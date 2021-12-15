 Skip to content
(Slate) Today's Slatesplanation: Why Americans have never been able to follow a speed limit
89
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Subby touches themselves in the shower?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I drive that slow, you know it's hard to steer, and I can't get my car out of second gear.  What used to take two hours, now takes all day.  It took me sixteen hours to get to L.A
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA but does it have to do with the fact that speed limits are supposed to be reviewed every 10 years based on actual travel data?

We still set speed limits based on car performance from the 60s! 55mph on major highways is absurd, but we can't be bothered for ANY spending on infrastructure.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's an arbitrary limit imposed at a time when cars could barely do the speed limit, much less exceeed it?

They should mimic texas' approach to speed limits : "Survival of the Fittest"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the speed limits are generally set 20-25mph below the design speed of the road?

/dnrtfa
//civil engineer
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I drive that slow, you know it's hard to steer, and I can't get my car out of second gear.  What used to take two hours, now takes all day.  It took me sixteen hours to get to L.A


I really hate that song.

/thanks for that terrible earworm
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because of butt stuff.  Somehow.  I mean, Slate's involved.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: We still set speed limits based on car performance from the 60s! 55mph on major highways is absurd, but we can't be bothered for ANY spending on infrastructure.


Interstate highways are socialism anyway.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because most cars have engines and speedometers that go up to at least 150 mph and are capable of that speed, even though no road anywhere in the US lets you go faster than 80.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's arbitrary limit that has little to do with safety, and enforcement of that arbitrary limit is capricious at best?

Oh you wanted something funny:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Because it's an arbitrary limit imposed at a time when cars could barely do the speed limit, much less exceeed it?

They should mimic texas' approach to speed limits : "Survival of the Fittest"


I got pulled over in Texas for speeding. 75 in a 65 or something like that.

I was speeding. I do not contest that. I was absolutely exceeding the numbers on the sign, and I earned that cop.

What jammed my gears is that just before I was pulled over, dozens of cars with Texas plates were zooming past me doing at least 80. Who do they pull over? The out-of-state tags.

First speeding offense in Texas is a warning (probably doesn't apply to reckless driving), so all I lost was a few minutes by the side of the road. Honestly surprised; I always thought Texas had the death penalty for every offense.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Because most cars have engines and speedometers that go up to at least 150 mph and are capable of that speed, even though no road anywhere in the US lets you go faster than 80.


The vehicle may be capable of that.
The loose nut behind the wheel, however, is not.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because initially they were lowered to 55mph as "energy conversation" and then when the revenues for speeding started rolling in states loved the money so much they decided they can't possibly make them realistic because then they'd lose the revenue?

/dnrtfa
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love all the complaints about 'Oh, the limits are set artificially low!"

Dear Driver:

You elected the people who set these limits. It is 100% your fault, and no one else's.

Next time you fill out a ballot, stop voting stupid.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Detroit area, most of the freeways are under control of the state police.  They usually only show up if there has already been an accident.  696 is like the autobahn.  People regularly do 80 +
And to top it off, there are knuckleheads that think driving is a video game.  Changing lanes, racing, acting like idiots.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because like BAC for a DUI, it's technically just easier to set random, artificial numbers on things than to expect the powers that be to use actual intuition and situational awareness to determine whether someone is being bad or not.

Truth be told, there are plenty of times where one can be driving *BELOW* the speed limit and should still get a ticket, or worse.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really miss when Montana had "Go As Fast As You Want During Daylight Hours" as the speed limit. That was fun!!! You could really see some cars just whipping by.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Because it's arbitrary limit that has little to do with safety, and enforcement of that arbitrary limit is capricious at best?


Yeah but it generates a lot of revenue so it's all good.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Somaticasual: Because it's an arbitrary limit imposed at a time when cars could barely do the speed limit, much less exceeed it?

They should mimic texas' approach to speed limits : "Survival of the Fittest"

I got pulled over in Texas for speeding. 75 in a 65 or something like that.

I was speeding. I do not contest that. I was absolutely exceeding the numbers on the sign, and I earned that cop.

What jammed my gears is that just before I was pulled over, dozens of cars with Texas plates were zooming past me doing at least 80. Who do they pull over? The out-of-state tags.

