(KWCH Wichita)   It's a mite breezy out there today in Colorado   (kwch.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2:20 PM CST - Tornado warning east of Grand Island, NE.

Going to be an interesting afternoon/evening.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Windy AF here in Omaha.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why does the wind blow so hard in Colorado?

Because Nebraska s*cks.

/ try the veal
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A few power lines down here in town.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think my windows are literally going to break.

Put the electronics in an inner room. Whatever happens I got it easy compared to St Louis and Kentucky
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wind storms have been increasingly normal the last few weeks, at least here in Michigan (they came from somewhere out west), over the past two weeks, in December. Gusts 60+, sustained 30-40. Like 3 separate days. Expecting another one tonight/tomorrow. Again, in December, in Michigan, with temps in the high 50s

But climate change isn't real
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: 2:20 PM CST - Tornado warning east of Grand Island, NE.

Going to be an interesting afternoon/evening.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Down in in New Mexico, I've had a couple 50 mph gusts today. My grill decided to wander across the patio so I had to tie it down.  It's dying down now with winds only 11-20 mph thankfully.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

151: Wind storms have been increasingly normal the last few weeks, at least here in Michigan (they came from somewhere out west), over the past two weeks, in December. Gusts 60+, sustained 30-40. Like 3 separate days. Expecting another one tonight/tomorrow. Again, in December, in Michigan, with temps in the high 50s

But climate change isn't real


Well yeah...they require borders of large enough temperature change meeting. Got lots of that the last two months with the abnormally high temps
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Left Leg: Why does the wind blow so hard in Colorado?

Because Nebraska s*cks.

/ try the veal


Because Nebr*sk* sucks.

/ not sure why you censored "sucks"
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Concrete Donkey: 151: Wind storms have been increasingly normal the last few weeks, at least here in Michigan (they came from somewhere out west), over the past two weeks, in December. Gusts 60+, sustained 30-40. Like 3 separate days. Expecting another one tonight/tomorrow. Again, in December, in Michigan, with temps in the high 50s

But climate change isn't real

Well yeah...they require borders of large enough temperature change meeting. Got lots of that the last two months with the abnormally high temps


I mean yeah, I understand what creates the wind storms and the fronts and all that, but 4 separate incidents in ~16 days? Not normal, by any means
 
