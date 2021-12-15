 Skip to content
(Patch)   Some people get coal in their stocking, Goodwill gets a grenade in their donation box   (patch.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh dear.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In Victorian times, the pineapple was a symbol of hospitality.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somehow this happens every year.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As a little kid, I was head-over-heels for trains.  Model trains, actual trains, books on trains, train conventions.  You name it, I was there.

Around the first grade I'd put together my birthday/Christmas wish list, both being in December, and right on there was "coal".

And I'll tell you what.  My aunt and uncle got me two fist sized lumps of coal and it was the farking best thing ever.  I still have a few surviving pieces of that anthracite and proudly display them as treasures.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning: the militant wing of the Salvation Army.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lemme guess... Inert?

//Reads article
//Yep, inert
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Lemme guess... Inert?

//Reads article
//Yep, inert


That's a lot better than ert
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Donation Box" is the title of my new 'Do-Gooder' porn epic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Larry walks in to the Goodwill store.  He is happy o see it's empty.
Cashier:  How can I help you?
Larry:  I'd like a grenade

Cashier:  Green or blue?
Larry:  Green
Cashier:  Round or Pineapple
Larry:  Pineapple
Cashier:  Ert or Inert
Larry Ert
Cashier:  Hey!  Do we have any green pineapple ert grenades?
(people pop out from behind the counters)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hope the homeless guy, sleeping in there is ok
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In America, there are Millions of people who would Love to get a grenade in their stocking. Goodwill is being picky and rude!
 
mudpants
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Them things are worth some money !
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: As a little kid, I was head-over-heels for trains.  Model trains, actual trains, books on trains, train conventions.  You name it, I was there.

Around the first grade I'd put together my birthday/Christmas wish list, both being in December, and right on there was "coal".

And I'll tell you what.  My aunt and uncle got me two fist sized lumps of coal and it was the farking best thing ever.  I still have a few surviving pieces of that anthracite and proudly display them as treasures.



--My Dad used to take us to steamshows / antique engine events back in the day, and the smell of burning coal in those big old steam engines was pure nostalgia. Coal is a strange attractor, but I get it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46RZd​f​qHodo
^ 150HP Case Steam engine pulls 35 tons

See also:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR7Q2​7​cIEvo
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Futurama Santa seen giggling in an alley nearby...
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PirateKing: In Victorian times, the pineapple was a symbol of hospitality.


In the 70s and 80s, an upside down pineapple was a "sign" to other swingers that you were down to clown. Just learned that this week.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CzarChasm: Coal is a strange attractor, but I get it.


I spent a semester in western Ireland during the cold months. They burn dried peat there, which is basically squishy coal. Hated the smell at the time, but 20 years later, every time I smell something like it, I can't get enough.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The war on Christmas never ends
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Appropriate for your coaler friends and family.

I dare you to give them stockings full of coal.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: JustHereForThePics: Lemme guess... Inert?

//Reads article
//Yep, inert

That's a lot better than ert


First you put on your iron shirt
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that Goodwill is not a standard non-profit in that the community benefits they provide are jobs at Goodwill stores.

That way they are able to claim wages, rent, electricity, etc. as contributions and not operating costs.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On top of a Goodwill, all colored in Teal, I lost my freedom, when somebody squealed

I went to the gift box
And the parade
Some people threw T shirts
I threw a grenade
 
