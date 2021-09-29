 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Let's check in on Afghanistan, fresh off their triumph of driving out the foreign oppressors   (bbc.com) divider line
71
    More: Fail, Taliban, city of Bamiyan, Western countries, Afghanistan, Maidan Wardak, Pakistan, Sharia, central Afghanistan  
•       •       •

1825 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2021 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks Obama
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's terrible how much food we waste everyday. I myself I am ashamed.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're religious, I'm sure God will help them.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>Let's check in on Afghanistan

The media spent the 20 years not "checking in," and I'm not starting now for their benefit.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand no one likes to see starving people especially kids.

On the other history has shown that starving populations can drive fundamental changes in governance.

It's too bad baling them (the innocent population) out means that the RNJ's at the top will profit while they skim the off the top.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: It's terrible how much food we waste everyday. I myself I am ashamed.


Try not to think about it....it can cause weight gain.

/Still remember when my parents would guilt trip me as a kid.
//Would tell me about starving kids in India/Ethiopia/etc.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: On the one hand no one likes to see starving people especially kids.

On the other history has shown that starving populations can drive fundamental changes in governance.

It's too bad baling them (the innocent population) out means that the RNJ's at the top will profit while they skim the off the top.


This. There is basically no way to help the people without enriching terrorists more.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, thatynot where all those blankets come from?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: On the one hand no one likes to see starving people especially kids.

On the other history has shown that starving populations can drive fundamental changes in governance.

It's too bad baling them (the innocent population) out means that the RNJ's at the top will profit while they skim the off the top.


Honestly I feel like the US should just have open door immigration for refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Taliban can rule over the farking dunes and jack farking shiat if they want to. We got the people out.
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Subby work for Politico? Maybe Fox News?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.


WE, over 3 separate administrations, created a kleptocracy that could not function without us and then...we left. It's hardly surprising that nobody wanted to die for it.

That being said...the choices were GTFO or surge. I'm glad that Biden got us out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is an easy fix. Let their women escape to the USA and other less ugly places.
Oh. Wait. Racist like Bill Maher will cry
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.


We backed a lot of awful, awful people over there because they were enemies of our enemies. Didn't help us make friends.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six months or so til the poppy crop comes in..
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.


Exactly this. They apparently forgot (or weren't alive to remember) what Taliban rule was like, so they "gentleman's agreement"-ed their way into being ruled by a 12th Century army that only sees itself as law enforcers and absolutely nothing else.

Maybe parents will explain to their kids why there's no food, and no other countries want to help anymore.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trade them food in return for them handing over some of the guns and other military equipment they captured from the previous government.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them eat the Taliban.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: goodncold: On the one hand no one likes to see starving people especially kids.

On the other history has shown that starving populations can drive fundamental changes in governance.

It's too bad baling them (the innocent population) out means that the RNJ's at the top will profit while they skim the off the top.

Honestly I feel like the US should just have open door immigration for refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Taliban can rule over the farking dunes and jack farking shiat if they want to. We got the people out.


You want to know the especially dumb part?

Limiting immigration is one of the surest thing that a country can do to that will reduce its growth. That and austerity.
 
Snarfle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice ad placement!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: jaivirtualcard: It's terrible how much food we waste everyday. I myself I am ashamed.

Try not to think about it....it can cause weight gain.

/Still remember when my parents would guilt trip me as a kid.
//Would tell me about starving kids in India/Ethiopia/etc.


My parents would try that on me, and my reaction was "They can have it." Then I got slightly older and it evolved to "How does me eating something gross effect whether they live or die? What does my eating it change for them at all?"

Then I got to be like 27, long removed from ever hearing it anymore, and figured it out: It was a shiatty guilt trip, probably too complex for a kid to really understand.

/Probably a 50/50 chance that I'll use it on my own kids one day.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark has assured me that we were in fact the baddies
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: goodncold: On the one hand no one likes to see starving people especially kids.

On the other history has shown that starving populations can drive fundamental changes in governance.

It's too bad baling them (the innocent population) out means that the RNJ's at the top will profit while they skim the off the top.

