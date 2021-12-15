 Skip to content
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracker please.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.... so shall we also assume "honkey" is verboten as well?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well you do have to make a choice here and learn to live with it.

1: NO ONE can use A NY racial slurs, ANYWHERE, at ANYTIME, no exceptions ever. To use any in any way is to be a racists, period the end, that's our cultural norm.

OR

2: Special  situations systematically defined for who can use what racial slurs when and we are all ok with that, no questions asked, that's our cultural norm.


personally i'm in on the 1 part.
because it's fooking racists to believe some people, by their race, are allowed to use words other people, by their race, are not allowed to use.
Fook that idea.

but hey i can compromise, if we have to go with idea. then ok, the word love, is my word, and not one of you other race shiatwhiffs better have the on your lips.
BTW i am a race of one as i define it, so whole world fook off, love is not yours, you all dirty the world by just speaking it.
And ther we are, everyone le is free t claim whatever for their own, i'll not use those words. And the fook you do not know what love is, you can not give it or receive it, so the fook you do not speak of it. We all good then or did you want do the whole, all words for everyone equally, and all ugly words are ugly al the time, no matter who says them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now available in industrial strength
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know.

'Cracker' is a pretty good description for a lot of the white people I know.

They're flaky, too salty, and have poor taste.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seeing how I am one, I believe the rule is only I get to use it.

Unless that's changed of course.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: .... so shall we also assume "honkey" is verboten as well?


Honkey honkey!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think it's stupid but also sort of makes sense from a moderation standpoint. They don't like gray areas, it requires thinking.

I also consider myself a low grade socialist and I can't imagine watching a socialist or any political broadcast on twitch. It can only be terrible.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x637]

Now available in industrial strength


Thats just restaurant size. Industrial strength would be cheese from a power washer
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's fine he's white. That's our word.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm partial to ofay myself. I had to check the slur dictionary to make sure I spelled it right and found out "eggplant" is a slur for a black person. Someone should probably notify the emoji people.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Attractive and successful European-American
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When choosing a hill to die on,
Saltines might not be a first choice....

//it's the racist term that gets bullied by all the other racist terms for being too nerdy...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And by "slur dictionary" I mean the first hit on Google. I lost the slur dictionary all white people are given at birth ages ago.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What the hell man thats our word.
 
miscreant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: steklo: [Fark user image 850x637]

Now available in industrial strength

Thats just restaurant size. Industrial strength would be cheese from a power washer


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

genner: It's fine he's white. That's our word.


Ah damn you!!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost. One less "streamer" is perfectly fine with me.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's a Piker. Name should've told you.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile there are streamers with white supremacy shiat in the background of their streams all the time.

Ban all or none
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x637]

Now available in industrial strength


Fark user imageView Full Size

..Thinks subby has gone crackers though...
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At some point last century it started also being used specifically by Black people against racist white people

Did the word "racist" get moved to the wrong part of that sentence? It's a word that racist black people, as in black people who are racist specifically, use against white people, as in all white people in general.

Like ... if they actually intended to write that the way they ended up writing it that's some "the civil war was about states rights" levels of willful stupidity, so I'm assuming grammatical error?

// Vaush getting filterpwned for literally discussing the filter is objectively hilarious given his whole schtick.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, I have to agree with Twitch here. Don't tolerate racism.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: .... so shall we also assume "honkey" is verboten as well?


Hillbilly should be on that list too then. And redneck. both are used to denigrate white folk.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought it referred to the guys on horse who cracked whips at slaves.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cancel Culture in action.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meat0918: ekdikeo4: .... so shall we also assume "honkey" is verboten as well?

Hillbilly should be on that list too then. And redneck. both are used to denigrate white folk.


By other white people. Race doesn't seem to be an issue here.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PvtStash: well you do have to make a choice here and learn to live with it.

1: NO ONE can use A NY racial slurs, ANYWHERE, at ANYTIME, no exceptions ever. To use any in any way is to be a racists, period the end, that's our cultural norm.

OR

2: Special  situations systematically defined for who can use what racial slurs when and we are all ok with that, no questions asked, that's our cultural norm.


personally i'm in on the 1 part.
because it's fooking racists to believe some people, by their race, are allowed to use words other people, by their race, are not allowed to use.
Fook that idea.


The difference being this:  the United States wasn't built on the sweat and blood of a bunch of enslaved white people while their Black plantation-owning masters and foremen would whip them while calling them "crackers."

Punch up, not down.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'Cracker' is ssssoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo offensive!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of peckerwoods
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: I'm partial to ofay myself. I had to check the slur dictionary to make sure I spelled it right and found out "eggplant" is a slur for a black person. Someone should probably notify the emoji people.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, the South, anyway.

/made that addendum for the pedants among us.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: .... so shall we also assume "honkey" is verboten as well?


CSB:

When I was a little kid, I thought that was the sound that one of those squeeze-ball horns used to make.  "HOOONK-ey. HOOOONK-ey."

End csb.

/beep beep!
 
Greylight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Classism is not racism.  It is however indicative of a deeply ingrained ignorance complete with power differential that is similar to racism.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: I'm partial to ofay myself. I had to check the slur dictionary to make sure I spelled it right and found out "eggplant" is a slur for a black person. Someone should probably notify the emoji people.


You didn't watch The Jerk very closely did you?


/ Iron Balls McGinty can tell you all the euphemisms..
 
