(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Nina Hagen, Killing Joke, and Kid Creole & The Coconuts. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #290. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hello all.


ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x512]


I subbed a thread about that a month or so ago. It was greened too
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
jazz pregame show again. this comment is not a repeat. wait, yes it is. like the jazz show.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still here. No death by IPA yet!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hi kids! I was finally able to listen to yesterday's playlist - great job dj awesomesauce on the oh-so-subtle rain theme. lol
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I will share a little gem that alternative djs used to spin in underground clubs here in Montreal in the mid 80s and would fill up the dance floor in mere seconds. This is not by any band from the era and I strongly suggest anyone that likes it to look up its history. It is as interesting as the song itself.
Roberto De Simone - Secondo Coro Delle Lavandaie
Youtube wah8bIvVkIY
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoMoxie: Hi kids! I was finally able to listen to yesterday's playlist - great job dj awesomesauce on the oh-so-subtle rain theme. lol


oh look at you being the first person to pick up on it.
 
