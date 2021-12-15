 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   If the car is up on jacks, it is not a getaway car   (kiro7.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Dodge Challenger, KIRO-TV, Crime, Bellevue police, English-language films, man accused, Burglary, Dodge  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is if you're running out of the Dew Drop Inn after besmirching the local guy with the green teeth.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was planning to leave his old wheels behind as evidence? Definitely not a S-M-R-T man.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Feels your pain.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole theft was just jacked up from the get go.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops expect you to get as far away from the scene of the crime as possible. They'll never look for you just across the street.
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If the car is up on jacks, it is not a getaway car."  Good, succinct wisdom. It should become an adage, like "Once the pin is pulled, Mr. Hand Grenade is no longer our friend."
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It could be if it's one of them flying cars.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It is if you're running out of the Dew Drop Inn after besmirching the local guy with the green teeth.


[Golfclap.jpg]

Uneasy Rider
Youtube EJrRwTTqm0o
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure it is,
through the power of IMAGINATION!

<doug_henley.jpg>
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It could be if it's one of them flying cars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Unobtanium: It is if you're running out of the Dew Drop Inn after besmirching the local guy with the green teeth.

[Golfclap.jpg]

[YouTube video: Uneasy Rider]


Yep. Too bad Charlie turned into a derper.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.