Honestly I feel like the US should just have open door immigration for refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Taliban can rule over the farking dunes and jack farking shiat if they want to. We got the people out.


Nope, fark that! We spent a shiatload of money to put them in a better situation and they farked that up. fark them!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.

WE, over 3 separate administrations, created a kleptocracy that could not function without us and then...we left. It's hardly surprising that nobody wanted to die for it.

That being said...the choices were GTFO or surge. I'm glad that Biden got us out.


1. We didn't create that kleptocracy, we merely fed it. And fed it. And fed it.

2. We already surged once, in an attempt to recreate the perceived success of the Iraq surge. If you don't remember it happening, well, exactly.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using people as pawns in the military-industrial complex is standard behaviour for the 1% who profit from war.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.


We had the taliban in check with a token force.  The afghani army was doing actually quite well but needed our air assets and command/control to help   The spin of them just giving up is BS.  Without our air support the units weren't getting resupply.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: thatboyoverthere: goodncold: On the one hand no one likes to see starving people especially kids.

On the other history has shown that starving populations can drive fundamental changes in governance.

It's too bad baling them (the innocent population) out means that the RNJ's at the top will profit while they skim the off the top.

Honestly I feel like the US should just have open door immigration for refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Taliban can rule over the farking dunes and jack farking shiat if they want to. We got the people out.

Nope, fark that! We spent a shiatload of money to put them in a better situation and they farked that up. fark them!


We spent a shiat-ton of money because Ma Boeing and Pa Lockheed needed a big cash infusion and to justify the billions we waste on "defense".
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.


"Untold" lives? The number is very, very told. You can look it up. While you're at it, go ahead and look up how many lives were lost by Afghan security forces. You know, the people "we fought and died for" who didn't want to "stand up and fight for themselves."

This narrative that Afghans didn't put any of their own skin into it is ridiculous. It's a lie that is supposed to make you feel better about how royally we farked them over by half assing everything for 20 years.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.

We had the taliban in check with a token force.  The afghani army was doing actually quite well but needed our air assets and command/control to help   The spin of them just giving up is BS.  Without our air support the units weren't getting resupply.


Yeah, no.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: thatboyoverthere: goodncold: On the one hand no one likes to see starving people especially kids.

On the other history has shown that starving populations can drive fundamental changes in governance.

It's too bad baling them (the innocent population) out means that the RNJ's at the top will profit while they skim the off the top.

Honestly I feel like the US should just have open door immigration for refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Taliban can rule over the farking dunes and jack farking shiat if they want to. We got the people out.

Nope, fark that! We spent a shiatload of money to put them in a better situation and they farked that up. fark them!


Did you remember to factor out all the money that went to No Bid Contracts?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: It's terrible how much food we waste everyday. I myself I am ashamed.


Personal waste of food is negligible. You should be upset with the quantity of food the US throws away because it has minor defects and never makes it to the consumer.

Apple that got surface damage in the harvesting process? Trash. Perfectly viable food, you just have to cut out the damaged bit in prep.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: goodncold: On the one hand no one likes to see starving people especially kids.

On the other history has shown that starving populations can drive fundamental changes in governance.

It's too bad baling them (the innocent population) out means that the RNJ's at the top will profit while they skim the off the top.

Honestly I feel like the US should just have open door immigration for refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Taliban can rule over the farking dunes and jack farking shiat if they want to. We got the people out.


Problem is,most of those people are religious whackaloons too. We don't need more of that.
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The puppet government, that the US was propping up, stole all the money in the Afghan Central Bank before Kabul fell. Indeed that was probably a factor in why Kabul fell so rapidly, as the government couldn't pay everyone.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pa​c​ific/exclusive-afghan-central-bank-dra​ined-dollar-stockpile-before-kabul-fel​l-2021-09-29/


The foreign reserves that the Afghan Central Bank owns, have been seized by the US government.
https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/202​1​/8/18/us-freezes-afghan-central-banks-​assets-of-9-5bn


This is economic warfare by the US government against the goverment (whether you like them or not) of Afghanistan. And the US 'plan' is to make the Afghan people suffer so much that eventually they'll rise up against the Taliban.

