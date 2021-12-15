 Skip to content
(Wave3 Louisville)   According to my neighbor, who's son is a student at WKU, this was the only liquor store in Bowling Green that did not card. Hero tag for the students   (wave3.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I briefly visited WKU back in 2018, and they actually have a pub on campus....basically a student lounge that serves beer and wine.  (No liquor.). Oh...and there is a three drink limit.

/Had a few beers there.
//Loved the experience....mostly because my alma mater has a dry campus.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
During the tornado, the students physically surrounded the liquour store and protected it from total destruction with their bodies.

That's their story. Prove me wrong.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the time of the 9 second news-cycle. If you don't make your jokes while the tragedy is in progress you're too damn late.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ahhhhhh... the bowling Green massacre. It was a terrible time. And now a tornado.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: During the tornado, the students physically surrounded the liquour store and protected it from total destruction with their bodies.

That's their story. Prove me wrong.


If they were pledges, then yes, it would be believable.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every college town needs at least one liquor store that doesn't card. Back in the day in Ann Arbor there was Sake Bob's, in Ypsilanti there was Tom's Party Store. Dear institutions that provided liquor for the underage masses. If you didn't almost die from alcohol poisoning can you really say you went to college?
 
runbuh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Underage students guilty of looting liquor store after tornado use GoFundMe campaign to legally pay for their ill-gotten hooch.
 
Thrag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA:

"Students said throughout the years, Patel has shown them love and kindness, even for the brief interactions they had with him"

Subby's story checks out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


if he re-opens and starts selling "viper" watch out...

/too obscure?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's refreshing to see people raising money for a good cause for once.

I mean, what have orphans ever done for you? That's right, nothing.

Beer, on the other hand...
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Who is son is a student at WKU..."

Is that a radio station, or is there a chance he can teach you the distinction between "who's" and "whose"?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Ahhhhhh... the bowling Green massacre. It was a terrible time. And now a tornado.


Came for Kellyanne, leaving satisfied.

Wait, that doesn't sound like what I intended. Gross. Even George doesn't say that.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I briefly visited WKU back in 2018, and they actually have a pub on campus....basically a student lounge that serves beer and wine.  (No liquor.). Oh...and there is a three drink limit.

/Had a few beers there.
//Loved the experience....mostly because my alma mater has a dry campus.


My alma matter had two on campus bars, an undergrad and a grad student one. The grad one usually had an interesting keg tapped along with shiner and lone star.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brantgoose: During the tornado, the students physically surrounded the liquour store and protected it from total destruction with their bodies. That's their story. Prove me wrong.


That morbidly obese kid was an absolute bulwark of defense. His adipose tissue was quivering in the wind but he held strong like a firmly planted oak tree to defend the liquor.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guy was running a successful business and didn't have insurance? Man, I wish someone would pay for my loses when I gamble like that.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: The_Sponge: I briefly visited WKU back in 2018, and they actually have a pub on campus....basically a student lounge that serves beer and wine.  (No liquor.). Oh...and there is a three drink limit.

/Had a few beers there.
//Loved the experience....mostly because my alma mater has a dry campus.

My alma matter had two on campus bars, an undergrad and a grad student one. The grad one usually had an interesting keg tapped along with shiner and lone star.


Sweet.
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: "Who is son is a student at WKU..."

Is that a radio station, or is there a chance he can teach you the distinction between "who's" and "whose"?


Makes sense if the neighbor was Bud Abbott.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: The_Sponge: I briefly visited WKU back in 2018, and they actually have a pub on campus....basically a student lounge that serves beer and wine.  (No liquor.). Oh...and there is a three drink limit.

/Had a few beers there.
//Loved the experience....mostly because my alma mater has a dry campus.

My alma matter had two on campus bars, an undergrad and a grad student one. The grad one usually had an interesting keg tapped along with shiner and lone star.


Hell, even my alma mater, known as the school "where fun goes to die," had multiple bars on campus.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, when he rebuilds, I guess the drinks are on him for a while for anyone holding a valid student ID
 
