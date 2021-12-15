 Skip to content
(Popular Science)   Wait... we're supposed to work out at home, too?   (popsci.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Work out?
I am unfamiliar with that term. Is that when you have to get up to physically push the button on the Xbox console to turn it on because the controller isn't doing it for some reason?
 
flood222
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Today, nationwide, roughly two out of three U.S. adults are overweight or obese

Which is why OMFGCOVID!!!!
 
Bugerz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My workout this morning involves heavy lifting of coffee to drinking orifice and copious amounts of cheese slathered over my body.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's one of the few things helping me keep my sanity. Still have a bit of a gut since cardio sucks and I don't do nearly enough. Don't skip leg day at least.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Work out?
I am unfamiliar with that term. Is that when you have to get up to physically push the button on the Xbox console to turn it on because the controller isn't doing it for some reason?


Who has the energy for that? Sounds like a situation where you should just give up and stare into space until it's time to have food delivered.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since retiring, I immediately realized I wasn't getting nearly the amount of exercise I used to get working the floor at the hospital. So in order to get more steps in, I moved my pot into the basement. Now I have to climb up and down the stairs every time I want a hit.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
dashofwellness.comView Full Size
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've read different stuff but it seems that Americans gained between 25 to 40(!) pounds on average during the Pandemic. I know it crushed my routine - which when you're starting to make real progress is a real shame. Luckily I had an ample supply of fat-jeans from law school in the closet.

Starting to get a good routine again but it's pretty tough, especially when working at home - next to my snacks and liquor cabinet.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Uh. I have been? Even before COVID.

Gym membership is $20/month.  Running is free and a cheap weight set is a one time payment of $50.
 
comrade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We got lucky by making our cellar into a home gym in January 2020 before the pandemic and before fitness equipment prices doubled.

If you can't afford to buy or don't have the space for cardio and weight equipment at least buy a decent gym mat and do yoga, stretching, and core exercises with it. Not a yoga mat - an actual gym mat that's longer than you are tall and is thick. I have an airex Hercules and it's great.

In 2020 I was exercising like a mad man, going on multi-hour runs in the forests around me and then lifting for 2 hours while also working remotely.  Mid-2021 I changed my routine to be less intense and with more focus on stretching/core with lifting 5-days/week.

Im much healthier than I was at the beginning of the pandemic but thankfully I've managed to avoid COVID thus far.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I kind of chuckle at these "15 min office workouts"

I assume they are written by people who never sweat.

What do you do after the workout and you need a shower?  What about the time it takes to change clothes?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I broke a rib a couple weeks ago. I thought that pain was bad enough but after barely moving for so long, trying to let it heal, my arthritis has decided to dump krazy glue into all my joints. So while my rib still hurts, at least every other part of my body does too. At this point I can barely stand up.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: I've read different stuff but it seems that Americans gained between 25 to 40(!) pounds on average during the Pandemic. I know it crushed my routine - which when you're starting to make real progress is a real shame. Luckily I had an ample supply of fat-jeans from law school in the closet.

Starting to get a good routine again but it's pretty tough, especially when working at home - next to my snacks and liquor cabinet.


When I was working from home and able to exercise at convenient times and fix lunches in my own kitchen, I lost a lot of weight.

Now that we are back to the office, I am much more sedentary since I am stuck in an office now.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Exercise gives energy. You're weak and lazy because you don't exercise.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Used this as a kid.  Still good I assume.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I kind of chuckle at these "15 min office workouts"

I assume they are written by people who never sweat.

What do you do after the workout and you need a shower?  What about the time it takes to change clothes?


That's what worked for me working from home. On my lunch hour I would have enough time to change, shadowbox for 15 minutes, shower, and eat lunch. I sometimes had time to do dishes, sometimes not.

It and morning walks were enough added activity that even though my drinking went way up in 2020 my weight stayed the same.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Work from home. When I was in the office, and still for people in the office, once per week someone comes in and leads an hour of yoga.  I get to participate virtually.

That, and walk the farking dogs more, Pedro. Still difficult after the Q#$#@$ disk bulge, but I need to manage.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fools. The human body has a finite amount of heartbeats. Enjoy your early grave, suckers. But hey, you'll leave a nice corpse right?

