 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   WWII veteran throws wild 101st birthday party, looks better and has more energy than most farkers. Subby wants to party with Lenny on his 102nd   (pix11.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Roaring Twenties, NEW YORK, World War II, Lenny Landu, United States, New Jersey, younger does, English-language films  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2021 at 7:50 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Im half his age and sat on the edge of my bed this am and I am shocked and a bit dismayed I didnt die in my sleep as alive me is expected at work. Hats off to Lenny and today is dedicated to him along with a nod to my soul brother, a guy I just read about in India who fell asleep on the job in a cargo hold of an airplane. Aim high but accept your limitations is todays inspirational phrase
 
frankb00th
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: Im half his age and sat on the edge of my bed this am and I am shocked and a bit dismayed I didnt die in my sleep as alive me is expected at work. Hats off to Lenny and today is dedicated to him along with a nod to my soul brother, a guy I just read about in India who fell asleep on the job in a cargo hold of an airplane. Aim high but accept your limitations is todays inspirational phrase


Wow. Get the lights. I can't top this.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*salute* Rock on you awesome old so-and-so. I love you and thank you.

Different breed of people those WWII guys and gals. No way in hell we ever hold a candle to what they went through and accomplished.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good thing he's American. If he was British, everyone would be throwing a hissy and demanding that he resign.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I believe the secret to his longevity is his mindset. Dude set it on cruise-control in 1974 & just rawked down life's highway.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lenny Landu

I thought he was more like 6,000.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This guy might be the real life prison guard from The Green Mile. He looks better than some 40 year olds I work with.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sadly, the Nazi machinegun squad that emerged from the cake scared him half to death.  The Japanese Banzai charge from the kitchen scared him the rest of the way to death.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.