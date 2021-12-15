 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   If you've just robbed a bank, it is generally a good idea to try to get rid of the incriminating evidence -- the money -- as quickly as possible. But depositing it in that same bank's ATM on your way out the door? Probably a little too soon   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Delaware, Wilmington, Delaware, 44-year-old California man, Crime, Old Capitol Trail, State police, McRoberts Williams Saturday, Sheriff  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some stereotypes are true, bank robbers are morons.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real criminals of genius, this Bud's for you.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But....was that technically a robbery? The bank had the exact same amount withdrawn as returned...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Baltimore city and county they have had a rash of ATM smash and grabs, they have even found ATM graveyards.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: In Baltimore city and county they have had a rash of ATM smash and grabs, they have even found ATM graveyards.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dummy, he should've asked the teller to just deposit it into his account.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Should have used a Bitcoin ATM.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Williams was charged with second-degree robbery and sent to the county jail on $6,000 cash bond, police said.

Fortunately, he has that now.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Should have used a Bitcoin ATM.


Secured by the Dumbass Chain?
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: groppet: In Baltimore city and county they have had a rash of ATM smash and grabs, they have even found ATM graveyards.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x929]


So many questions.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake, it's Delaware.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dude robbed a bank at which he had an account?

So, in essence, he robbed himself? I mean, I know it's insured, Point Break taught me that, but I have to admit that's a new one for me.

It was stupid enough even before you get to the deposit part.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe give him a break since his name is McRoberts.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Some stereotypes are true, bank robbers are morons.


And some have MBAs, names that end in "the third" and daddies that can get them acquitted.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Luckily, Brainiac's crime spree nipped in the bud by Barney.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wearing the Maga too tight will always lead to bad decisions
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Smart move. If you have the cash on you, the police can just take it back, but once it's in your account they can't take it from you.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Dude robbed a bank at which he had an account?

So, in essence, he robbed himself? I mean, I know it's insured, Point Break taught me that, but I have to admit that's a new one for me.

It was stupid enough even before you get to the deposit part.


You expect him to rob a bank, then drive across town to make a deposit at a different bank? That's crazy. He might have just pulled a heist but gas is expensive.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd like to know what the time element was between cameras following him out of the bank and then seeing him again at the ATM.

Saw a fun video on COPS or something where a guy had robbed a bank and went to deposit the money in the same bank. They didn't recognize him right away, but the teller called a manager over because it was still bundled in the bank's own identifying wrapping strips: "This our money."
 
GoldDude
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Williams was charged with second-degree robbery and sent to the county jail on $6,000 cash bond"

Uh, can I hit the ATM? I think I should have that much in my account.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"State police arrested McRoberts Williams Saturday after they say he robbed the Wells Fargo on Old Capitol Trail at the Prices Corner Shopping Center in Wilmington."


Poor guy only wanted to buy himself a first name.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: In Baltimore city and county they have had a rash of ATM smash and grabs, they have even found ATM graveyards.


Csb
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why not? That's how money laundering works for the Ain't Nothing Gonna Happen Crowd.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you killed a bank guard, don't try depositing him in an ATM.  It's time consuming and messy.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This will get interesting in court.  Since he did not remove the cash from bank property, it's not really a robbery.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This dude either possesses less raw IQ than what i left in the toilet this morning, or he really, REALLY, wanted to go to jail.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
