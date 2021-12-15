 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Apparently for £85 The Grinch will make a house call and then trash your place and slime your kids   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like 85 quid spent on a lesson well learned. Don't spend your money on stupid shiat. Especially when you should know better. Seriously, did this lady have no familiarity with the Grinch or his exploits? She's a fool.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worth it
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd grinch her.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother: complains

Kid: THAT WAS THE BEST THING EVAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAR!!!!!'
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Sounds like 85 quid spent on a lesson well learned. Don't spend your money on stupid shiat. Especially when you should know better. Seriously, did this lady have no familiarity with the Grinch or his exploits? She's a fool.


But she can make 300 (or whatever) from selling the story to the Daily Mail.
Maybe even plan in advance what happens, so that it's not really all that bad.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/me​d​ia/this-woman-can-sell-your-sob-story-​for-pound-300-834267.html
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think it was worth it just for the smile on that kids face ......!!!!
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Jim Carrey's form of "method acting" has gone entirely too far, and now the reboot will be set back indefinitely.

/Selfish, but what can you expect from someone who took the bit too far
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'MERE KIDS! I'M GONNA GRINCH YOU IN THE MOUTH!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Mother: complains

Kid: THAT WAS THE BEST THING EVAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAR!!!!!'


Yeah, he looks pretty happy.

/ maybe he's still breast feeding
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I'd grinch her.


With a 39-and-half-foot pole?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a con man, Mr. Grinch
You're really prone to steal
You're as greedy as a grifter, you're as slipp'ry as a seal, Mr. Grinch
You're a scummy scammer with an authentic zeal
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For £95, the Daily Mail will let you SAY you hired a grinch that proceeded to ransack your house...

For £105, they'll even suggest your competitor did it, before being corrected
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I'd grinch her.


Eh.  She looks like a low-rent Billie Piper.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grinch @ Buffalo pub run
Youtube 8nYX22lnSzo
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Damn, Jim Carrey's form of "method acting" has gone entirely too far, and now the reboot will be set back indefinitely.

/Selfish, but what can you expect from someone who took the bit too far


The Most recent cartoon was really good.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You're a dickhead, Mr. Grinch. You're a slimy, grimy, cuck. You've got herpes on your herpes and you're as lovable as a nark, Mr. Grinch. The three words that best describe you are as follows and I quote: Biatch, shiat, fark!

You're a bastard, Mr. Grinch. Your parents are thieves and whores. You're a spineless farking coward and you have shiatstains in your drawers, Mr. Grinch! Your dick is a syphilitic Vienna Sausage rubbed to a tiny nub by a parade of gloryhole enthusiasts at truck stop bathroom doors!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Laura Magill, thought to be of Northern Ireland, shared her experience online

The Man from the Daily Mail apparently thinks he's describing an ancient artifact, not a mother giving out online about how she was fiddled out of 85 quid.

Maybe he was simply gobsmacked to find an Northern Irishwoman online who wasn't obviously in Cumann na mBan.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Laura Magill, thought to be of Northern Ireland, shared her experience online

The Man from the Daily Mail apparently thinks he's describing an ancient artifact, not a mother giving out online about how she was fiddled out of 85 quid.

Maybe he was simply gobsmacked to find an Northern Irishwoman online who wasn't obviously in Cumann na mBan.


Irish republicans are a real surprise for the American sort of Republican
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'd grinch her.


Right in the who-ha.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OMG! Third BS story. I am sad.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was the grinch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The milf and the grinch: coming soon to a PornHub near you!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The grinch's heart wasn't the only thing that grew three sizes that day!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As if every children's entertainer in the anglosphere doesn't have a detailed itinerary in lurid detail set out on their website/Facebook/agency.
 
