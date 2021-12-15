 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gawker)   Hide your little ones from this cantankerous Santa-hating Sicilian bishop that says Babbo Natale (Santa) is just a made up character who represents everything wrong with modern consumerism   (gawker.com) divider line
48
    More: Amusing, Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Ded Moroz, Saint Nicholas, spokesperson Don Alessandro Paolino, idea of Santa Claus, Italian bishop, diocesan website  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so torn about this.

My first thought is to say that he's right - it's a ridiculous practice that only feeds commercialism and results in unnecessary childhood trauma.
_________________

My second thought is that Terry Pratchett was much smarter than I am and he made a good point in the Hogfather:
"All right," said Susan. "I'm not stupid. You're saying humans need... fantasies to make life bearable."

REALLY? AS IF IT WAS SOME KIND OF PINK PILL? NO. HUMANS NEED FANTASY TO BE HUMAN. TO BE THE PLACE WHERE THE FALLING ANGEL MEETS THE RISING APE.

"Tooth fairies? Hogfathers? Little-"

YES. AS PRACTICE. YOU HAVE TO START OUT LEARNING TO BELIEVE THE LITTLE LIES.

"So we can believe the big ones?"

YES. JUSTICE. MERCY. DUTY. THAT SORT OF THING.

"They're not the same at all!"

YOU THINK SO? THEN TAKE THE UNIVERSE AND GRIND IT DOWN TO THE FINEST POWDER AND SIEVE IT THROUGH THE FINEST SIEVE AND THEN SHOW ME ONE ATOM OF JUSTICE, ONE MOLECULE OF MERCY. AND YET-Death waved a hand. AND YET YOU ACT AS IF THERE IS SOME IDEAL ORDER IN THE WORLD, AS IF THERE IS SOME...SOME RIGHTNESS IN THE UNIVERSE BY WHICH IT MAY BE JUDGED.

"Yes, but people have got to believe that, or what's the point-"

MY POINT EXACTLY."
_________________

My third thought is that the bishop probably doesn't like the competition with his own made up character who needs money.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Santa, it's that farking elf on a shelf's fault.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad my parents never told us Santa was real.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is not wrong.  And as a resistance fighter in the War on Christmas, I can not stress it enough.  We want the "holiday" destroyed specifically because it is nothing other than worshiping at the feet of The Shopping Mall.
 
Unknown Subject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's right, we need to go back to doing this holiday the traditional way: burning a yule log to honor Thor!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? He's not wrong...
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned hiding the pickle in the tree yet?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Has anyone mentioned hiding the pickle in the tree yet?


Hey, hey... let's keep it clean.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have spent a Black Friday in Wal Mart.

Do that and then tell us how wonderful Xmas is.


More people die on the holidays than any other day.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elf unemployment soon to skyrocket.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, he's got a point with the out-of-control consumerism. We should not measure the "success" of a holiday by how much crap was bought.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It really difficult to argue against plain truth.

I think it would have more weight coming from somebody that hasn't dedicated their life to fantasy characters while passing a collection plate.

Besides, kids can still like and "believe" in Santa on the same level as all of the other made up shiat they watch and engage with. They don't think cartoon characters are real and still enjoy them.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: He's right, we need to go back to doing this holiday the traditional way: burning a yule log to honor Thor!


No, the true X-mas god is Krampus!

Obey spoiled children or face the wrath of Krampus.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rent Party: We want the "holiday" destroyed specifically because it is nothing other than worshiping at the feet of The Shopping Mall.


So, you're saying that in the War on Christmas, you're the equivalent of one of those Japanese soldiers abandoned on a desolate island in 1945 who didn't learn until decades later that the war was over and spent the intervening time trying to fight?

The Shopping Mall is dead, soldier. The 90's are over, and it's time to come home.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
was this told to children before or after he touched them?
 
blasterz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah, the delicious irony of a guy whose livelihood depends on stories of a magical sky wizard telling kids they should call their parents liars for talking about Santa.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Dude is not wrong.  And as a resistance fighter in the War on Christmas, I can not stress it enough.  We want the "holiday" destroyed specifically because it is nothing other than worshiping at the feet of The Shopping Mall.


Are shopping malls still a thing where you live? I assumed everyone is just signing half their paychecks over to Jeff Bezos now.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Dude is not wrong.  And as a resistance fighter in the War on Christmas, I can not stress it enough.  We want the "holiday" destroyed specifically because it is nothing other than worshiping at the feet of The Shopping Mall.


Christmas is what you make it!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Knows something about Sicilians
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There does need to be a better mascot for being a consumer whore.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dyslexic bishop going after Santa?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The red color of his coat was chosen by Coca-Cola for advertising purposes

I would like to have whatever he is smoking.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So a Catholic Bishop is denying the existence of St Nicholas? 

He's just being pissy because no one got him a nice panettone on 6th December.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Insisting on lying to children about this stuff has always struck me as bizarre, and probably not healthy.

"Santa" didn't make Xmas any more "magical" when I was a kid. Nor did the tooth fairy lie provide any benefit to me or my siblings as children.

But people get REALLY defensive about their dumb lies for children. I suspect a lot of people react that way because on some level they're aware that they're priming little kids for a lifetime of believing in other lies - religious myths. And these little "harmless" lies need to be seen as harmless so no one points out how bizarre it really is to lie to kids about you not getting them gifts for a holiday, "because reasons".
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Rent Party: We want the "holiday" destroyed specifically because it is nothing other than worshiping at the feet of The Shopping Mall.

So, you're saying that in the War on Christmas, you're the equivalent of one of those Japanese soldiers abandoned on a desolate island in 1945 who didn't learn until decades later that the war was over and spent the intervening time trying to fight?

