(KBZK Bozeman)   Everyone likes an interesting obituary but isn't "attacked by canines, with drugs and alcohol as contributing factors" a little overboard?   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the other hand, writing "he was liked by dogs" seems disingenuous.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a cop that write up a wellness call report with the line "Partially Eaten by Cats"
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I knew a cop that write up a wellness call report with the line "Partially Eaten by Cats"


Seems like the opposite of a 'wellness' report.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you don't give canines drugs and alcohol
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article states that drugs and alcohol were contributing factors but it does not make it clear whether drugs and alcohol contributed to the behavior of the dogs or the condition of the victim.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we really need to know the man is lame as well?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get one of those meth head dog gangs looking hard at you and you're done for,
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lame Deer man killed by dogs.   Worst superhero movie ever?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: optikeye: I knew a cop that write up a wellness call report with the line "Partially Eaten by Cats"

Seems like the opposite of a 'wellness' report.


yeah, it's something a neighbor, or family member can call in if they haven't heard from a relative and the neighbors haven't seen them. "Hey, can you go check on XXX to see if he isn't liquifying in the living room"
 
God--
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I knew a cop that write up a wellness call report with the line "Partially Eaten by Cats"


Was it accurate?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eaten by canines trifecta now in play.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He told the old proverb to heart, "May we all die in interesting ways".
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

optikeye: PirateKing: optikeye: I knew a cop that write up a wellness call report with the line "Partially Eaten by Cats"

Seems like the opposite of a 'wellness' report.

yeah, it's something a neighbor, or family member can call in if they haven't heard from a relative and the neighbors haven't seen them. "Hey, can you go check on XXX to see if he isn't liquifying in the living room"


I have cats AND dogs, so the dogs will eat the cats first if anything bad happens to me.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lame deer. Whirlwind. Rosebud.

This article has it all.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

little big man: On the other hand, writing "he was liked by dogs" seems disingenuous.


Well, without the "...maybe a bit too much", then yes.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

optikeye: I knew a cop that write up a wellness call report with the line "Partially Eaten by Cats"


Not to threadjack, but one day a set of human lungs were found along the side of the road in our city.  After the officers searched the area, one officer came over the radio and said "We searched the area and can not seem to find the owner of the lungs".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Okay, so which part is the 'disturbing trend in their community' - drugs and/or alcohol were a contributing factor or attacked by dogs?

I kind of feel like that's a rather crucial detail.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

God--: optikeye: I knew a cop that write up a wellness call report with the line "Partially Eaten by Cats"

Was it accurate?


From my understanding pretty much. It's not uncommon.

"Oh mister FluffTail you'd never eat me would you"
Mister FluffTail: "You might want to order the automatic feeder with the 30 Kilo Kibble Hopper......Just in case."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More of a news item, Subby, not an obituary.  But yes, unfortunately interesting.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Died Tragically Rescuing His Family From The Remains Of A Destroyed Sinking Battleship
 
Jeff5
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never allow a pack of feral dogs to drink, I thought everybody knew that.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Lame Deer man killed by dogs.   Worst superhero movie ever?


His one and only power is turning into a mule deer with a bum leg
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

This is your dog.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

This is your dog, drunk and on drugs.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Apparently the dog problem was noticed before this killing.

From another site that I can't link: "Earlier this year, the tribe passed a new ordinance calling for the elimination of dangerous dogs. It asks that residents report dangerous dogs to tribal officials."
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

God--: optikeye: I knew a cop that write up a wellness call report with the line "Partially Eaten by Cats"

Was it accurate?


Was it Lane Staley?
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was he delicious?
 
