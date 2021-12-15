 Skip to content
 
Lebanon to deport members of Bahraini group for being much less fun than their name would suggest
15
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wassamatta? Not enough sects for you?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think weird Al is going to be sitting this one out
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is a quality headline.
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't the primary language in Lebanon Arabic with French, English and Armenian having very minor representation?  Why is that flyer the woman is waving about, only in English?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Need a few minutes, subby?
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seems like Lebanon is kicking them out because Bahrain asked them to, probably because Lebanon is still looking for financial aid from their neighbors and apparently stumbled just a few weeks after finally forming a government in September:

Since October this year, Lebanon has been involved in a diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.
Videos of an interview Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi had given a month before his appointment began surfacing online, in which he said the Iran-aligned Houthis are "defending themselves ... against an external aggression" in Yemen.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LOL
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Memoryalpha: Isn't the primary language in Lebanon Arabic with French, English and Armenian having very minor representation?  Why is that flyer the woman is waving about, only in English?


Maybe so they get coverage in the English language press, which is obviously influential politically. I've definitely seen it before in other protests in non English speaking places.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They sound like a bunch of real Bahrainiacs.
 
BigMax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm interested in their institute of higher education, Wefaq U.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Memoryalpha: Isn't the primary language in Lebanon Arabic with French, English and Armenian having very minor representation?  Why is that flyer the woman is waving about, only in English?


I can think of a couple of reasons.
1.) You, the sign holder, aren't going to make any converts where you're standing. Your goal is to get coverage in Western media.
2.) The government in charge of where you're holding the sign doesn't care what you write in English because a majority of people passing you on the street can't read it. Write something in Arabic, however, and there's a good chance the government will care what you say and make damn sure it supports them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The name is giggity and all but I do not want to faq this individual.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When your supporters are dressed in ISIS outfits, GTFO
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: This is a quality headline.


Then give it a +1. I believe it deserves it. Well done subby.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You can do that? Huh.
 
