(The Scottish Sun)   Pornhub's 'Year in Review' reveals what XXX fans in US and UK love to watch. Top of the list for the US is Hentai porn. Also in the top ten is 'how to'   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not have guessed that in 100 years. I guess the kids got bored of watching human sexuality.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: In other news, Apple Music is taking on Spotify with a new half price plan with a twist.
Snapchat has revealed it has given away a whopping $250million (£189million) to its creators over the last year.
And people are being urged to look out for fake Omicron emails landing in inboxes in the coming days.

Well, that's one way to end an article.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait, stepsibling/parent porn isn't #1? Could have fooled me.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Wait, stepsibling/parent porn isn't #1? Could have fooled me.


That was pre-pandemic. Now kids wanna get probed by tentacles. Or so the aliens would have us believe....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I really tried hard to get Brazilian fart porn in to the finals.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The best shiat is the dude who has a pornhub account to teach people math.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's Pornhub?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I would not have guessed that in 100 years. I guess the kids got bored of watching human sexuality.


I'm sure it has nothing to do with the pr0n sites scrubbing their content to only be posted by verified accounts in January. Dilute the supply. And you find other things to watch.

/and they laughed at me for downloading videos
//like I was "old"
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I really tried hard to get Brazilian fart porn in to the finals.


This is a good lesson that places probably start working on their "years in review" features in about August.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Wait, stepsibling/parent porn isn't #1? Could have fooled me.


You read my mind...

or saw my search history.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: themindiswatching: Wait, stepsibling/parent porn isn't #1? Could have fooled me.

That was pre-pandemic. Now kids wanna get probed by tentacles. Or so the aliens would have us believe....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"For some reason everyone was WAY into faux-incest porn. This may or may not have anything to do with our algorithm relentlessly pushing it onto our home page."
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean... Pornhub very obviously just makes this shiat up, so I'm a bit sad they didn't turn the troll up to 11 and claim the guy who put his non-pornographic calculus lecture videos there because YT kept copyright trolling him was the #1 star and what everyone searched for.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

noitsnot: What's Pornhub?


Basically, America's Funniest Home Movies meets Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: themindiswatching: Wait, stepsibling/parent porn isn't #1? Could have fooled me.

That was pre-pandemic. Now kids wanna get probed by tentacles. Or so the aliens would have us believe....


And then they will want to be probed by bigger tentacles, until soon, they will be probed by tentacles so big it will destroy them all!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How has Sasha Grey dropped but Mia Khalifa remains?

Angela White is a boss, agree w that one.
Lana Rhoades and Riley Reid are at superstars status at this point.

So many others that are so much better than half the list.
Cadey Mercury ,
Apolonia Lapiedra,
Megan Rain,
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I really tried hard to get Brazilian fart porn in to the finals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Amateur porn FTW
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's porn on the internet?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Cartoons are more fantastical than regular porn"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: HotWingConspiracy: I really tried hard to get Brazilian fart porn in to the finals.

[Fark user image image 577x432]


That's how you get pink eye.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did they invent any new positions in the past year?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Judging by the ads on their homepage Randall Graves never needs to leave the house again.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shostie: "For some reason everyone was WAY into faux-incest porn. This may or may not have anything to do with our algorithm relentlessly pushing it onto our home page."


Srsly.  Even married couples are putting 'stepsister' in their vid titles so people will watch them.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I really tried hard to get Brazilian fart porn in to the finals.


Does it have to be brazilian? Seems like a lot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I would not have guessed that in 100 years. I guess the kids got bored of watching human sexuality.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Amateur porn FTW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Lambskincoat: I would not have guessed that in 100 years. I guess the kids got bored of watching human sexuality.

I'm sure it has nothing to do with the pr0n sites scrubbing their content to only be posted by verified accounts in January. Dilute the supply. And you find other things to watch.

/and they laughed at me for downloading videos
//like I was "old"


Yeah, the great purge occurred across several of my favorite sites, eliminating more than half of my favorite videos.

That really hammered home that the cloud really is 'someone else's computer', and if I value something, I need to take steps to ensure it isn't up to someone else if I can continue to access it.

I DO have 35tb of NAS sitting there idle...

BBL, I've got work to do.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Wait, stepsibling/parent porn isn't #1? Could have fooled me.


The acting preparation apparently derives heavily from the Strasberg method of inhabiting the character.

The Actress - SNL
Youtube 9HVH_I04ZrM
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank god my NOT Senator only watches wholesome vanilla porn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: How has Sasha Grey dropped but Mia Khalifa remains?

Angela White is a boss, agree w that one.
Lana Rhoades and Riley Reid are at superstars status at this point.

So many others that are so much better than half the list.
Cadey Mercury ,
Apolonia Lapiedra,
Megan Rain,


Pretty sure Lana Rhodes is so high on this list because of all the other porn stars hate posting her videos to shame her for moving on from the business.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shostie: "For some reason everyone was WAY into faux-incest porn. This may or may not have anything to do with our algorithm relentlessly pushing it onto our home page."


Faux? Riiiiiiiight. The captions are anything but.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 495x475]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just want to know what the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is doing about this epidemic of step-moms getting stuck in furniture and appliances? I mean, I don't think I have seen even ONE recall...WTF?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a shame they don't cover the How-To portion in schools anymore.

NSFW

Monty Python, The Meaning of Life, sex education, 1983
Youtube ejaWq2TXRXE
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Amateur porn FTW


steklo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Amateur porn FTW

[Fark user image 640x564]



Reddit nuking it from the front page was a great evil. At least have a setting somewhere FFS.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's going on in this thread?
 
docilej
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eva Elfie is nice.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who are all those people?

Why, yes, I'm gay. Why do you ask?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine the world we could be living in if porn videos imitated real life.

everyone would be screwing, all the freaking time. Day in, day out. Sex everywhere and anytime.

everyone would want to be a pizza delivery guy or a plumber or a step-dad or step-brother.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: Imagine the world we could be living in if porn videos imitated real life.

everyone would be screwing, all the freaking time. Day in, day out. Sex everywhere and anytime.

everyone would want to be a pizza delivery guy or a plumber or a step-dad or step-brother.


Imagine delivering pizza to your step-sister
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What is a better porn site than PornHub?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Did they invent any new positions in the past year?


Let me check with your mom.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I loved this bit from Amy Schulmer...porn endings.

Amy:  I hate the endings of porn. It always ends the same way, some guy finishing on the actress's face. What a choose your own adventure. They always end the same way. I can see the actress now, "hey, this isn't cool, where did everyone go?" and the poor towel boy that has to clean up after each shoot.

something like that...
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I would not have guessed that in 100 years. I guess the kids got bored of watching human sexuality.


You have seen more naked women than all your ancestors combined.
 