First speeding offense in Texas is a warning (probably doesn't apply to reckless driving), so all I lost was a few minutes by the side of the road. Honestly surprised; I always thought Texas had the death penalty for every offense.


__________________________________

I can't drive the speed limit because that out-of-state nutball behind me is on my tail!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Rapmaster2000: When I drive that slow, you know it's hard to steer, and I can't get my car out of second gear.  What used to take two hours, now takes all day.  It took me sixteen hours to get to L.A

I really hate that song.

/thanks for that terrible earworm


7 year-old me thought that was the raddest video ever.  He drives like Knight Rider!  He runs up the wall and does a flip!  He busts out a screaming guitar solo in court!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Ireland, I've noticed that the speed limits are set to "you will die if you exceed this". Refreshing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Can't Drive...I'm 65!
Youtube bqXDm18QdMY
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: I love all the complaints about 'Oh, the limits are set artificially low!"

Dear Driver:

You elected the people who set these limits. It is 100% your fault, and no one else's.

Next time you fill out a ballot, stop voting stupid.


That rarest of politician and voter.

The single issue change the speed limits candidate.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Somaticasual: Because it's an arbitrary limit imposed at a time when cars could barely do the speed limit, much less exceeed it?

They should mimic texas' approach to speed limits : "Survival of the Fittest"

I got pulled over in Texas for speeding. 75 in a 65 or something like that.

I was speeding. I do not contest that. I was absolutely exceeding the numbers on the sign, and I earned that cop.

What jammed my gears is that just before I was pulled over, dozens of cars with Texas plates were zooming past me doing at least 80. Who do they pull over? The out-of-state tags.

First speeding offense in Texas is a warning (probably doesn't apply to reckless driving), so all I lost was a few minutes by the side of the road. Honestly surprised; I always thought Texas had the death penalty for every offense.


I got a highway ticket once, in Utah. I was way over the speed limit - I forget if it was 65 or 75, officer did me a favor by writing it up as "89". I was also surprised that the fine was like $30 (some years ago). I'm a rule-follower, but when conditions are excellent, that highway generally has 2 miles of visibility and maybe 6-10 other vehicles on your side of the divided highway in that 4 mile stretch. It felt perfectly safe.

And at $30, honestly a bargain to get through that state so much quicker.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA: my new pet peeve is signs in neighborhoods that say "20 is plenty" right next to the speed limit signs saying "25". And there's often messages in city news letters saying only go 20 in residential areas.

Now I'm not flying through these residential areas or anything, I go 25, but I get total office space "flair discussion" feelings from these type of thing.

If you want me to go "20" then make the speed limit "20". But don't make it "25" and then get mad I'm going "25"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: I love all the complaints about 'Oh, the limits are set artificially low!"

Dear Driver:

You elected the people who set these limits. It is 100% your fault, and no one else's.

Next time you fill out a ballot, stop voting stupid.


Who are the candidates running on speed laws? Tell us so we know who to vote for.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I really miss when Montana had "Go As Fast As You Want During Daylight Hours" as the speed limit. That was fun!!! You could really see some cars just whipping by.


We vacationed over there when I was a kid and that was the law. Mom surmised the reason they needed to eliminate the speed limit was the lack of rest areas on the interstate. Back in those days they were damn near every 30 miles in Oregon and California, where we were used to driving.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What jammed my gears is that just before I was pulled over, dozens of cars with Texas plates were zooming past me doing at least 80. Who do they pull over? The out-of-state tags.


Lower chance you're gonna show up in court and contest the ticket
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speeding is usually cited as a factor for these accident deaths, but it usually involves other farkhole driving antics. Tailgaiting, excessive or erratic lane changes, etc that actually is the main cause of the accident.  But, with that said, once I calculated out how much time I'd be saving by driving 10 or 20 over the speed limit, my lead foot became a feather foot.  You just really don't save a lot of time if your trip is under 20 miles or so.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Yates Jr. is a driving instructor who, as a 14-year-old, manned the CB radio on that first coast-to-coast sprint. "Most people, without a speed limit, run out of skill and courage at 75 or 80," he said.'

This person has never been on eastern MA highways I see.  75 tends to be the minimum, not the maximum.  In Arizona I found that 80-90 was common, with the added danger of lots of people doing frequent lane changes because of how varied speed was between cars and how big and open the roads are.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: DNRTFA but does it have to do with the fact that speed limits are supposed to be reviewed every 10 years based on actual travel data?

