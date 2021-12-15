 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   This one time at violin camp   (yahoo.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the victims were prone to violins?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A South Korean teen who attacked a 13-year-old girl with a knife at a violin camp at Indiana University allegedly tried to hire his cellmate at Clay County Jail in Brazil, Indiana, to kill 14 people, including the victim's parents.

Time for the comma comments.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, everybody knows you go for the flute player.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe there was a typo on his invitation.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dongwook Ko

zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violin camp is like the playground in West Side Story, except there's no dance fights, just fiddle fights.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But....what about the Sax and Violins?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The perfect example of a low-intelligence psychopath. Too disorganized, impulsive, and ignorant to get away with it for long.
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Ferris pass-out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heheh dong
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got really strung out, man.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: A South Korean teen who attacked a 13-year-old girl with a knife at a violin camp at Indiana University allegedly tried to hire his cellmate at Clay County Jail in Brazil, Indiana, to kill 14 people, including the victim's parents.

Time for the comma comments.


I know, i know
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip. Your cell mate is not your friend. He doesn't want to be there any more than you do and will roll on you in an instant if they can use it to leverage their asses out of there.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Dude, everybody knows you go for the flute player.


X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A school employee reportedly heard her screams and immediately came to help Ko off the victim...

Well, that story certainly took a dark and unexpected turn.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say they should string him up, but the court shouldn't bow under pressure. Just because he was fingered, too much media exposure might fiddle with the results.

uh...

rosin. rosin rosin rosin.

p-rosin? prison? no.

String... pluck...

pluck m-i-t-a prison? p-rosin?

Dang.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be hilarious is his last name was "Tiny".
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Korean for incel?
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Pro tip. Your cell mate is not your friend. He doesn't want to be there any more than you do and will roll on you in an instant if they can use it to leverage their asses out of there.


Especially, if he is sitting there with a new IPad and says, "Alright, now tell me exactly what you want me to do again, in a loud, clear voice."
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Dude, everybody knows you go for the flute player.


Give me a good tromboner any day.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Pro tip. Your cell mate is not your friend. He doesn't want to be there any more than you do and will roll on you in an instant if they can use it to leverage their asses out of there.


Why would you pick anybody who gets caught in the first place?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's a dark af reboot of 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first rule of violin camp....
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Now that's a dark af reboot of 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯


Donger...where is my knife ?
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"South Korean student"

Yeah, they crack under stress. Very stressful school system.

"Cellmate"

Kid learns fast.

"Brazil"

Huh. Weird.

"Indiana"

Oh, it makes sense now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
South Korean teen in Brazil, Indiana@?!@?

I'm In Dallas, Pennsylvania at the California University. Am I safe?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Pro tip. Your cell mate is not your friend. He doesn't want to be there any more than you do and will roll on you in an instant if they can use it to leverage their asses out of there.


or leverage their ass to get out
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fearthecowboy: A South Korean teen who attacked a 13-year-old girl with a knife at a violin camp at Indiana University allegedly tried to hire his cellmate at Clay County Jail in Brazil, Indiana, to kill 14 people, including the victim's parents.

My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Ferris pass-out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.


Thank you, Simone.
 
Birnone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

smokewon: FleshFlapps: Pro tip. Your cell mate is not your friend. He doesn't want to be there any more than you do and will roll on you in an instant if they can use it to leverage their asses out of there.

Why would you pick anybody who gets caught in the first place?


Because it's pure genius when you think about it. The hired killer will kill the targets, then get caught again and go to prison. No loose ends for Ko to worry about. What's the killer going to do, tell police that Ko was the mastermind of the crime? That would make him a snitch and snitches get stitches. The plan is foolproof.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Birnone: The plan is foolproof.


In a Hollywood summer heist movie starring Ryan Reynolds sort of way.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Dude, everybody knows you go for the flute player.


Cello players like it when there's a big instrument between their legs.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
... Vanya Hargreeves?
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Violin camp is like the playground in West Side Story, except there's no dance fights, just fiddle fights.


Pro symphony violinist here. Violin Camp involved smoking copious amounts of weed, getting laid, and sometimes we practiced violin too.
 
