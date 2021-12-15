 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   I suppose that's ONE way to get your boyfriend to shut up   (wbtv.com) divider line
18
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Quetiapine is an antipsychotic medicine that is used to treat schizophrenia in adults and children who are at least 13 years old. Quetiapine is used to treat bipolar disorder (manic depression) in adults and children who are at least 10 years old.

So she poisoned him with the meds she should have been taking.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I've seen it happen in real life. The woman died two years ago, but the man still worships her memory. Stockholm deluxe.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If that was my girlfriend, I might just drink it.

(Paraphrasing Churchill)
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

She's also dyslexic and thought it said Quietapine, the stfu drug?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do they have a picture of her after she absorbed his soul?
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I'd be willing to bet that her trousers smell terrible.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't even know where to start with this.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
that is a rough looking 54...
 
phedex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

metaladdicts.comView Full Size


She's got a neck like corpsegrinder.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I briefly dated a girl who would not shut up. And yet somehow I managed to not resort to trying to kill her. I just told her it was over. Incidentally that was one of the few times she did shut up!
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is the Florida tag in CoVID protocol?
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So she's single now?

/not much of a talker
//not many standards
///not averse to the sweet, sweet release of death
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look, if you're going to try to achieve that by usin chemicals, at least have a sense of humor about it.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Florida tag doesn't even get out of bed for everyday shiat like this!
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Good lord. I could not get drunk enough. 3 bagger. One bag over your head, one over hers, and one for anybody peeking in the window.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just farking break up! Jesus farking christ.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OMG....that was a belly laugh out of the blue. Thanks.
 