The Shopping Mall is dead, soldier. The 90's are over, and it's time to come home.


Shopping Malls here are clearly a metaphor intended to be understood by the aging population of Fark.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So is Jesus.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In our house, Santa brings clothes and socks. The good stuff comes from mom and dad. However, my 6 year old son is so close to getting that Santa isn't real. He knows magic is fantasy, and that Santa has to use magic to visit everyone in a night, and yet that final connection hasn't yet been made. We're expecting it soon. We don't want to outright tell him, because we don't want him blabbing it at school and giving some other parent a headache when their kid comes home asking if Santa is real.

/also celebrate Hannukah
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Dude is not wrong.  And as a resistance fighter in the War on Christmas, I can not stress it enough.  We want the "holiday" destroyed specifically because it is nothing other than worshiping at the feet of The Shopping Mall.


True, and many more reasons. For the materialists: "Did you see what __ got __ for Christmas!?"  *and/or* "Did you see ___ only got ___ for Christmas!?" For the misanthropic hypocrites: "Seeing hungry people is a drag, but I gave at Christmas, so...." For lazy parents: "Stop it! Santa is watching!"
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It always amuses me at this time of year when I see a Jewish merchant (or what is know to be a company owned by Jews) advertising his/her wares while a "scratchy" recording of "Oh Come All Ye Faithful" plays in the background and wishing all the Christians a "Merry Christmas".
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: "The red color of his coat was chosen by Coca-Cola for advertising purposes

I would like to have whatever he is smoking.


It's a common misconception, but Coca-cola did have a direct impact on the way "Santa" was visualized today and we've been stuck with it ever since.

https://www.coca-colacompany.com/au/fa​qs/is-it-true-that-santa-traditionally​-wears-red-because-of-coca-cola

Personally, if there has to be a personification of Christmas giving, I prefer  something like this:

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Christmas has always been a commercial holiday since before it was called Christmas.

It has always been about buying things and spending money and boosting the economy.

Maybe some people should stop trying to make it about Jesus.

/that's right, take the Christ out of Christmas.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh the irony of a religious person calling out made up characters...
 
Randrew
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: More people die on the holidays than any other day.


That is good.

At least most of them get to have a good time with family and whatnot right before they go.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember when I let my kids in on the big secret. I said promise not to tell your friends, they may not be ready for it.  They promised, so I told them, Virgin birth of Jesus is a bigger myth than Santa bringing gifts and a bunny filling an Easter basket.
But be good anyway.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: jaivirtualcard: "The red color of his coat was chosen by Coca-Cola for advertising purposes

I would like to have whatever he is smoking.

It's a common misconception, but Coca-cola did have a direct impact on the way "Santa" was visualized today and we've been stuck with it ever since.

https://www.coca-colacompany.com/au/fa​qs/is-it-true-that-santa-traditionally​-wears-red-because-of-coca-cola

Personally, if there has to be a personification of Christmas giving, I prefer  something like this:

[s.yimg.com image 546x674]


I like this too. It's reminiscent of Jung's Wildman or Woodwose architype.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shut your piehole and fix my shoes, Geppetto
 
sat1va
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If only this bishop could continue this line of logic and conclude there's no good reason to believe in a god or the Jesus myth, and that the Catholic church is just a giant mechanism to syphon money to the pedophile cult at the Vatican.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't have to pay the CC bill if you are dead.

/smart.jpg
 
Igors_Be_Us [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I suspect La Befana  had the bishop put a hit out on Santa.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Christmas has always been a commercial holiday since before it was called Christmas.

It has always been about buying things and spending money and boosting the economy.

Maybe some people should stop trying to make it about Jesus.

/that's right, take the Christ out of Christmas.


Before Capitalism, what grand economy were you boosting?

I would assume Christmas came more as a holiday co-opt that coincided with the last of the good food being available. You can't just wish a holiday into existence back then like you can now with 6 month ramp times and international shipping, and internet sales.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: big pig peaches: Christmas has always been a commercial holiday since before it was called Christmas.

It has always been about buying things and spending money and boosting the economy.

Maybe some people should stop trying to make it about Jesus.

/that's right, take the Christ out of Christmas.

Before Capitalism, what grand economy were you boosting?

I would assume Christmas came more as a holiday co-opt that coincided with the last of the good food being available. You can't just wish a holiday into existence back then like you can now with 6 month ramp times and international shipping, and internet sales.


Rome.
 
Randrew
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Shut your piehole and fix my shoes, Gelato


/Pet perve
 
Randrew
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: AppleOptionEsc: big pig peaches: Christmas has always been a commercial holiday since before it was called Christmas.

It has always been about buying things and spending money and boosting the economy.

Maybe some people should stop trying to make it about Jesus.

/that's right, take the Christ out of Christmas.

Before Capitalism, what grand economy were you boosting?

I would assume Christmas came more as a holiday co-opt that coincided with the last of the good food being available. You can't just wish a holiday into existence back then like you can now with 6 month ramp times and international shipping, and internet sales.

Rome.


I'm an Roman cowboy, ridin' all day long.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Randrew: Turbo Cojones: More people die on the holidays than any other day.

That is good.

At least most of them get to have a good time with family and whatnot right before they go.


Or, taken another way, they're given one final and greatest opportunity to traumatize their families for life.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: There does need to be a better mascot for being a consumer whore.


bitterfilms.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My mom told me when you stop believing in Santa he stops bringing you presents, consequently, I still believe in Santa.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm sure Krampus is real and haunt's teh Sicilian's dreams.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.