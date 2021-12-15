 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Up to 8 feet of snow expected to fall in Sierra Nevada mountains of California. Milk and bread distributors spotted yacht shopping   (usatoday.com) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, Wind, Precipitation, California, Thunderstorm, Severe weather, Tropical cyclone, Rain, powerful storm  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great news for CA's drought problem.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These aren't Virginians or Georgians, subby. I think people who live in and around the Sierra Nevada have a decent understanding of how to prepare for and deal with snowfall, even when it's significant.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Although it would kind of suck I'm hoping this continues to help the drought situation over in the west.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Milk and bread panic is only a thing in the southeast, aubby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Time to shred some gnar.  Tons of fresh pow pow coming in.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thelibraryladiesdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And here I thought Lake Tahoe was going to dry out completely.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Crater Lake.   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: These aren't Virginians or Georgians, subby. I think people who live in and around the Sierra Nevada have a decent understanding of how to prepare for and deal with snowfall, even when it's significant.


Been in South Lake Tahoe during a 5 foot storm- the city drives dumptruck-sized snow throwers down the street, each one is offloaded by a fleet of dump trucks on a rotating basis- snow's gone in 20 minutes and they reopen the road.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: These aren't Virginians or Georgians, subby. I think people who live in and around the Sierra Nevada have a decent understanding of how to prepare for and deal with snowfall, even when it's significant.


This. Eight feet of snow over several days is more or less an annual event for the Sierra.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: "Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?


It's Sierra Nevada.
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: This is great news for CA's drought problem.


Yeah, but it won't do anything for their mudslide problem this spring.
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's 52 degrees here. Why did Krampus abscond with winter?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: "Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?


Here this might help you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Pocket Ninja: These aren't Virginians or Georgians, subby. I think people who live in and around the Sierra Nevada have a decent understanding of how to prepare for and deal with snowfall, even when it's significant.

This. Eight feet of snow over several days is more or less an annual event for the Sierra.


Like, the name directly translates to The Snowy Mountains.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm excited for the storm. I'll be in my big cabin with my wife and son. Working to finish my novel, and being away from alcohol will help.

Yup, all work and no play for this guy
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A-1 won't do too bad either. Makes the Bergers taste like steak burgers.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Expecting up to 8 inches today where I live. Giggity
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wage0048: Biscuit Tin: This is great news for CA's drought problem.

Yeah, but it won't do anything for their mudslide problem this spring.


Sierra's don't usually mudslide. We
re better than that.

Shiatty Coastal range.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
fingers crossed, we need the water.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Speaker2Animals: "Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?

Here this might help you.

[Fark user image 850x999]


One thing, the Cascade Range doesn't extend that far south.   Lassen is the most southerly range (with it's associated volcanics.   Straight east of Cape Mendocino (where the Cascadia subduction zone begins.   It's the cape poking out into the ocean south of Eureka.)  Your map has them extending south past Lake Tahoe.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Evil Mackerel: Speaker2Animals: "Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?

Here this might help you.

[Fark user image 850x999]

One thing, the Cascade Range doesn't extend that far south.   Lassen is the most southerly range (with it's associated volcanics.   Straight east of Cape Mendocino (where the Cascadia subduction zone begins.   It's the cape poking out into the ocean south of Eureka.)  Your map has them extending south past Lake Tahoe.


What Lake Tahoe? Looks like it's been moved to Death Valley.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those mountains are family owned, operated & argued over.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The 10 day forecast for Reno is showing snow from the 20th to the 29th. I should be able to get in some time in the mountains this Saturday and Sunday. Next week, I could potentially be able to snowboard right out the front door.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: "Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?


The state of Nevada was named after a city in California, which is where the mining companies that controlled the majority of the Comstock Lode were based.  The city is, in turn, named after the mountains.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Almond futures hit hardest.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I say this Canuckishly - 8' (2.4m) is a f**k-ton (&/or f**k-tonne) of snow.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Evil Mackerel: Speaker2Animals: "Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?

Here this might help you.

[Fark user image 850x999]

One thing, the Cascade Range doesn't extend that far south.   Lassen is the most southerly range (with it's associated volcanics.   Straight east of Cape Mendocino (where the Cascadia subduction zone begins.   It's the cape poking out into the ocean south of Eureka.)  Your map has them extending south past Lake Tahoe.


Given the watermark on the map, all I can say is, you get what you pay for...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Speaker2Animals: "Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?

The state of Nevada was named after a city in California, which is where the mining companies that controlled the majority of the Comstock Lode were based.  The city is, in turn, named after the mountains.


So that's how a place with no snow came to be called 'Snowy'
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Evil Mackerel: Speaker2Animals: "Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?

Here this might help you.

[Fark user image 850x999]

One thing, the Cascade Range doesn't extend that far south.   Lassen is the most southerly range (with it's associated volcanics.   Straight east of Cape Mendocino (where the Cascadia subduction zone begins.   It's the cape poking out into the ocean south of Eureka.)  Your map has them extending south past Lake Tahoe.


Hah, that map also has areas below sea level filled in with blue, making it look like Death Valley and the entire Salton Sink around the Salton Sea are watery, among others.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Although it would kind of suck I'm hoping this continues to help the drought situation over in the west.


It doesn't help all that much.   Early season snow is melted and in the ocean by New Years.  We will get big melts over the next few weeks.   It will help create a base for the ski resorts.  With snow making gear they can maintain their pack on the slopes.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fireball and Doritos, more likely.

/ I live in the Mountains of Nevada Mountains, so I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: What Lake Tahoe? Looks like it's been moved to Death Valley.


It appears that no lakes are shown on that map.  It's an elevation map.  The areas shown in blue are areas that are at or below sea level, not necessarily areas covered by water.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Those mountains are family owned, operated & argued over.


My go-to beer!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Lifeless: Speaker2Animals: "Mountains of Nevada Mountains," submitter?

The state of Nevada was named after a city in California, which is where the mining companies that controlled the majority of the Comstock Lode were based.  The city is, in turn, named after the mountains.

So that's how a place with no snow came to be called 'Snowy'


Having grown up in Northern Nevada, I can assure you that Nevada is most assuredly not "a place with no snow."
 