We still set speed limits based on car performance from the 60s! 55mph on major highways is absurd, but we can't be bothered for ANY spending on infrastructure.


In my old hometown, there was a bypass built. 2 lanes, divided and about 15 miles long. Between the start and stop, exactly one on/off ramp in the middle. Speed limit was set to 55. I lived on some hillbilly country road with hills and blind curves with the same speed limit.

Local cops used it as a speed trap constantly because that's the wrong speed limit for that road and drivers knew it and sent complaints to ODOT all the time (it was always in the local news)

Best guess is that someone important got a ticket because seemingly overnight it was bummed up to 65.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/2 of the cars on the road are ill-maintained pieces of shiat operated by people who shouldn't even be riding a bicycle, never mind 2.5 tons of jacked up, coal-rolling stupidity. Hell, most of them are incapable of turning on their headlights when it's raining (or dark for god's sake), or keeping-right-if-slower.  They can't even deal with solid white lines, zipper merges or a yield sign...and you think they'll obey an arbitrary speed limit set to collect revenue, or set to be a pretext to pull over people?  55 (even 65!) on a flat, level divided 4 line highway is ridiculous.  But then, so is the idea that about the only thing you can do on the road to get pulled over is speeding.

/or driving while black.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Somaticasual: Because it's an arbitrary limit imposed at a time when cars could barely do the speed limit, much less exceeed it?

They should mimic texas' approach to speed limits : "Survival of the Fittest"

I got pulled over in Texas for speeding. 75 in a 65 or something like that.

I was speeding. I do not contest that. I was absolutely exceeding the numbers on the sign, and I earned that cop.

What jammed my gears is that just before I was pulled over, dozens of cars with Texas plates were zooming past me doing at least 80. Who do they pull over? The out-of-state tags.

First speeding offense in Texas is a warning (probably doesn't apply to reckless driving), so all I lost was a few minutes by the side of the road. Honestly surprised; I always thought Texas had the death penalty for every offense.


Out of state (depending on how far your home state is) plates means you are less likely to return to contest the ticket.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubcity: In Ireland, I've noticed that the speed limits are set to "you will die if you exceed this". Refreshing.


That's cause the speeds are posted in kilometers. And you might be thinking in miles, or have a speedo in miles.

/that wasn't my fault. There was nobody else on the motorway to judge speeds against
//granted the fact that my rental car was about to fall apart should have been an indicator that something was amiss
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By me there is a road that went from 50 MPH to 35 MPH over the spring, it is so damn hard to go 35 there the way the road is laid out you are just meant to go faster and I do try to go as slow as I can and I have been 35 on it but it seems so damn unnatural. I probably average 40.

When I go visit my folks though I drive the speed limit the second I cross the state line, this one town I have to go through slows down fairly quick from 45 to 40 to 35 to 25 and if you are not going 25 when you turn a curve there are usually cops waiting there for you in a speed trap. Can't tell you how many times I have seen that happen there.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea subby...

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


i.gifer.comView Full Size


i.makeagif.comView Full Size


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: zgrizz: I love all the complaints about 'Oh, the limits are set artificially low!"

Dear Driver:

You elected the people who set these limits. It is 100% your fault, and no one else's.

Next time you fill out a ballot, stop voting stupid.

Who are the candidates running on speed laws? Tell us so we know who to vote for.


Rob Ford?  Marion Berry?

/I guess even they weren't proposing any laws
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crzybtch: In the Detroit area, most of the freeways are under control of the state police.  They usually only show up if there has already been an accident.  696 is like the autobahn.  People regularly do 80 +
And to top it off, there are knuckleheads that think driving is a video game.  Changing lanes, racing, acting like idiots.


This.  I don't like the knuckleheads but I do like all the lightly travelled freeways in Metro Detroit - apart from the usual rush hour times and hwy repairs.   Why drive at 65?

Population decline does have its advantages!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ray_Finkle: DRTFA: my new pet peeve is signs in neighborhoods that say "20 is plenty" right next to the speed limit signs saying "25". And there's often messages in city news letters saying only go 20 in residential areas.

Now I'm not flying through these residential areas or anything, I go 25, but I get total office space "flair discussion" feelings from these type of thing.

