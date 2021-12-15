 Skip to content
(Today)   Company decides to end paid leave for their most needy employees   (today.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, you've had plenty of chances to get your shiat together. Since you can't get your shiat together, get your shiat to another place of employment.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't Kroger a Unionized workforce? Off to the article:

The surcharge will only apply to unvaccinated salaried employees that are enrolled in a company healthcare plan. It will not apply to hourly associates enrolled in a company healthcare plan or those covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

Kroger said in an email that it will still offer various leave options for employees who contract the virus, including earned paid time off and the ability to apply for unpaid leave. What Kroger called a "special" leave will only remain available to fully vaccinated associates.

Ah, because the "special" leave was outside the CBA, they can manage it how they want, I guess. I wonder how their contract deals with "past practice" issues.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I talk with the checkers at my Food For Less. There is one hourly employee who works in the produce department.
- He's unvaccinated.
- He refuses to wear a mask properly (chin or nose diaper)
- He's been hospitalized TWICE for Covid.

Needless to say, I don't buy fresh produce any more at FFL.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They must have realized the Karen was coming from inside the store.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kroger absolutely destroyed Fred Meyer.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How strange, the "fark your feelings" crowd is suddenly very, very worried about the farking of their own feelings.

Oh well...anyway.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good I hope they become pariahs in the community, maybe go work for an anti vaxxer that will probably treat them like shiat and they will get sick there.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: I talk with the checkers at my Food For Less. There is one hourly employee who works in the produce department.
- He's unvaccinated.
- He refuses to wear a mask properly (chin or nose diaper)
- He's been hospitalized TWICE for Covid.

Needless to say, I don't buy fresh produce any more at FFL.


Don't ask that question at any restaurant you enjoy.  Trust me, you don't want to know who is a plague carrier that's handling your food.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected

So take cough suppressent and go into work anyway?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Unvaccinated workers in that category will pay a monthly $50 surcharge for their company health plan."

Good.  Money talks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected

So take cough suppressent and go into work anyway?


It's not like the antivax brigade is known for caring about spreading period. They would have done this either way. The benefits were for when you literally can't get up and go to work or are hospitalized.

Oh well.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: "Unvaccinated workers in that category will pay a monthly $50 surcharge for their company health plan."

Good.  Money talks.


Sadly not for hourly or unionized workers. Salaried people only.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: Kroger absolutely destroyed Fred Meyer.


CSB

National destroyed Kroger in the St. Louis area.  Actually absorbed most of them.  When Schnucks announced the buy out of National, National sent out a letter letting everyone (non union) who, if they stayed to the end, they'd would get five weeks pay, two months of extra healthcare, a cash bonus and some other stuff.

We were back in the computer room discussing this and the former Kroger programmer laughs and says "Wait  until it comes out on company letterhead."   Of course, the week before Schnucks closed us down, a revised letter went out on company letterhead.  Gone were all of these cool things.

Then National corporate shut down a week early.  Channel 30 had a video of me trying to get in to the locked building.  It's my 15 minutes of fame:  14 minutes of me pulling on doors and 1 minute of me taking a dump in the mail slot.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dracos31: How strange, the "fark your feelings" crowd is suddenly very, very worried about the farking of their own feelings.

Oh well...anyway.


As an aside....that was always the point of that phrase.  The unspoken part of it was "....only my feelings count."
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I get it, but it's a terrible idea. Charge them extra for health insurance, fine. Fire them, great. Give them a reason to hide an illness and work anyway, absolutely not.
 
wild9
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Heard this in a townhall last week, lots of questions in the HR Teams channel but I kind of expected an official email before hearing the details from an outside website...
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Get vaxxed or get out, farkwads."

-Kroger upper management
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The insurance upcharge makes it easier to know who to let go when let going time comes.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harlee: I talk with the checkers at my Food For Less. There is one hourly employee who works in the produce department.
- He's unvaccinated.
- He refuses to wear a mask properly (chin or nose diaper)
- He's been hospitalized TWICE for Covid.

Needless to say, I don't buy fresh produce any more at FFL.


You should punch him.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected

So take cough suppressent and go into work anyway?


Cough suppressants are real useful when your ability to intake oxygen is being suppressed by a lungful of fluids.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: puffy999: Kroger absolutely destroyed Fred Meyer.

CSB

National destroyed Kroger in the St. Louis area.  Actually absorbed most of them.  When Schnucks announced the buy out of National, National sent out a letter letting everyone (non union) who, if they stayed to the end, they'd would get five weeks pay, two months of extra healthcare, a cash bonus and some other stuff.

We were back in the computer room discussing this and the former Kroger programmer laughs and says "Wait  until it comes out on company letterhead."   Of course, the week before Schnucks closed us down, a revised letter went out on company letterhead.  Gone were all of these cool things.

Then National corporate shut down a week early.  Channel 30 had a video of me trying to get in to the locked building.  It's my 15 minutes of fame:  14 minutes of me pulling on doors and 1 minute of me taking a dump in the mail slot.


I remember National, we used to shop at the one on Grand near Tower Grove Park... hope that wasn't the one you pooped through the mail slot in as I worked there in High School when it was a St. Louis Supermarkets.  Now I think it's a dollar store and a Ruler foods in the same building.

