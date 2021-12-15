 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Do you have a scratchy but not sore throat? Congratulations, you have the Omicron variant   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Africa, South Africa, Associated Press, Patient, omicron variant, Southern United States, Human Development Index, Physician  
226 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2021 at 5:05 PM (6 minutes ago)



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Which variant gives you itchy balls? I'm asking for a friend.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
well if that's all that happens, I think I can deal with it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So this is based off of a report of the symptoms of a single patient? Get some real data or get rekt.
 
indylaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Which variant makes me not give a shiat about this any more?
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We all have thousands of unknown variants of viruses knocking around in our bodies, which our immune systems are keeping in check, more or less.  Life's a big mess.  Go ahead and fart if you need to.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