If you want me to go "20" then make the speed limit "20". But don't make it "25" and then get mad I'm going "25"


the opposite story:

A friend's elderly neighbor was crossing the road to get his mail and was turned into kibbles and bits, literally his body was torn to pieces by the guy who hit him (who was on meth AND went to a repair shop to try to get the damage fixed, claiming he hit a deer... he got a plea bargain of 22 months... yes, not years, months).
This was a 25mph speed limit, congested area just outside of town with tight turns and lots of houses. Estimate speed was over 55.

The state DOT decided a couple of years after this wreck that the speed limit should be increased to 35 in that neighborhood.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: Speeding is usually cited as a factor for these accident deaths, but it usually involves other farkhole driving antics. Tailgaiting, excessive or erratic lane changes, etc that actually is the main cause of the accident.  But, with that said, once I calculated out how much time I'd be saving by driving 10 or 20 over the speed limit, my lead foot became a feather foot.  You just really don't save a lot of time if your trip is under 20 miles or so.


Centrifugal force, entropy, and momentum all play a part in the severity of the crash.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Because the speed limits are generally set 20-25mph below the design speed of the road?

/dnrtfa
//civil engineer


Maybe in dry conditions.

I remember driving US 60 through Frankfort, Kentucky in the rain about 20 years back and wiped out on a curve that had some black ice... ended up spinning out so I was sitting in the shoulder facing the wrong way.

It was a rental car (while my vehicle was getting looked at), so I had to go to the dealership to tell them what happened.

Almost everyone at the dealership thought that they had seen the incident, as based on the color, make, and times they all asked about, there had been at least 5 accidents that morning on that stretch of road.

It was in a bit of a trench, so stayed shady and I suspect didn't thaw out that morning.  Looking at the map, I suspect they've straightened it out since then, as I only see one big curve (when it's US 421), and the stretch in question was a bit windy.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people want to drive the speed that is comfortable to them and maybe get to where they are going in a reasonable amount of time

some people like tootling in the left lane at 50, some people are fine doing 90.  it always seems to come down to what is 'safe' but that only ever considers speed and not ability.  90 isn't inherently unsafe just because of the added speed, nor is doing the speed limit safe when you have a car full of distractions and aren't even aware of potential hazards that are easily visible if you knew to look for them
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: I love all the complaints about 'Oh, the limits are set artificially low!"

Dear Driver:

You elected the people who set these limits. It is 100% your fault, and no one else's.

Next time you fill out a ballot, stop voting stupid.


LOL! It's cute that you believe politicians listen to their constituents.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Somaticasual: Because it's an arbitrary limit imposed at a time when cars could barely do the speed limit, much less exceeed it?

They should mimic texas' approach to speed limits : "Survival of the Fittest"

I got pulled over in Texas for speeding. 75 in a 65 or something like that.

I was speeding. I do not contest that. I was absolutely exceeding the numbers on the sign, and I earned that cop.

What jammed my gears is that just before I was pulled over, dozens of cars with Texas plates were zooming past me doing at least 80. Who do they pull over? The out-of-state tags.

First speeding offense in Texas is a warning (probably doesn't apply to reckless driving), so all I lost was a few minutes by the side of the road. Honestly surprised; I always thought Texas had the death penalty for every offense.


South Carolina is the same way, except there is no warning. Tourists and Georgia residents are too reliable of a revenue source to ignore.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Madman drummers bummers: Because the speed limits are generally set 20-25mph below the design speed of the road?

/dnrtfa
//civil engineer

Maybe in dry conditions.

I remember driving US 60 through Frankfort, Kentucky in the rain about 20 years back and wiped out on a curve that had some black ice... ended up spinning out so I was sitting in the shoulder facing the wrong way.

It was a rental car (while my vehicle was getting looked at), so I had to go to the dealership to tell them what happened.

Almost everyone at the dealership thought that they had seen the incident, as based on the color, make, and times they all asked about, there had been at least 5 accidents that morning on that stretch of road.

It was in a bit of a trench, so stayed shady and I suspect didn't thaw out that morning.  Looking at the map, I suspect they've straightened it out since then, as I only see one big curve (when it's US 421), and the stretch in question was a bit windy.


Shouldn't that be the point if a speed limit? This is how fast you can go, adjust accordingly?
 