I'm not old enough to remember Kroger in St. Louis, and I'm closer to 40 than I'd like.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Harlee: I talk with the checkers at my Food For Less. There is one hourly employee who works in the produce department.
- He's unvaccinated.
- He refuses to wear a mask properly (chin or nose diaper)
- He's been hospitalized TWICE for Covid.

Needless to say, I don't buy fresh produce any more at FFL.

Don't ask that question at any restaurant you enjoy.  Trust me, you don't want to know who is a plague carrier that's handling your food.


We haven't eaten at a restaurant (or gotten takeout) since March 2020. The closest to this is that Mrs. Harlee and I, one day after shopping, waited for the OCTA Access bus at a Starbucks. We each got a fancy coffee, and I watched every step of the prep like a hawk to make sure that everyone behind the counter was properly masked.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, you've had plenty of chances to get your shiat together. Since you can't get your shiat together, get your shiat to another place of employment.


I still have people come to my office and say "I don't have a mask" to which I would love to respond "Do you need more time to find one? Is 20 months not long enough?"
 
electricjebus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My company did this in June, although not the insurance hike, which is a good Idea.  They went the other way and gave us more money for being vaccinated.

I mean, I think it's pretty cool that they paid workers for being out per Covid policy and didn't take it out of the employee's PTO, and I don't think that benefit should apply to people who wont get vaccinated.  They still don't attribute points to those individuals, but it's unpaid leave.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i no longer shop Kroger but i like their cartoon commercials
 
Generation_D
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

puffy999: Kroger absolutely destroyed Fred Meyer.


Yep. And Qfarkroger is a terrible national brand that ruined two formerly good Cascadia store chains.

Kroger can suck it. They're terrible to their employees in general.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected

So take cough suppressent and go into work anyway?


That seems a very likely unintended consequence
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: Kroger absolutely destroyed Fred Meyer.


If walmart had the buttsecks with Kmart and they had a buttbaby it would be called Fred Meyer.
 
toetag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Don't ask that question at any restaurant you enjoy.  Trust me, you don't want to know who is a plague carrier that's handling your food.


The main reason I've not eaten at/from a restaurant in probably 9-10 years.  Plus, it's cheaper to make my own meals and i'm not charged $7.50 for a beer.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Harry Freakstorm: puffy999: Kroger absolutely destroyed Fred Meyer.

CSB

National destroyed Kroger in the St. Louis area.  Actually absorbed most of them.  When Schnucks announced the buy out of National, National sent out a letter letting everyone (non union) who, if they stayed to the end, they'd would get five weeks pay, two months of extra healthcare, a cash bonus and some other stuff.

We were back in the computer room discussing this and the former Kroger programmer laughs and says "Wait  until it comes out on company letterhead."   Of course, the week before Schnucks closed us down, a revised letter went out on company letterhead.  Gone were all of these cool things.

Then National corporate shut down a week early.  Channel 30 had a video of me trying to get in to the locked building.  It's my 15 minutes of fame:  14 minutes of me pulling on doors and 1 minute of me taking a dump in the mail slot.

I remember National, we used to shop at the one on Grand near Tower Grove Park... hope that wasn't the one you pooped through the mail slot in as I worked there in High School when it was a St. Louis Supermarkets.  Now I think it's a dollar store and a Ruler foods in the same building.

I'm not old enough to remember Kroger in St. Louis, and I'm closer to 40 than I'd like.


I was up at Corporate on Lindberg at 270.   Completely unrelated but they tore down the building and it's an empty field where nothing grows. My Del Taco years were the best years.

IBM ES9000 mainframe operator.  "Uh, can you, uh, print out my resume ten times and these cover letters?" employees would ask back before the desktop computer/desktop laser printer.
Some guy had a bunch of erotic mermaid stories on the mainframe too.  Probably worked in the...  wait for it.... fish department.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Generation_D: Kroger can suck it. They're terrible to their employees in general.


I worked one summer of HS in the 1980s as a cashier at a Kroger store. This is not a new thing.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Harlee: I talk with the checkers at my Food For Less. There is one hourly employee who works in the produce department.
- He's unvaccinated.
- He refuses to wear a mask properly (chin or nose diaper)
- He's been hospitalized TWICE for Covid.

Needless to say, I don't buy fresh produce any more at FFL.

Don't ask that question at any restaurant you enjoy.  Trust me, you don't want to know who is a plague carrier that's handling your food.


Who is eating in a restaurant?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Generation_D: Yep. And Qfarkroger is a terrible national brand that ruined two formerly good Cascadia store chains


QFC was good?

/don't know if that's who you meant
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

frankb00th: JasonOfOrillia: Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected

So take cough suppressent and go into work anyway?

Cough suppressants are real useful when your ability to intake oxygen is being suppressed by a lungful of fluids.


Luckily there's no such thing as mild or asymptomatic cases, so you're right, this can't happen.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm getting a kick out of these replies since I just gave my notice at my current job because they refuse to enact ANY Covid protections - we were forced back into the office 3 days a week. No mask requirement. No vaccine requirement. We had a giant Christmas party where reportedly no one wore a mask and next month there's a mandatory two-day meeting for everyone in management where we'll all be in one room together with no masks and quite a few anti-vaxxers.

If my company had done something like what Kroger is doing, there's a good chance I wouldn't be changing jobs.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Keep in mind they were giving employees a hundred bucks to get the shots so.....


Only hurts the stupid people I guess. No harm there
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
