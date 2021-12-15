 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Military tests solid state laser weapon, misses a golden opportunity when it fails to fill house with popcorn first   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, Somalia, U.S. Navy, Yemen  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a chemical laser but in solid, not gaseous, form. Put simply, in deference to you, subby, it's like lasing a stick of dynamite.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the bigger failure here is that you have the Navy, right? Testing frikkin' lasers, ok?

STICK THEM TO SHARKS, YOU BASTARDS!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vacuume tubes are better.

/Yeah, I'm a musician
//how did you know?
/three quarter time.
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we at war with Houthi rebels for some reason? Is that even a thing? I thought we were just selling bombs to the Saudis to commit war crimes with?
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why they discontinued the rail gun...to throw more money at lasers.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As soon as they apply a field, we couple to a state, it is radiatively coupled to the ground state.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ Not strictly relevant, but the only gif I've made so I'm super proud of it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But pew pew.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would you use that for?

Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a retired Navy man, I am most surprised that the crew was issued relatively cool looking eye protection. I seriously would have supposed some shiatty flight deck style goggle with a crappy elastic headband that stretches out to uselessness by the time the cruise is over.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid we had one of these Lawn Boy mowers that proudly proclaimed that it was solid state and not using vacuum tubes.
This thing was also 2-cycle so you stunk like oil after you were done mowing the lawn.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People may be starving in the streets, but at least lasers are friccin' sweet.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is what happens to people when they become too sexually frustrated.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The true weapon was a very young Val Kilmer

xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else fast forward through the Mitch Calls Home scene when they watch Real Genius?

The recording alone is bad enough but paired with watching his abject humiliation it's like a sucker punch.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The ship has the option of what binos to buy
/we bought good ones
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

valenumr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The speed of light?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Laser weapons are perfectly cromulent.

Chinese "Laser AK-47": DEBUNKED!
Youtube EdURyWZD9tk
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Theeng
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Derp, you're right.  So I should've kicked SUPPO in the junk.
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

You can do the same thing with lasers, too! *

* Provided you create a small, temporary gravitational singularity you can shoot near to bend your shot, and provide all the required relativistic calculations to make that happen in a battlefield situation.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The U.S. spends more annually on education than it does the military.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That's kind of the standard answer to most problems, isn't it?
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

"Put simply, in deference to you," yes, the gain medium in a solid-state laser is solid.

But that differentiates it from a dye laser or a gas laser.  (Semiconductor/diode lasers are also solid, but work differently.)

A chemical laser is something else entirely -- the energy for the laser comes from a chemical reaction rather than an electrical power supply.  Chemical lasers can get you crazy amounts of power - the YAL-1 was megawatt-class - but you're limited by how much of the chemicals you can carry around.

From the article and what else I've read about the sorts of things US defense contractors have developed, I'd expect this shiny toy to actually be a bunch of small lasers sending beams through fibers to optical elements where they're combined (either wavelength or coherent with phase locking) into a single more powerful beam.

/not a laser scientist, but has worked places that use, and build, lasers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had such a crush on Michelle when the movie came out.
 
shamen123
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stop playing with yourself
shamen123
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akallen404: Are we at war with Houthi rebels for some reason? Is that even a thing? I thought we were just selling bombs to the Saudis to commit war crimes with?


Repeatedly winging missiles at passing ships tends to draw countries into the fray against you. And mining a major international waterway tends to piss everyone off.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seems like this is more a "check out the awesome power of our fully operational death ray you jerks" since it's in the middle east in a ship and not china lake on a test stand

dnrtfa tho
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shamen123: You are not alone


She left the movie making business soon after. I guess she didn't enjoy making films. Good for her I guess but sad for me that I would only be seeing her in reruns.
 
