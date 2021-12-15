 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Principal to 6-year old girl: Hey sweetie where's your sister? We haven't seen her at school in a while? Little Girl: "Oakley is no more. She went out in the woods to play and was eaten by wolves" Principal: Hello 911?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed that it was obvious the principal was overreacting. Wow was I wrong.

Meth, man. Not even once.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good lord everyone in that child's life sounds like a POS.   The Grandparents hadn't seen her since 2020 and didn't raise any questions?   WTF?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Poor Oakley. She could have grown up to be President.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Good lord everyone in that child's life sounds like a POS.   The Grandparents hadn't seen her since 2020 and didn't raise any questions?   WTF?


Family was displaced by a house fire, and no one noticed that one of the children just wasn't there?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Should have blamed dingoes.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She was delicious.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Good lord everyone in that child's life sounds like a POS.


The older sister seems cool.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm failing to understand any of the identified timelines in that story.
 
Terlis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Good lord everyone in that child's life sounds like a POS.   The Grandparents hadn't seen her since 2020 and didn't raise any questions?   WTF?


This is the one I question.  Did the grandparents see the older daughter and the parents since Dec 2020?  So they just didn't question why the other kid wasn't around?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to "Fluffy ran away"?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Little Red Riding Hood was not saved by the Hunter.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Man, there are some horrible parents out there. Mine made some mistakes as parents, as have I.

These monsters make me feel like Parent of the F*cking Century.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/st​a​tus/1385826991010578436/photo/1

.... he was delicious.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm failing to understand any of the identified timelines in that story.


Apparently President Ford was reincarnated as a five-year-old girl.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stories like this turn my stomach into a knotted ball of nerves and muscle. The most important goal of humanity should be the protection of children. It's the reason we justify all the horrible, horrible things we do as a species. If I had the right set of skills, I'd spend the rest of my life hunting down adults that harm children.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These two look totally methed up
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: DoBeDoBeDo: Good lord everyone in that child's life sounds like a POS.   The Grandparents hadn't seen her since 2020 and didn't raise any questions?   WTF?

Family was displaced by a house fire, and no one noticed that one of the children just wasn't there?


Considering the parents look like (and probably are) meth-heads, I have a pretty good idea how that house fire started...

/surprised it didn't explode
 
wxboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you fail to get your gun.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Good lord everyone in that child's life sounds like a POS.   The Grandparents hadn't seen her since 2020 and didn't raise any questions?   WTF?


I agree! there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for any grandparents to be cut out of their grandchildren's life!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: The search for young Oakley began when the principal of the Oakville School District

Did the family also like on Oak St.? Did the move there from Oakland? Did they vacation in Thousand Oaks? Was she last seen in an Oak Tree and did they own a winery known for oakey flavours?

Anyhow, the first red flag on this family was naming a kid after sunglasses.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Stories like this turn my stomach into a knotted ball of nerves and muscle. The most important goal of humanity should be the protection of children. It's the reason we justify all the horrible, horrible things we do as a species. If I had the right set of skills, I'd spend the rest of my life hunting down adults that harm children.


Are you young?

Join the FBI, its not impossible by any means.. Even as a non-agent clerk, there are many who have made it their life's work to discover these people and bring justice.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should have the parents fed to wolves. Feet first.  Over the course of a week.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: DoBeDoBeDo: Good lord everyone in that child's life sounds like a POS.

The older sister seems cool.


Unless she's the one who sent her sister to the cornfield?
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
... seriously, I am confused.  They say she was last seen alive Feb 10th, at the top of the article, but then there's this

> Bowers and Carlson have reportedly claimed the last time they saw Oakley alive was Nov. 30, but investigators have not been able to uncover any evidence that she was alive after the family was displaced by a fire at their home on Nov. 6

... so... what is the real timeframe here?
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Stories like this turn my stomach into a knotted ball of nerves and muscle. The most important goal of humanity should be the protection of children. It's the reason we justify all the horrible, horrible things we do as a species. If I had the right set of skills, I'd spend the rest of my life hunting down adults that harm children.


hmmm, I wonder how many children die because they can't get access to healthcare?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: FTA: The search for young Oakley began when the principal of the Oakville School District

Did the family also like on Oak St.? Did the move there from Oakland? Did they vacation in Thousand Oaks? Was she last seen in an Oak Tree and did they own a winery known for oakey flavours?

Anyhow, the first red flag on this family was naming a kid after sunglasses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Too bad she didn't have this:
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tweakers. What a surprise. Its all over your stupid tweaking faces. Everyone that meets you knows you re a tweaker.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, did the kid die in the fire and the parents went into denial?
Or are we talking "casey anthony on meth"?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Ambitwistor: DoBeDoBeDo: Good lord everyone in that child's life sounds like a POS.

The older sister seems cool.

Unless she's the one who sent her sister to the cornfield?


http://hyperboleandahalf.blogspot.com​/​2011/01/wolves.html


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
....who would name their kid Oakley...


.....ohhhhh
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: DoBeDoBeDo: Good lord everyone in that child's life sounds like a POS. The Grandparents hadn't seen her since 2020 and didn't raise any questions? WTF?

I agree! there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for any grandparents to be cut out of their grandchildren's life!


My mother will *never* meet my child, my mother is *psycho*.  And I will do anything to keep them apart.

There are many reasons.  But I'm going to suspect that in this case, it's the parents not the grandparents that are psycho.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: If I had the right set of skills, I'd spend the rest of my life hunting down adults that harm children.


I saw that movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x444]

These two look totally methed up


They also look like they'd be the wolves in question.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
bet they find her at grandma's house.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A dingo ate my baby.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: ... seriously, I am confused.  They say she was last seen alive Feb 10th, at the top of the article, but then there's this

> Bowers and Carlson have reportedly claimed the last time they saw Oakley alive was Nov. 30, but investigators have not been able to uncover any evidence that she was alive after the family was displaced by a fire at their home on Nov. 6

... so... what is the real timeframe here?


The last time any third party saw the girl alive was Feb. 10th.
The parents claimed they "saw her alive" on Nov. 30.
The presumption is that she was alive before the fire, since she had not officially been reported missing before that date.
There is no evidence she was alive after the Nov. 6 fire, which is when the family came to the attention of authorities.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kpaxoid: Whatever happened to "Fluffy ran away"?


My sister? She's living on a big farm upstate.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This seems like a good jumping off point for serious discussion of requiring licensure to have children. Some people should not be allowed.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChrisDe: kpaxoid: Whatever happened to "Fluffy ran away"?

My sister? She's living on a big farm upstate.


Oakley's on the roof.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PickleBarrel: RobotSpider: Stories like this turn my stomach into a knotted ball of nerves and muscle. The most important goal of humanity should be the protection of children. It's the reason we justify all the horrible, horrible things we do as a species. If I had the right set of skills, I'd spend the rest of my life hunting down adults that harm children.

hmmm, I wonder how many children die because they can't get access to healthcare?


There is a big difference between "dying of an otherwise preventable disease because your loving parents can't afford to take you to the doctor" and "dying because your tweaker parents haven't bought any food in six weeks and locked you outside in the winter when they were crashing".

But you knew that and were just being an ignoramus.
 
