(Independent)   If you're going to nap on the job avoid doing it in the cargo hold
12
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See,
Now an optimist would say it's self-loading...
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, question.

Are the holds pressurized? The use of the word "discovered" a little implies that they found his body where they landed.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That poor overworked migrant, now he'll disappear and the remittances will stop flowing to his family. That sucks.
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: So, question.

Are the holds pressurized? The use of the word "discovered" a little implies that they found his body where they landed.


Nope, TFA says he was found stable, so either it was pressurized or their cruise altitude was below about 22k feet (it was a short hop so that's entirely possible).
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sure I've slept in less comfortable places in my youth.

Now I don't think my back would ever stop hurting.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: So, question.

Are the holds pressurized? The use of the word "discovered" a little implies that they found his body where they landed.


Yes, they are pressurized.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR!
 
unbelver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: Yes, they are pressurized.


There are even a ton of vents along the floorboard next to the outer wall to equalize/vent between the hold and the main cabin.  They added more and made them bigger after a series of DC-10s lost their cargo doors in flight, causing the main cabin floor to collapse and cut control cables.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America​n​_Airlines_Flight_96
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: So, question.

Are the holds pressurized? The use of the word "discovered" a little implies that they found his body where they landed.


Yes.

The entire circular body is pressurized.
It would be MUCH harder/expensive to pressurize just the passenger compartment above the floor.

And the cargo hold is frequently where pets are transported.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: Maker_of_Roads: So, question.

Are the holds pressurized? The use of the word "discovered" a little implies that they found his body where they landed.

Nope, TFA says he was found stable, so either it was pressurized or their cruise altitude was below about 22k feet (it was a short hop so that's entirely possible).


I would've read it, but it was blocked, so I didn't read it.
 
Vern
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Maker_of_Roads: robodog: Maker_of_Roads: So, question.

Are the holds pressurized? The use of the word "discovered" a little implies that they found his body where they landed.

Nope, TFA says he was found stable, so either it was pressurized or their cruise altitude was below about 22k feet (it was a short hop so that's entirely possible).

I would've read it, but it was blocked, so I didn't read it.


They have the option of "I'll try later".

But yes, he was alive, and fired. At least he didn't fall asleep in the landing gear well.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: Maker_of_Roads: So, question.

Are the holds pressurized? The use of the word "discovered" a little implies that they found his body where they landed.

Nope, TFA says he was found stable, so either it was pressurized or their cruise altitude was below about 22k feet (it was a short hop so that's entirely possible).


The flight log shows it reaching 35k - https://flightaware.com/live/flight/I​G​O1835/history/20211211/2055Z/VABB/OMAA​
 
