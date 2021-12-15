 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Give your kid your phone as a distraction and you might end up with $1400 in ice cream from UberEats. That you paid for   (theguardian.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tfa says $1,139, and that's in Dollarydoos, so more like $814 USD
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At 4-years-old he figured out how to do this? 4-year-olds can't even read.
cultofwhatever.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1400$ of social media visibility is what this guy ordered. Kid ordered that sh*t my ass.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
UberEats agreed to refund the order when King and his wife explained what had happened.

"This is all part of a social media campaign that UberEats can benefit from, if you refund us the money, if not, our 23 followers will give you a one-star rating. Take it or leave it. You have one hour to comply."
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Munden: tfa says $1,139, and that's in Dollarydoos, so more like $814 USD


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

frankb00th: 1400$ of social media visibility is what this guy ordered. Kid ordered that sh*t my ass.


Yeah, I don't even doubt it. My nephew who is 6 used my phone for 10 minutes to play burrito bison and racked up 80 bucks in power up purchases.

I learned that you always require a password to approve purchasing on anything with the ability to charge you.
 
drtgb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Long ago, when cell phones were a new thing, we bought phones for my teenage kids so they could keep in touch. My daughter rang up $750 charges on texts in her first month. We had to have a little talk with her. I still don't know how someone can send 300 texts in a single day.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
smart kid.  Messina is simply to die for
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: frankb00th: 1400$ of social media visibility is what this guy ordered. Kid ordered that sh*t my ass.

Yeah, I don't even doubt it. My nephew who is 6 used my phone for 10 minutes to play burrito bison and racked up 80 bucks in power up purchases.

I learned that you always require a password to approve purchasing on anything with the ability to charge you.


In a way, mobile games like that feel like the spiritual successors of those old 1-900 numbers that advertised to children on TV.  They'd tell little Johnny and Janey to dial a number (or even more insidiously, to hold the receiver up to the TV while they played back the DTMF dialing tones) so they could talk to Santa Claus or Hulk Hogan or whomever for $5 per minute.
 
Stantz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$1139 rounded up is $1200
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Munden: tfa says $1,139, and that's in Dollarydoos, so more like $814 USD


And if it was really from UberEATS, the article lyin'.  That'll only get you two Klondike bars and a melted popsicle.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We order stuff off UberEats every day, and he's obviously seen us do it all the time,"

Who the fark orders daily from UberEats?!  Do they not have a vehicle? Do they like spending 5 times more for cold food?!  This is unreal.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drtgb: Long ago, when cell phones were a new thing, we bought phones for my teenage kids so they could keep in touch. My daughter rang up $750 charges on texts in her first month. We had to have a little talk with her. I still don't know how someone can send 300 texts in a single day.


A message every 2 minutes for 10 hours would do it exactly, which wouldn't be -that- ridiculous on a lazy weekend day, especially since there's going to be some really short ones - "hi", "nope", "lol", etc. I've never personally seen the point of long texting conversations because typing on a phone screen is a pain in the ass and there's plenty of good messenger programs on a computer with a proper keyboard (Discord's my personal favorite), but for those who use it as a primary communication medium, yeah, I can see 300 on an unusually active day, and 100 or so being normal.
 