Jesus. Everyone is stupid but me.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Early on in the pandemic I was working out almost every day; I have a home gym in the basement. I haven't kept that up; lately I mostly just get up and jog in place for a few minutes every hour. Sometimes a bit longer. Sometimes I play music. The routine also helps clear my head a bit.

I've been a slave to my Fitbit for six years now and strive for 10,000+ every day, plus 9/9 "active hours" (250+ steps each hour from 9 to 6). I get there every day when I don't have an excuse (e.g., travel, illness). I've only missed the 10,000 goal twice this year. I miss the 9/9 goal a bit more often, once or twice a week, usually because of long calls.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NobleHam: MythDragon: Work out?
I am unfamiliar with that term. Is that when you have to get up to physically push the button on the Xbox console to turn it on because the controller isn't doing it for some reason?

Who has the energy for that? Sounds like a situation where you should just give up and stare into space until it's time to have food delivered.


Smart move.  When the delivery guy shows up, I'll just get him to turn it on for me.

/dad used to tell at us to come downstairs to change the channel for him.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Funny enough, I'm converting half of the garage into a home gym. Got rubber flooring for the whole garage, got some decent cardio machines with credit card points and weights, benches, and bars from Craigslist. Some nice anti-fatigue mats for HIIT and Yoga. Last thing I'm working on is finding a decent flexible arm mount for a TV so I can fold it up flush with the ceiling when not in use.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh  hell no.  I don't move a muscle unless I am either being paid for it, or if I paid a lot for it.  That's how you signal status. What am I, a farmer?  I'm not rocking any farking farmers tan.
 
eagles95
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We got a dog on New Year's Day this year. Since then I've been walking her a mile in the morning before work and a mile after I get home at night. I'm down about 40lbs and about 5 socks that she decided were now hers to destroy
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great advice.
Reads whilst eating cake in home office chair.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since working from home, I can do a 15 minute yoga video before work. Walk the dog at lunch. After work a longer dog walk and/or mountain bike ride and another 15 minute yoga video or about a 30 minute dumbbell /pushups/crunches workout. I broke my foot in July and still did a chair workout everyday. I never really liked going to the gym. I'd rather workout at home and walk outside rather than on a treadmill. We live in the foothills so I can get 500 to 1200 foot elevation gain from home on foot or on bike within an hour and a half.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: I've read different stuff but it seems that Americans gained between 25 to 40(!) pounds on average during the Pandemic. I know it crushed my routine - which when you're starting to make real progress is a real shame. Luckily I had an ample supply of fat-jeans from law school in the closet.

Starting to get a good routine again but it's pretty tough, especially when working at home - next to my snacks and liquor cabinet.


Americans slowly realizing why we ration pet/zoo animal food. Doing the caloric equivalent of nothing is bad. Also, boredom=food.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Used this as a kid.  Still good I assume.

[Fark user image 333x499]


RBG swore by those CAF exercise routines. I've been thinking about mixing up my routine and giving them a go.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Lvl 19 bureaucrat: I've read different stuff but it seems that Americans gained between 25 to 40(!) pounds on average during the Pandemic. I know it crushed my routine - which when you're starting to make real progress is a real shame. Luckily I had an ample supply of fat-jeans from law school in the closet.

Starting to get a good routine again but it's pretty tough, especially when working at home - next to my snacks and liquor cabinet.

When I was working from home and able to exercise at convenient times and fix lunches in my own kitchen, I lost a lot of weight.

Now that we are back to the office, I am much more sedentary since I am stuck in an office now.


Ya, 100% remote made it a lot easier to exercise. No feeling tired after commuting home in the evening, no slept in 15 minutes so I have to skip the bike in the morning. I added 30 minutes cycling before lunch too.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My gym has a vaccination requirement, so I'm fine with going there.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hyjamon: I kind of chuckle at these "15 min office workouts"

I assume they are written by people who never sweat.

What do you do after the workout and you need a shower?  What about the time it takes to change clothes?


I just get naked, exercise at the office and bathe in the bathroom sink.  My co-workers seem a little perturbed, but no sweat rings on my clothes.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you exercise at home, it doesn't matter what you wear.

It's liberating. Finally, I can put on my fluorescent green Borat style mankini and do floor exercises while Gloria plays in the background /jk
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

