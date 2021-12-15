 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   North Korea has executed at least seven people by firing squad in the last ten years for sharing or watching South Korean K-pop, a rights group has claimed. Maybe he did them a favor   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

169 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2021 at 1:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Almost humiliating to be murdered for such a stupid farking reason.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
how many by anti aircraft gun? Also if we are being honest that is a much more effective and efficient way than our current lethal injection system.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are you missing a few zeroes?
7?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how many by anti aircraft gun? Also if we are being honest that is a much more effective and efficient way than our current lethal injection system.


There's definitely a kind of bond-henchman showmanship about it...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if he and Trump are still trading love letters
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd be showing people K-pop to demonstrate the dangers of capitalism.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Finally someone takes a stand against this degenerate trash!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Gifs solely for the purpose of academic research
 
SirMadness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Hyesan, a trading hub of 200,000 people, acts as a gateway to smuggle in South Korean entertainment on USB sticks, among other contraband."

I realize it's incredibly petty, but this makes me think of the time some condescending racist twat here on Fark chewed me out for being a 'childish simpleton' for believing that North Koreans comprehended technology like USB sticks. Apparently they're all apes and cavemen up there, or some such bullshiat.

/fark, I HATE that I'm still mad.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They fear infiltration by the commando units of BTS Army.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
(Chris Rock "I'm not saying it's right" meme)
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Finally someone takes a stand against this degenerate trash!

[Fark user image image 250x443]
[Fark user image image 220x391]
[Fark user image image 400x800]
[Fark user image image 268x453]

/Gifs solely for the purpose of academic research


Sir, you are doing God's work.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Almost humiliating to be murdered for such a stupid farking reason.


Like eating Skittles?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Apparently they're all apes and cavemen up there, or some such bullshiat.


I find this grossly offensive!
media3.giphy.comView Full Size

Here's a picture of a Gorilla giving his Ted talk about how offensive it is to be compared to brutish Totalitarians.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

I hope you've learned your lesson.

/ Dude, you're absolutely right.  Though I joke about it, that's the right reaction to have.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirMadness: /fark, I HATE that I'm still mad.


I mean, it's right in your name.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: Lambskincoat: Almost humiliating to be murdered for such a stupid farking reason.

Like eating Skittles?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Dude, Not Funny.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how many by anti aircraft gun? Also if we are being honest that is a much more effective and efficient way than our current lethal injection system.


Oppum Dakka Style!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.