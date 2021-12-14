 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Look, this beautiful Christmas tree is decorated with all sorts of things like stars, lights, angels, silver tinsel, lots of ornaments, a venomous snake, a santWAIT what?   (usatoday.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hunch was wrong....I assumed this took place in Australia.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boomslang.
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Repeat from the D'awww tab
https://www.fark.com/comments/1198403​1​/House-cats-play-hero-as-they-locate-a​-deadly-boomslang-snake-in-a-Christmas​-tree-in-South-Africa
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You mean poisonous snake, subby.

.--- --- -.- .
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was the snake poisonous as well?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You mean poisonous snake, subby.

.--- --- -.- .


dammit
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was simply there to offer the lady of the house a bite from a delicious apple.
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FWIW, boomslangs look fairly innocuous...relatively small head, thin body, huge eyes, pointy nose...they kind of look like babies, or at least kind of cute.

reptilesmagazine.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Was the snake poisonous as well?


Looks like you didn't read the article. They're not poisonous as long as they don't bite you and make you bleed profusely from every orifice.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

