(ABC News)   "Thank you everyone for attending our secret FBI meeting. We'll start soon, but first...SEND IN THE HOOKERS. Also did everyone bring illegal drugs so we can bribe local law enforcement? Excellent"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
94
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so we have the whole extraordinary rendition to plan,

But first, the whores!!!!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go way out on a limb and suspect that these were trump appointees.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power rots the mind. We should be checking up on anyone with even a little Power
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I'm gonna go way out on a limb and suspect that these were trump appointees.


Dude, you gotta let him go.
 
19jug-head75
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: OK, so we have the whole extraordinary rendition to plan,

But first, the whores!!!!


Came here for this.  Leaving satisfied.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm listening....
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, like international waters doesn't mean anything, anymore?!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like some COINTELPRO stuff to me...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legalize sex work and the safer recreational drugs and you would have just saved a mint on investigations.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Power rots the mind. We should be checking up on anyone with even a little Power


Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas."

I don't see what's wrong with fapping to a Carl's Jr. commercial, even if you are overseas.
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called "Field Research" - duh!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The OIG investigation also found that four of those officials lacked candor about their interactions with prostitutes and other misconduct during OIG compelled interviews and compelled polygraph examinations

It really depends on how you define certain words!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:

Soliciting a prostitute overseas while working for the FBI is a violation of FBI and DOJ policy since we supply FBI Comfort Girls for agents domestically. Just wait, bro.

/Isn't that how every female spy in every movie and in real life (looking at you, NRA) gets their information, through sex?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of detail missing between 'official work trip' and 'solicit prostitute'.

I mean, if they were ordering strippers to the office for noon margaritas and boobies, that's bad.

And if they are swiping the gov't credit card through the prostitute's swiper, well, that's also bad.

But I have no problems with Agent Uptight going out after work and getting a little commercial strange if done on one's own dime and own time. And in a place where such things are legal. Can't go breaking the local rules.

Probably should look closer at the drug smuggling though.
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they in Thailand?
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I care less about hookers and blow than which FBI agents are members of white supremacist militias.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We;re really launching investigations into agents hiring hookers while on overseas jobs?

That is a thing we are going to investigate, and write news stories about, and have an outrage over, and write snarky Fark headlines about?

What is wrong with people?
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's absolutely nothing wrong with them soliciting a prostitute. Not a god damn thing. Working women and men should be able to unionize, form companies, pay taxes and get health insurance.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Blackjack?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we were talking about future AEW World Champion HOOK.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MizzouFTW: There's absolutely nothing wrong with them soliciting a prostitute. Not a god damn thing. Working women and men should be able to unionize, form companies, pay taxes and get health insurance.


FBI is forbidden from unionization IIRC.

Leads to communism or something.

Also why were they overseas? We have interpol for that and they have no enforcement capabilities.

In reality these are probably attache positions for guys close to retirement.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were just starting their own DOJ, with hooker and blow.

/There was probably some blackjack too.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: MizzouFTW: There's absolutely nothing wrong with them soliciting a prostitute. Not a god damn thing. Working women and men should be able to unionize, form companies, pay taxes and get health insurance.

FBI is forbidden from unionization IIRC.

Leads to communism or something.

Also why were they overseas? We have interpol for that and they have no enforcement capabilities.

In reality these are probably attache positions for guys close to retirement.


I was gonna say. Why are FBI agents doing anything in any official capacity beyond US borders?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it interesting that "lacking candor" basically means "you didn't immediately run to tell us when you got the first opportunity. We're disappointed."
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good luck getting anyone to work for the FBI now.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverfoxx1974: bloobeary: I'm gonna go way out on a limb and suspect that these were trump appointees.

Dude, you gotta let him go.


we tried but he keeps showing up at the door.  It's really sad when even the Shelter wont take him.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverfoxx1974: Dude, you gotta let him go.


Get back to me once we have a fully functioning postal system again.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Power rots the mind. We should be checking up on anyone with even a little Power


I agree.  Also watch out for their mother's sharp knees.

etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real story here is that they didn't buy American.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Power rots the mind. We should be checking up on anyone with even a little Power


but, you have the power to vote...I'm watching you!!

0_-
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Legalize sex work and the safer recreational drugs and you would have just saved a mint on investigations.


I think they would still have to pay.  Maybe even more because licensing and stuff.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverfoxx1974: bloobeary: I'm gonna go way out on a limb and suspect that these were trump appointees.

Dude, you gotta let him go.


I expect to milk the mockery for at least as long as they kept bringing up Hillary's emails.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they in countries where prostitution is legal?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: There's a lot of detail missing between 'official work trip' and 'solicit prostitute'.

