Woman seeking mental help now needs medical attention as well
    Sad, person shot, Battle Creek, mental health facility, Mental disorder  
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kellogg still has a wellness center?
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wo!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Two mistakes were made.

1. Got police involved with a mental health issue.
2. Allowed cops to have guns.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the bullet wound gave her a gender change?
 
powhound
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Woman, subby. But thanks for enabling the dnrtfa stereotype that Fark suffers
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Two mistakes were made.

1. Got police involved with a mental health issue.
2. Allowed cops to have guns.


I haven't read the article. I came here to guess that some piece of shiat cop shot someone who is mentally ill.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alechemist: Kellogg still has a wellness center?


You're in luck, there's a vacancy.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We do not train or screen our police adequately enough that they should respond to mental health calls.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: OgreMagi: Two mistakes were made.

1. Got police involved with a mental health issue.
2. Allowed cops to have guns.

I haven't read the article. I came here to guess that some piece of shiat cop shot someone who is mentally ill.


Hmmm. Well, that's a different story. I didn't read the whole story. How was her aim?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Police said she was sitting in a parked car when they arrived just before 12:30 p.m. but when they tried to take her into custody she started waving a gun and shooting from inside the car. Police fired back until she drove off.

Sounds like everything was taken care of in the customary manner.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The cops shot at the car knowing kids were inside?
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: OgreMagi: Two mistakes were made.

1. Got police involved with a mental health issue.
2. Allowed cops to have guns.

I haven't read the article. I came here to guess that some piece of shiat cop shot someone who is mentally ill.


The article says the mentally ill woman had a gun and was shooting. If that's true, gonna be hard to fault the cops.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: OgreMagi: Two mistakes were made.

1. Got police involved with a mental health issue.
2. Allowed cops to have guns.

I haven't read the article. I came here to guess that some piece of shiat cop shot someone who is mentally ill.


If the article is true, the cops returned fire on someone who shot at them.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Lee in Texas: OgreMagi: Two mistakes were made.

1. Got police involved with a mental health issue.
2. Allowed cops to have guns.

I haven't read the article. I came here to guess that some piece of shiat cop shot someone who is mentally ill.

If the article is true, the cops returned fire on someone who shot at them.


As she was fleeing. Is that smart 🤔
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay? Any charges against the woman?

"Police said she was sitting in a parked car when they arrived just before 12:30 p.m. but when they tried to take her into custody she started waving a gun and shooting from inside the car. Police fired back until she drove off."

We need to know her side of the story.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ski9600: Eightballjacket: Lee in Texas: OgreMagi: Two mistakes were made.

1. Got police involved with a mental health issue.
2. Allowed cops to have guns.

I haven't read the article. I came here to guess that some piece of shiat cop shot someone who is mentally ill.

If the article is true, the cops returned fire on someone who shot at them.

As she was fleeing. Is that smart 🤔


It is not smart and is against policy in most police departments.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Murica tag at happy hour or something?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
" ...supporting our staff who work at the First Step psychiatric urgent care "

For acute psychological problems as opposed to chronic?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: OgreMagi: Two mistakes were made.

1. Got police involved with a mental health issue.
2. Allowed cops to have guns.

I haven't read the article. I came here to guess that some piece of shiat cop shot someone who is mentally ill.


... while in the car with two kids!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What would they have done if they didn't have guns? There probably might have been able to descalate the situation one way or another.

Though woman was dangerous.
 
Theeng
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " ...supporting our staff who work at the First Step psychiatric urgent care "

For acute psychological problems as opposed to chronic?


Or a chronic issue like depression gets real bad and they need urgent care because they might harm themselves or others.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What would they have done if they didn't have guns? There probably might have been able to descalate the situation one way or another.

Though woman was dangerous.


The only deescalation the police know how to do is to deescalate someone's body temperature.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wxboy: Lee in Texas: OgreMagi: Two mistakes were made.

1. Got police involved with a mental health issue.
2. Allowed cops to have guns.

I haven't read the article. I came here to guess that some piece of shiat cop shot someone who is mentally ill.

The article says the mentally ill woman had a gun and was shooting. If that's true, gonna be hard to fault the cops.


Their job isn't to run away!
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's pretty farked up that a mental health clinic, trying to encourage people to come in for treatment, has to issue a statement that it's not typical for cops to come shoot the patients. That the cops, through their repeated behavior, seem to say, "Yeah, well we will if we want to."

And her kids, probably already with genes and experiences stacked against hem, saw this.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " ...supporting our staff who work at the First Step psychiatric urgent care "

For acute psychological problems as opposed to chronic?


Yes
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.