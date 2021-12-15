 Skip to content
 
(National Archives)   Almost 1500 documents related to JFK's assassination, fully unredacted, released. Conspiracy theorists line up to the right   (archives.gov) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oswald was a patsy; we all know that Kennedy was killed by Jewish Space Lazers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll thought it was male models?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'ma bookmark this thread for tomorrow.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a coincidence, I just saw this, uhhh, interesting tattoo on Twitter a few minutes ago

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Courtney Love shot JFK and Billy Corgan helped her make it look like a suicide!!!!
 
apoptotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if those loonies waiting for him and/or his son to come back and do something (endorse 45**? retake office himself? I'm a little fuzzy on exactly what they think Step 2 is) will tout this as 'proof' that he's actually been alive and in hiding all along and they're right about everything.

Who am I kidding, of course they will.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These arethe documents you are looking for.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unless it states "MadHatter's personal theory is completely correct in all details" it's a deep state conspiracy to hide the truth.

No, I haven't told anyone what that theory is, even have kept it from myself.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After all, it was you and me.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Colonel Mustard in the library with a lead pipe. Now it's all come out into the open. Read 'em and weep, losers.
Oswald, my ass.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't care.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
Obligatory
 
suze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if Bush Sr. is mentioned.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe the real assassins are the friends we made along the way.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Line up to the right then back and to the left... back and to the left... back and to the left...
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cman: Oswald was a patsy; we all know that Kennedy was killed by Jewish Space Lazers.


WRONG!   Jewish Space LIZARDS.  Lizards, dammit.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everyone knows it was Bobby.

He really didn't like that Momma loved Jackie-boy the best.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: What a coincidence, I just saw this, uhhh, interesting tattoo on Twitter a few minutes ago

[pbs.twimg.com image 827x945]


The artwork isn't super good, but the concept is absolutely wonderful. I'd get that tattoo.
 
schubie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Line up to the right then back and to the left... back and to the left... back and to the left...


Goddamn you, I was so excited to be the first to make that joke. I'll funny you. Grudgingly
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Page 306 to 313 is nothing but the words "back and to the left" over and over again.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Full Metal Jacket - Charles Whitman - Lee Harvey Oswald
Youtube a5IWK9sRYTs


"Those individuals showed what one motivated Marine and his rifle can do."
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Courtney Love shot JFK and Billy Corgan helped her make it look like a suicide!!!!


Corgan is also a Trumper. What a shame.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was Lon Horiuchi anywhere near?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: What a coincidence, I just saw this, uhhh, interesting tattoo on Twitter a few minutes ago

[pbs.twimg.com image 827x945]


Holy farkballs that's amazing
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
shiat's old. I'm sure anybody who felt really strongly about this is cold in the ground by now
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/a5IWK9sR​YTs]

"Those individuals showed what one motivated Marine and his rifle can do."


And with the talk about "book suppositories".
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Biden admin does something else the Trump admin couldn't do.

Will now go find the real killer.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gives the people waiting for Jr's return in Dallas something to read?
 
mjg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If anything of note is declassified it will be after last person alive (worldwide) in 1963 is dead.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OK, I read them all. It's crap.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

moothemagiccow: shiat's old. I'm sure anybody who felt really strongly about this is cold in the ground by now


Pretty much.

Besides, the offspring of all the responsible parties inhabit the highest seats of our government and as the saying goes, "Ain't nuthin' gonna happen."
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back and to the left!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
JFK Assassination | Red Dwarf | BBC Studios
Youtube W6naJ08Tskk
 