This is a crime against humanity.

BigNumber12: [Fark user image 350x181]


But sure, laugh at the Afghans. They're quite brown, so fark 'em.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let them eat the Taliban.


They might catch scurvy if they do
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: thatboyoverthere: goodncold: On the one hand no one likes to see starving people especially kids.

On the other history has shown that starving populations can drive fundamental changes in governance.

It's too bad baling them (the innocent population) out means that the RNJ's at the top will profit while they skim the off the top.

Honestly I feel like the US should just have open door immigration for refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Taliban can rule over the farking dunes and jack farking shiat if they want to. We got the people out.

Nope, fark that! We spent a shiatload of money to put them in a better situation and they farked that up. fark them!


...hey, look! Another Tucker alt!  Aren't you supposed to be doing a show right now?
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stumbled upon Khoreson and persian twitter.

If you think the Taliban are stupid incels you should see what the people from there say about them. Wow
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe fight for your country the next time a super power spends 20 years and an obscene amount of wealth trying to train you to do so.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of they die that Will mean there are that many less people over there to give birth there future terrorists. Win/Win
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Afghanistan?  Afghanistan?  Doesn't ring a bell.  Probably one of those low energy countries.  Had them get me coffee once and, frankly, they messed that up.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.

"Untold" lives? The number is very, very told. You can look it up. While you're at it, go ahead and look up how many lives were lost by Afghan security forces. You know, the people "we fought and died for" who didn't want to "stand up and fight for themselves."

This narrative that Afghans didn't put any of their own skin into it is ridiculous. It's a lie that is supposed to make you feel better about how royally we farked them over by half assing everything for 20 years.


And since I know you won't look it up, I'll help you out.

We (the coalition) lost just shy of 3,600 in 20 years. The Afghan security forces lost around 70,000 including >1,500 between May and August of this year.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is an extension of the "how many psychiatrists does it take to change a lightbulb?" joke.

We keep seeing instances of interventions where they weren't receptive. Iraq appears to have wanted change. Afghanistan, not so much.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people


We did? Must have missed that.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe this lady can help feed them for some community service hours!?! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Limiting immigration is one of the surest thing that a country can do to that will reduce its growth. That and austerity.


Hey! I resemble that remark.

But seriously, fiscal austerity is catastrophic and it is never the solution. Ever. Ask Greece about that. (Thanks, Merkel.)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Danack: The puppet government, that the US was propping up, stole all the money in the Afghan Central Bank before Kabul fell. Indeed that was probably a factor in why Kabul fell so rapidly, as the government couldn't pay everyone.


This is economic warfare by the US government against the goverment (whether you like them or not) of Afghanistan.

These people, whether you like them or not, throw gay people off of buildings, destroy historical statues in the name of religion, commit war crimes against civilians, rape women, rape children, and probably rape animals but after looking all that shiat up I'm too sickened to look any more. So go ahead and keep farking raising the flag for these farking monsters because I'm not going to argue any more against someone who thinks that these evil farkers are anything other than a cancer that needs to be cut out.

And if you think it's just peachy to sit back and let these goddamn crimes against humanity exist and are okay with them running your government, well, then I guess you get to find out what starvation is, because this is what you wanted. This is what you wanted, this is what you got.

We did everything we could do to cut this cancer out but the people of Afghanistan did not seem interested in any other outcome than what we have here.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: (Thanks, Merkel.)


Whoops, that's gonna cost you about 50 Fark Social Credits.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

toraque: We spent untold years and lives trying to make that shiathole livable for decent people, and farking animals took over because none of the people we fought and died for wanted to stand up and fight for themselves.

fark them all. This horror show is what they wanted. If we cannot force people into civilization at the point of the sword, then let them accept the alternative.


They've skipped the democracy nonsense and charged straight in to late-stage capitalism.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: And since I know you won't look it up, I'll help you out.

We (the coalition) lost just shy of 3,600 in 20 years.


The problem is that you are perfectly farking fine with that number of deaths of Americans.

How many more do you farking want?
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.