridge bridge is a bridge made of feet?

It's a bridge made of footbridges?


Whoa...

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: AdmirableSnackbar: markie_farkie: Footbridge bridge is a bridge made of feet?

It's a bridge made of footbridges?

Whoa...

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 375x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby must really like bridges.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are tracks in the field, that show where the thieves drove their truck or trucks.

Damn. I hoping for aliens.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's a lotta building material right there, someone nearby has a new barn or shed.
 
KB202
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Students at Ohio State: Challenge accepted.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Finally a bridgegate conspiracy I can get behind.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Footbridge bridge is a bridge made of feet?


Well, it did walk off.
 
RocketRod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So they've got nothing to go on?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They'll be fine if only they can find a witch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you had a hard time puling up the image from the artice....

fox8.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Check on those hoarders over in Madison County, this theft is a bridge too far.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: There are tracks in the field, that show where the thieves drove their truck or trucks.

Damn. I hoping for aliens.


what makes you think aliens can't drive trucks?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: If you had a hard time puling up the image from the artice....

[fox8.com image 850x478]


Worst bike path I've ever seen.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WTF good are the police when they can't even keep bridges safe from thieves.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The guy who said "If you believe that, I have a bridge in Akron to sell to you" sold the bridge.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hint #1: It was Stolen
Hint #2: Check scrap metal salvage yards.
Hint #3: Arrest meth head
 
