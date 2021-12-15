 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   I for one, welcome our new cephalopod-headed statue overlords   (wfaa.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Kay Bailey Hutchison, Downtown Dallas, Bridge, mysterious statue, Fort Worth, Texas, Oak Cliff, notable Dallas, historical figure worthy of her own distinction  
821 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2021 at 1:35 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Definitely strange, but also funny.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When Giant Meteor fails to deliver, Cthulhu steps up to yawgh mgf'thnn.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that Blibdoolpoolp's sister?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Is that Blibdoolpoolp's sister?


Yep, Sister Sarah
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
🎵
Cthulhu Fhtagn,

What a wonderful phrase.

Cthulhu Fhtagn,

Say it if you're crazied
🎵
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I never knew that Chthulu had a grill. Er, girl.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I never knew that Chthulu had a grill. Er, girl.


Cthulhu's daughter is named Chtylla.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wholeheartedly approve of this message.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just some great old ones, never meaning no harm.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Texas tag. FARK needs one
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still better than a statue of some traitor.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I never knew that Chthulu had a grill. Er, girl.


You know...since Cthulhu time is approaching...

I think that we should probably pause and remember The Reason For The Season.

Our dread overlord despises all and must, inevitability, consume all t. So, we must watch and wait for the stars to align so that he may consume all.

/ May our dread lord eat you first, my friends.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It will all make sense once they start showing up on the grassy knoll without their hooman suits.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Would that mean this statue is cephalopodocephalus?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Look, you morons, the idea is to KEEP the Old Ones slumbering, not encourage them to wake up! Didn't you read all the way to the end of the book?!?
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Praise be Blibdoolpolp!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It will all make sense once they start showing up on the grassy knoll without their hooman suits.


Um....you're not supposed to tell them that JFK was assassinated by The Cats of Ulthar.
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Is that Blibdoolpoolp's sister?


I should read all the posts before posting.
 
Luse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone know what those three runes are at the bottom of the inscription?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I prefer cephalophores.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Look, you morons, the idea is to KEEP the Old Ones slumbering, not encourage them to wake up! Didn't you read all the way to the end of the book?!?


But...the end spoken of in the Reaganomicron must come to pass. REAGAN FHTAGN! REAGAN FTAGHN!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phalamir: HailRobonia: Is that Blibdoolpoolp's sister?

Yep, Sister Sarah


Does she need mules?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Would that mean this statue is cephalopodocephalus?


Bocephalopodus.

/are you ready for some fhtagnball?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Luse: Anyone know what those three runes are at the bottom of the inscription?


According to the article, they're Cistercian symbols that make up a phone number with a cryptic message.
 
Luse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thosw: Luse: Anyone know what those three runes are at the bottom of the inscription?

According to the article, they're Cistercian symbols that make up a phone number with a cryptic message.


Huh, and I actually skimmed over it. Thanks!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spartapuss: Just some great old ones, never meaning no harm.


When the Stars and Bars are right.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KingOfTown: I prefer cephalophores.

[Fark user image 169x236]


I bet you get that a lot.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