GreenSun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
shiat man/woman. We're entering the era of Voldemort. Can't even give a hint of what *IT* is. "THE WORD THAT SHALL NOT BE SAID".

Well what word? I guess the idea is the whole world will forget it eventually until the time comes that nobody knows what the word is to begin with. Total erasure.

So in short, don't be a racist against ANYONE.

Merry christmas you broken cookie.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xanadian: PvtStash: well you do have to make a choice here and learn to live with it.

1: NO ONE can use A NY racial slurs, ANYWHERE, at ANYTIME, no exceptions ever. To use any in any way is to be a racists, period the end, that's our cultural norm.

OR

2: Special  situations systematically defined for who can use what racial slurs when and we are all ok with that, no questions asked, that's our cultural norm.


personally i'm in on the 1 part.
because it's fooking racists to believe some people, by their race, are allowed to use words other people, by their race, are not allowed to use.
Fook that idea.

The difference being this:  the United States wasn't built on the sweat and blood of a bunch of enslaved white people while their Black plantation-owning masters and foremen would whip them while calling them "crackers."

Punch up, not down.


So you can't imagine it's possible to punch up, without going for the racists low hanging fruit to do it?
Why try harder when what's easy is there for the taking?
I mean if that's the attitude, striving for any morality seems a whole world of pointless effort away.

Why rise above shiat, if we encourage, allow, and even uplift with financial sucess, those who do not?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x637]

Now available in industrial strength


So much sodium.....
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe they're Robbie Coltrane fans?

https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detai​l​/B006Y5FZ5A
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB: I'm a super pale Caucasian guy. Many years ago I was working a phone support job. I'm coming back from lunch and I'm in the home stretch. I have the next two days off.

They had us split into teams with each team having their own section. I come back to my team's section smiling.

Coworker (also Caucasian): "Don't you dare come back to this job smiling you... you... cracker."

Me: (fake gasping) "Did you just call me a cracker you honky?"

I found out later from a coworker on another team that someone overheard us and ran to HR. They were very upset because HR's response was "But they're both white. Call me if they say the n-word."
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xanadian: PvtStash: well you do have to make a choice here and learn to live with it.

1: NO ONE can use A NY racial slurs, ANYWHERE, at ANYTIME, no exceptions ever. To use any in any way is to be a racists, period the end, that's our cultural norm.

OR

2: Special  situations systematically defined for who can use what racial slurs when and we are all ok with that, no questions asked, that's our cultural norm.


personally i'm in on the 1 part.
because it's fooking racists to believe some people, by their race, are allowed to use words other people, by their race, are not allowed to use.
Fook that idea.

The difference being this:  the United States wasn't built on the sweat and blood of a bunch of enslaved white people while their Black plantation-owning masters and foremen would whip them while calling them "crackers."

Punch up, not down.


You can both be right here. It's absolutely the very least of the race-based slurs, and if it even puts a half-twist in the elastic of your shorts, let alone wads them up, then you really need to reevaluate your life. BUT; it's still on the list, and if you're gonna ban the list then it's gonna be included.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: xanadian: PvtStash: well you do have to make a choice here and learn to live with it.

1: NO ONE can use A NY racial slurs, ANYWHERE, at ANYTIME, no exceptions ever. To use any in any way is to be a racists, period the end, that's our cultural norm.

OR

2: Special  situations systematically defined for who can use what racial slurs when and we are all ok with that, no questions asked, that's our cultural norm.


personally i'm in on the 1 part.
because it's fooking racists to believe some people, by their race, are allowed to use words other people, by their race, are not allowed to use.
Fook that idea.

The difference being this:  the United States wasn't built on the sweat and blood of a bunch of enslaved white people while their Black plantation-owning masters and foremen would whip them while calling them "crackers."

Punch up, not down.

You can both be right here. It's absolutely the very least of the race-based slurs, and if it even puts a half-twist in the elastic of your shorts, let alone wads them up, then you really need to reevaluate your life. BUT; it's still on the list, and if you're gonna ban the list then it's gonna be included.


Have to agree.  But it would be hilarious if a company put out a list of acceptable racial slurs along with a statement that all other slurs would be unacceptable.  Maybe one per racial group?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I believe the Twitch streamer who named his character "darter yag" and the one who called his friend the F-slur while saying it was a gamer word are both still platformed.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreenSun: shiat man/woman. We're entering the era of Voldemort. Can't even give a hint of what *IT* is. "THE WORD THAT SHALL NOT BE SAID".

Well what word? I guess the idea is the whole world will forget it eventually until the time comes that nobody knows what the word is to begin with. Total erasure.

So in short, don't be a racist against ANYONE.

Merry christmas you broken cookie.


It's like the apocryphal etymology of the word 'bear'. The myth was that if you said the actual name of the animal, you'd summon it and it would eat you. So they called it 'the brown one' which descends to us as 'bear'

So if you're racist you should be eaten by bears.

It's science.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you can repeatedly use the slur in an article about its use, without censoring any uses of it, it's clearly not much of a slur.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

genner: It's fine he's white. That's our word.


He's as white as St. Nick

/he's Turkish
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Have to agree.  But it would be hilarious if a company put out a list of acceptable racial slurs along with a statement that all other slurs would be unacceptable.  Maybe one per racial group?


I dunno. It's going to be awfully hard to choose between Honkey and Cracker. It's a bit like trying to choose which venereal disease you'd like...


I think Honkey. 2 syllables of laughable glory....
 