I mean, if they were ordering strippers to the office for noon margaritas and boobies, that's bad.

And if they are swiping the gov't credit card through the prostitute's swiper, well, that's also bad.

But I have no problems with Agent Uptight going out after work and getting a little commercial strange if done on one's own dime and own time. And in a place where such things are legal. Can't go breaking the local rules.

Probably should look closer at the drug smuggling though.


the problem is when the FBI people are married and get threatened with pics and receipts sent to wife/husband.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Legalize sex work and the safer recreational drugs and you would have just saved a mint on investigations.


And we could legalize bank robbery, murder, kidnapping, extortion, spying, political corruption, criminal gangs...pretty soon, we'd have no need for the FBI.  I think you may be onto something here.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word overseas implys that it would have been ok if they solicited american prostitutes.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: We;re really launching investigations into agents hiring hookers while on overseas jobs?

That is a thing we are going to investigate, and write news stories about, and have an outrage over, and write snarky Fark headlines about?

What is wrong with people?


it's not the hookers, it's the possibility of compromising investigations.
 
divgradcurl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline says 5 solicited, but then the article says only 4 procured.  i wonder what went wrong on the fifth transaction.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

divgradcurl: headline says 5 solicited, but then the article says only 4 procured.  i wonder what went wrong on the fifth transaction.


Failed the Crocodile Dundee test.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

divgradcurl: headline says 5 solicited, but then the article says only 4 procured.  i wonder what went wrong on the fifth transaction.


Magnus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: silverfoxx1974: bloobeary: I'm gonna go way out on a limb and suspect that these were trump appointees.

Dude, you gotta let him go.

I expect to milk the mockery for at least as long as they kept bringing up Hillary's emails.


I read the entire thread...3 times.  You are the only one to mention that.  You have to let it go.  Seriously.  For your own mental health.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The photo that popped up in my news feed shows they have good taste at least.

the voice of raisin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thehobbes: MizzouFTW: There's absolutely nothing wrong with them soliciting a prostitute. Not a god damn thing. Working women and men should be able to unionize, form companies, pay taxes and get health insurance.

FBI is forbidden from unionization IIRC.

Leads to communism or something.

Also why were they overseas? We have interpol for that and they have no enforcement capabilities.

In reality these are probably attache positions for guys close to retirement.


"We" don't have Interpol.  That's an EU thing.  FBI will go "overseas" to help investigate international crimes, like the hacker in Quebec who ransomwared the city in Alaska.
 
Magnus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

divgradcurl: headline says 5 solicited, but then the article says only 4 procured.  i wonder what went wrong on the fifth transaction.


No where to slide the credit card.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: thehobbes: MizzouFTW: There's absolutely nothing wrong with them soliciting a prostitute. Not a god damn thing. Working women and men should be able to unionize, form companies, pay taxes and get health insurance.

FBI is forbidden from unionization IIRC.

Leads to communism or something.

Also why were they overseas? We have interpol for that and they have no enforcement capabilities.

In reality these are probably attache positions for guys close to retirement.

I was gonna say. Why are FBI agents doing anything in any official capacity beyond US borders?


international crimes that occur within US borders.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: thehobbes: MizzouFTW: There's absolutely nothing wrong with them soliciting a prostitute. Not a god damn thing. Working women and men should be able to unionize, form companies, pay taxes and get health insurance.

FBI is forbidden from unionization IIRC.

Leads to communism or something.

Also why were they overseas? We have interpol for that and they have no enforcement capabilities.

In reality these are probably attache positions for guys close to retirement.

I was gonna say. Why are FBI agents doing anything in any official capacity beyond US borders?


Attache positions are mostly for intelligence exchange and resource sharing. They don't do fieldwork and have no authority really. 

From the agents I talked to, these are retirement gigs where you finish out your career  like an embassy employee. 

Of course CBS is now running an "FBI: International" show which is going to be complete bullshiat.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PirateKing: There's a lot of detail missing between 'official work trip' and 'solicit prostitute'.

I mean, if they were ordering strippers to the office for noon margaritas and boobies, that's bad.

And if they are swiping the gov't credit card through the prostitute's swiper, well, that's also bad.

But I have no problems with Agent Uptight going out after work and getting a little commercial strange if done on one's own dime and own time. And in a place where such things are legal. Can't go breaking the local rules.

Probably should look closer at the drug smuggling though.


If this is the same story I remember from a couple years back, it was somewhere in South America, after hours.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

silverfoxx1974: bloobeary: I'm gonna go way out on a limb and suspect that these were trump appointees.

Dude, you gotta let him go.


I'm really trying but the orange Shiatstain keeps popping up and hanging around. He is the one who doesn't want to go away.
 
