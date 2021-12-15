 Skip to content
 
(Lexington Herald Leader)   Gloria Watkins, aka bell hooks, has passed away at age 69. Black feminist scholar who broke multiple glass ceilings, a giant of Critical Pedagogy and CRT, Buddhist essayist, author of Outlaw Culture, Teaching to Transgress, and more, will be missed   (kentucky.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's a very good writer. RIP, smart, good woman.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She and Audra Lorde are two writers I wish I was exposed to in high school. Wisdom appears too late in the play.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. This is a big loss. Rest In Peace.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JackSandalwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute! I thought CRT was made up by Trump.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If her legacy is to stand the test of time, we need to rise up, and find something besides the republican version of CRT to carry.

Maybe look more closely at what gets discussed when people step outside of their boxed history lessons, and try to get in touch with what is really happening, and what is driving it in the direction it is going.  Especially regarding race.

Oh wait, isn't that kinda what CRT actually is?  An exercise to examine our foundations and motivations and how it is playing out?  A conversational attempt to view it from another angle, and see if it's as legitimate or more-so than the first.

Something like that.  Critical (thing), is like that.  And very valuable.  My 2 cents, anyway.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I kinda checked out when she started saying things like Beyoncé was propping up the white patriarchy by choosing to have blond hair, but she was an important voice nonetheless.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Only met her once. She was frighteningly smart, down to Earth, and had a wise sense of humor. We lost one of the world's important thinkers today
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She basically represents a very idiotic philosophy and political ideology.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aungen: Oh wait, isn't that kinda what CRT actually is?  An exercise to examine our foundations and motivations and how it is playing out?  A conversational attempt to view it from another angle, and see if it's as legitimate or more-so than the first.


What we need to do is reframe the discussion in a way that may be more appealing, using Learning-Critically Doctrines or Objectively Leading Educational Directives. Examining history at higher resolutions will allow us to Heal Destructive Mental Ideals.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Berea College has lost a great friend and a powerful person of ideas today.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: She basically represents a very idiotic philosophy and political ideology.


I'm sorry, but I have to disagree...

...with your use of the present tense.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy crap she was still alive? She looked like a little old lady decades ago. Amazing person.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: aungen: Oh wait, isn't that kinda what CRT actually is?  An exercise to examine our foundations and motivations and how it is playing out?  A conversational attempt to view it from another angle, and see if it's as legitimate or more-so than the first.

What we need to do is reframe the discussion in a way that may be more appealing, using Learning-Critically Doctrines or Objectively Leading Educational Directives. Examining history at higher resolutions will allow us to Heal Destructive Mental Ideals.


Oh I am a fan of doing that for everything, honestly.  But history is a place where it needs to be engaged at a very high level of participation.

For me, the problem only comes when you get someone who can hand-wave without facts, and tell a good story.  If they build a cult of personality, you can get things at the young-earth or flat-earth level with thousands or millions of followers, and their own power.  And they have ZERO accountability to actual, provable history.  So I am skeptical of several movements in this ... movement.  But I think it's really important, and highly valuable.  My angle on it is 'keep going.'
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: She basically represents a very idiotic philosophy and political ideology.


OK, my original reply to you was deleted cuz I called you what you are.
Would you care to expand on your genius herp-a-derp?
 
