(News.com.au)   So opening the door and throwing them overboard isn't an option?   (news.com.au) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overboard refers to a boat, subby.

I believe in this situation, they would be 'offboarded'.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you always request the kosher meal.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I get it that the dead body has to wear a seatbelt so as to not go flopping over people during the Landing, but do they still have to wear a mask? Is that how do you get out of wearing a mask for seven hours on a flight...dying? I'll have to think about that.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, we call that burial at air.  Happens all the time.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People will hand me piss bags, or clipping toenails on board. All that kind of stuff. You get it all really."

Are people really straight up peeing in ziploc bags on flights?  I can't imagine it's those external catheters with bags worn under your clothing on your leg -- those, I believe, are repeat use not disposable and would be expensive to throw out.  Either way, don't be an animal people.  Be nice to your flight attendants.  Pee into an empty gatorade bottle like the rest of us.  Those have a screw cap and are much more secure for handing off to a third party.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alfred Lowenstein.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I refer to putting the cats out side as "airlocking" them.

I'm ahead of my time
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Sure, we call that burial at air.  Happens all the time.


It happened to Bin Laden With a 10 Pound Coconut
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Overboard refers to a boat, subby.

I believe in this situation, they would be 'offboarded'.


I think in airline terms, it's called Pinballing
filmfreakcentral.netView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Sure, we call that burial at air.  Happens all the time.


In the days of dirigibles it was called Burial at Altitude and was prohibited over cities.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: This is why you always request the kosher meal.


That mile-high-club pick-up line only works on El Al.
 
Loren
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Are people really straight up peeing in ziploc bags on flights? I can't imagine it's those external catheters with bags worn under your clothing on your leg -- those, I believe, are repeat use not disposable and would be expensive to throw out. Either way, don't be an animal people. Be nice to your flight attendants. Pee into an empty gatorade bottle like the rest of us. Those have a screw cap and are much more secure for handing off to a third party.


I would think barf bags, used when the toilets were unavailable and someone couldn't wait.  I doubt most people would have an empty gatorate (or the like) bottle on board.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Overboard refers to a boat, subby.

I believe in this situation, they would be 'offboarded'.


This would violate the requirement that a passenger and that passenger's checked baggage must travel together.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ms Young also revealed how hard it is to get into a very exclusive club on board ... commonly known as the 'mile high club'.

I would join the mile high club with her if you know what I mean and I think you do..
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: This is why you always request the kosher meal.


right because the guys who would feed you a dead body draw the line at breaking kosher.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You can request a flight attendant to urinate in a bag for you?  That is service.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still don't know what her being a virgin has to do with any of this.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: WhippingBoi: This is why you always request the kosher meal.

right because the guys who would feed you a dead body draw the line at breaking kosher.


Feeding someone a dead body isn't Jewish custom, it's Christian.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Overboard refers to a boat, subby.

I believe in this situation, they would be 'offboarded'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I REQUEST A SKY BURIAL! What that's not an option?. Ok, the ocean will work. Just dump me here
 
Wynn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Q1: What to do with a dead body on a flight?
Q2: How to join the mile high club on a flight?

I wonder if there's a way to answer both questions simultaneously...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Overboard refers to a boat, subby.

I believe in this situation, they would be 'offboarded'.


Deplaned.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

berylman: I REQUEST A SKY BURIAL! What that's not an option?. Ok, the ocean will work. Just dump me here


You really don't have much of a choice.

Sky burial is either going to end up a ocean burial or a land burial.

And there's a lot more ocean.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, and she told me that during her very first shift, someone died during the flight.  Yikes.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you can open a door on an airplane at 40 thousand feet you belong on the Avengers.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Overboard refers to a boat, subby.

I believe in this situation, they would be 'offboarded'.


Yeet them out the skyhole?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: SomeAmerican: Sure, we call that burial at air.  Happens all the time.

In the days of dirigibles it was called Burial at Altitude and was prohibited over cities.


That sounds like one of those rules that is so mind-numbingly obvious, but you just know someone had to make it official because common sense isn't all that common
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Bye Pinball!"

Con Air - Pinball Falling From The Sky (1080p)
Youtube jr6qkkgCc8U
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: REDARMYVODKA: Overboard refers to a boat, subby.

I believe in this situation, they would be 'offboarded'.

Deplaned.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nirbo: berylman: I REQUEST A SKY BURIAL! What that's not an option?. Ok, the ocean will work. Just dump me here

You really don't have much of a choice.

Sky burial is either going to end up a ocean burial or a land burial.

And there's a lot more ocean.


"Sky burial" is an actual practice. https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Sky_buri​al
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's like this, but with a body bag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It's like this, but with a body bag.

[Fark user image image 442x603]


BWHAHAHAHA!

I though I had read every Far Side cartoon, but I was wrong.
 
