(News.com.au)   Troubleshooting: If your dishwasher stops working, remove back panel and check for rats   (news.com.au) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean it's not like in Ratatouille?
RATATOUILLE MOVIE BEST SCENE
Youtube kplOLudyFPw
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ask her what's wrong.  If she's got rats back there, she's going to the emergency room.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC. a minute and 30 seconds of ads before the video? Fark that
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just ask her what's wrong.  If she's got rats back there, she's going to the emergency room.


I got my rat caught in the pickle slicer.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back panel?  On a dishwasher?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rats can live almost anywhere it's one of the reasons they are so successful.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is why I only cleanse my colony of assorted rodents at the car wash with the high pressure soap spray
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
great reflection on personal hygiene
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Back panel?  On a dishwasher?


Not all dishwashers are built-in.  I have a dishwasher that rolls around my kitchen, and that I have to connect to the faucet to get water.  And I've had a related problem before.

Last year, I was sick and groggy, and had left the dishwasher attached out in the middle of the kitchen.  And I heard something in the middle of the night, and when I went to check the kitchen, I saw a tail of something dart between the dishwasher and the counter.

Looked like a rat tail, but it was huge, like car sized.  I thought I must've been imagining it, as the box of borax was still  there on the other side of where I saw the tail go, but it wasn't knocked over.  So I put some glue traps down, just in case, and tried to go back to sleep

A while later, I heard the sounds of something flopping on the glue traps.  I went to check, and it was a large black snake.  About 2-3 feet of it was down on the glue traps, with the rest of it still up in the dishwasher.

I grabbed some welding gloves (I use them as potholders), and tried to extract the damned snake.  Those bastards can hold right, but I extracted it, and tossed it on the back deck to deal with in the morning.

In the morning, there was no sign of it.  Not even the glue traps.  But the waxed paper from the glue traps was in the trash can, so I didn't hallucinate it.  I don't know if the turkey vultures got it or what.

/no idea how it got in my kitchen
//kitchen is in the middle of the house
 
